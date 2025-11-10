ATP Finals tennis daily tips: Preview and best bets for Tuesday November 11

Carlos Alcaraz v Taylor Fritz (1300 GMT)

Given how the 2025 season has unfolded, many – including the bookies – are expecting an Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner final in Turin.

However, I’ve written in recent days about how Alcaraz might not be able to keep his side of the bargain.

The Spaniard has never enjoyed great success in the post-US Open period, while indoors he simply hasn’t been able to replicate the results he’s enjoyed on outdoor hardcourts; he has only one indoor title on his CV.

I wasn’t prepared to take him on in his opening match on Sunday when he beat Alex de Minaur in straight sets. The Australian lacks big weapons but still put up a decent fight in a first set which saw Alcaraz produce a lot of errors, particularly off his forehand wing.

He did improve as the match wore on but any Alcaraz contest is assured to have some spectacular points, so if you only watched the highlights reel, don’t be fooled into thinking it was a sparkling display by the top seed.

Fritz brings much more to the table with his big serve capable of winning cheap points, while his ground game was in excellent working order against Lorenzo Musetti on Monday. He was brutal on anything short, rarely looked threatened on serve and got stuck into virtually every Musetti service game.

Asked about conditions afterwards, Fritz said they “rewarded” aggressive tennis, adding “this is a good court for me”.

He showed that last year with his run to the final and I think he can cause Alcaraz problems.

Admittedly, the head-to-head record shows Alcaraz 4-1 up (3-1 on hard), although it’s 1-1 indoors with Fritz dominant in their meeting at the Laver Cup in September.

Some won’t read too much into that but I’d suggest it will definitely help him in terms of confidence heading into this rematch.

I’m not going to be put off by that record. I feel this is a good chance to test the theory that this isn’t really Alcaraz’s time of year or conditions and Fritz looks in good shape to capitalise.

A small bet at a chunky price is advised.