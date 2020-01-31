Australian Open: Kenin the value call
Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza will contest the women's Australian Open final on Saturday morning in Melbourne - Scott Ferguson previews the action.
Thiem sets up Djokovic final
Dominic Thiem will play Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final on Sunday after battling to a four-set victory over Alexander Zverev.
Murray through to final
Jamie Murray and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands reached the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open.
Australian Open: Thiem music
Novak Djokovic is into the final of the Australian Open, but who will he face? Scott Ferguson previews the second men's semi-final.
Djokovic beats Federer in straight sets
Novak Djokovic booked his place in Sunday's Australian Open final with a straight sets victory over Roger Federer.
Muguruza to meet Kenin in final
Garbine Muguruza will face Sofia Kenin in a surprise Australian Open final after both caused upsets at a scorching Melbourne Park on Thursday.
Aus Open: Having a Barty party?
After predicting Rafael Nadal's demise, Scott Ferguson is back with his preview & best bets for Thursday's women's semi-finals in Melbourne.
Nadal crashes out in Melbourne
Dominic Thiem produced a superb performance to send an angry Rafael Nadal tumbling out of the Australian Open in the quarter-finals.
Halep cruises into semi-finals
Simona Halep needed just 53 minutes to beat Anett Kontaveit and race into the semi-finals of the Australian Open.
Aus Open: Thiem to cause upset
Scott Ferguson is backing Dominic Thiem to beat Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, where the women's quarter-finals also come under the microscope.
Another great escape for Federer
Roger Federer staged his second Houdini act of the Australian Open to defeat Tennys Sandgren and reach the semi-finals.
Barty through to last four
Ashley Barty beat Petra Kvitova 7-6 (6) 6-2 to become the first Australian woman to make the last four of the Australian Open singles since 1984.
Australian Open: Raonic to fire
Scott Ferguson expects Milos Raonic to push Novak Djokovic all the way - in the first set at least - in Melbourne on Tuesday.
