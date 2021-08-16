A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in November 2021.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (November 2021) is +3623.49 points plus October 2021 total (TBC)
Punting Pointers (Nov 1) - Selections will appear here. Result pending
Wolves v Everton (Nov 1) - 1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals at 13/10 (bet365, BetVictor). Result pending
La Liga tips (Nov 1) - 1.5pts Levante to beat Granada at 21/20 (Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending
Serie A tips (Nov 1) - 1pt Bologna -1 on the corner handicap vs Cagliari at Evens (Sky Bet). Result pending
Beat The Market (Nov 1) - 1pt Everton to beat Wolves at 13/5 (Unibet). Result pending
T20 World Cup specials (Oct 17-Nov 14) - 2pts Josh Hazlewood top Australia tournament bowler at 4/1 (General); 2pts Jos Buttler top England tournament runscorer at 3/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 2pts Roston Chase top West Indies tournament batsman at 12/1 (General); 2pts Mitchell Santner top New Zealand tournament bowler at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt e.w. Mitchell Santner top tournament bowler at 50/1 (Betway). Result pending
T20 World Cup (Oct 17-Nov 14) - 1pt win New Zealand to win the T20 World Cup at 7/1 (General); 1pt South Africa to win the T20 World Cup at 14/1 (Paddy Power). Result pending
English Open round one (Nov 1-2) - 2pts Ross Muir to beat Wu Yize at evens (William Hill); 2pts Duane Jones +2.5 frames against Shaun Murphy at 5/6 (BetVictor). Result pending
English Open (Nov 1-7) - 2pts Judd Trump to win the English Open at 4/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Nov 13) - 1pt e.w. Galahad Quest in Paddy Power Gold Cup at 25/1 (888Sport, bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Carabao Cup outright (Sep 21 - Feb 27) - 2.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup at 6/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Champions League top goalscorer (Sep 14 - May 28) - 2pts e.w. Erling Haaland to be top goalscorer at 6/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Robert Lewandowski to be top goalscorer at 13/2 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be top goalscorer at 9/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Ferran Torres to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Champions League outright (Sep 14 - May 28) - 1.5pts e.w. Bayern Munich to win the Champions League at 8/1 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Europa League outright (Sep 16 - May 22) - 1.5pt e.w. Lazio to win the Europa League at 20/1 (Bet365, Sky Bet 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 40/1 (BetVictor 1/2 1,2). Result pending
UEFA Europa Conference League (Sep 14 - May 25) - 2pts Tottenham to win the Europa Conference League at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Roma to win the Europa Conference League at 8/1 (Bet365). Result pending
Italian Serie A (Aug 21 - May 22) - 4pts Juventus to win Serie A at 11/10 (General), 4pts Spezia to be relegated at 11/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending
German Bundesliga (Aug 13 - May 14) - 5pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga (without Bayern Munich) at 11/4 (BetVictor), 5pts Borussia Mönchengladbach to finish in the top-four at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending
Spanish La Liga (Aug 13 - May 22) - 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (General), 2pts Real Sociedad to finish in the top four at 3/1 (William Hill, Betfred). Result pending
Premier League (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd to all finish top four at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 4pts Leicester to win the Premier League w/o ‘Big Six’ at 13/8 (Betfred), 3pts Arsenal to finish top six at 11/8 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending
Premier League Golden Boot: Part One (Aug 13-May 22) - 2.5pts e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 5/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Kai Havertz to be Premier League top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Michail Antonio to be Premier League top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Richarlison to be Premier League top goalscorer at 100/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Rodrigo to be Premier League top goalscorer at 125/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Premier League Relegation (Aug 13 - May 22) - 2pts Norwich to be relegated at evens (Betfred), 1pt Newcastle to be relegated at 3/1 (General), 1pt Brighton to be relegated at 8/1 (General). Result pending
French Ligue 1 (Aug 6 - May 21) - 4pts Monaco to finish top three at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Reims to be relegated at 9/2 (William Hill). Result pending
Sky Bet League Two (Aug 7 - May 6) - 3pts e.w. Bradford City to win League Two at 12/1 (Betway) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Newport County to finish in the top seven at 5/2 (bet365), 1pt Stevenage to be promoted at 16/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Rochdale to be relegated at 12/1 (Betway). Result pending
Sky Bet League One (Aug 7 - May 6) - 2pts MK Dons to be promoted at 6/1 (General), 1pt e.w. MK Dons to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Charlton to be promoted at 4/1 (General), 2pts Cheltenham to finish as top promoted team at 4/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Sky Bet Championship (Aug 6 - May 7) - 4pts Fulham to be promoted at 15/8 (General), 3.5pts West Brom to be promoted at 11/4 (bet365), 5pts Bournemouth to finish in top six at 6/4 (bet365), 2.5pts Huddersfield to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Bristol City to be relegated at 9/2 (Boylesports). Result pending
2021 outright preview (Sep 9 - Feb 13) - 1pt e.w. Cleveland Browns to win Super Bowl 56 at 16/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt NFC South Exact Finishing Order: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Falcons at 8/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt AFC North Exact Finishing Order: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Bengals at 11/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt AFC East Exact Finishing Order: Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt NFC East Exact Finishing Order: Washington, Cowboys, Giants, Eagles at 8/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Specials preview for 2021 season (Sep 9 - Feb 13) - 1pt Justin Herbert to be voted Most Valuable Player at 20/1 (General), 1pt Carson Wentz to win Comeback Player of the Year at 12/1 (Betfred), 1pt Houston Texans to go 0-17 at 28/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Any player to rush for 2106+ rushing yards & any player to throw for 5478+ yards at 20/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
The Ashes (Dec 8-Jan 18) - 2pts England to win the Ashes at 7/1 (Unibet). Result pending
T20 World Cup (Oct 17-Nov 14) - 2pts New Zealand to win the T20 World Cup at 9/1 (Sporting Index). Result pending
2021/22 outright preview (Oct 12-June) - 2.5pts e.w. Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup at 15/2 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 3pts Carolina Hurricanes to win the Metropolitan Division at 5/1 (Unibet), 3pts Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Atlantic Division at 9/4 (Unibet), 1pt Carolina Hurricanes to win the Metropolitan, Colorado Avalanche to win the Central, Vegas Golden Knights to win the Pacific, Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Atlantic at 40/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet). Result pending