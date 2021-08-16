Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (November 2021) is +3623.49 points plus October 2021 total (TBC)

November fixed-odds running total = +0pts

November antepost running total = +0pts

November overall running total = +0pts

Racing:

Punting Pointers (Nov 1) - Selections will appear here. Result pending

Football:

Wolves v Everton (Nov 1) - 1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals at 13/10 (bet365, BetVictor). Result pending

La Liga tips (Nov 1) - 1.5pts Levante to beat Granada at 21/20 (Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending

Serie A tips (Nov 1) - 1pt Bologna -1 on the corner handicap vs Cagliari at Evens (Sky Bet). Result pending

Beat The Market (Nov 1) - 1pt Everton to beat Wolves at 13/5 (Unibet). Result pending

Cricket:

T20 World Cup specials (Oct 17-Nov 14) - 2pts Josh Hazlewood top Australia tournament bowler at 4/1 (General); 2pts Jos Buttler top England tournament runscorer at 3/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 2pts Roston Chase top West Indies tournament batsman at 12/1 (General); 2pts Mitchell Santner top New Zealand tournament bowler at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt e.w. Mitchell Santner top tournament bowler at 50/1 (Betway). Result pending

T20 World Cup (Oct 17-Nov 14) - 1pt win New Zealand to win the T20 World Cup at 7/1 (General); 1pt South Africa to win the T20 World Cup at 14/1 (Paddy Power). Result pending

Snooker:

English Open round one (Nov 1-2) - 2pts Ross Muir to beat Wu Yize at evens (William Hill); 2pts Duane Jones +2.5 frames against Shaun Murphy at 5/6 (BetVictor). Result pending

English Open (Nov 1-7) - 2pts Judd Trump to win the English Open at 4/1 (General). Result pending