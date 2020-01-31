Who will win the Australian Open?

Australian Open: Kenin the value call

Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza will contest the women's Australian Open final on Saturday morning in Melbourne - Scott Ferguson previews the action.

Last updated 9h
Dominic Thiem

Thiem sets up Djokovic final

Dominic Thiem will play Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final on Sunday after battling to a four-set victory over Alexander Zverev.

Last updated 12h
Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands celebrate reaching the final

Murray through to final

Jamie Murray and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands reached the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open.

Last updated 17h
Scott Ferguson previews the upcoming action in the Australian Open

Australian Open: Thiem music

Novak Djokovic is into the final of the Australian Open, but who will he face? Scott Ferguson previews the second men's semi-final.

Last updated 1d
Novak Djokovic: Serbian celebrates victory over Roger Federer at the Australian Open

Djokovic beats Federer in straight sets

Novak Djokovic booked his place in Sunday's Australian Open final with a straight sets victory over Roger Federer.

Last updated 2d
Garbine Muguruza: Celebrations during her Australian Open semi-final victory over fourth seed Simona Halep

Muguruza to meet Kenin in final

Garbine Muguruza will face Sofia Kenin in a surprise Australian Open final after both caused upsets at a scorching Melbourne Park on Thursday.

Last updated 2d
Scott Ferguson previews the upcoming action in the Australian Open

Aus Open: Having a Barty party?

After predicting Rafael Nadal's demise, Scott Ferguson is back with his preview & best bets for Thursday's women's semi-finals in Melbourne.

Last updated 2d
Rafael Nadal lost to Dominic Thiem

Nadal crashes out in Melbourne

Dominic Thiem produced a superb performance to send an angry Rafael Nadal tumbling out of the Australian Open in the quarter-finals.

Last updated 2d
Simona Halep celebrates her win over Anett Kontaveit

Halep cruises into semi-finals

Simona Halep needed just 53 minutes to beat Anett Kontaveit and race into the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Last updated 3d
Scott Ferguson previews the latest action from Melbourne

Aus Open: Thiem to cause upset

Scott Ferguson is backing Dominic Thiem to beat Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, where the women's quarter-finals also come under the microscope.

Last updated 2d
Roger Federer celebrates a remarkable win

Another great escape for Federer

Roger Federer staged his second Houdini act of the Australian Open to defeat Tennys Sandgren and reach the semi-finals.

Last updated 4d
Ashley Barty - through to last four

Barty through to last four

Ashley Barty beat Petra Kvitova 7-6 (6) 6-2 to become the first Australian woman to make the last four of the Australian Open singles since 1984.

Last updated 4d
Scott Ferguson previews the upcoming action in the Australian Open

Australian Open: Raonic to fire

Scott Ferguson expects Milos Raonic to push Novak Djokovic all the way - in the first set at least - in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Last updated 4d

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1h
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 30m

