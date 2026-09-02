Live Vidiprinter

Live Vidiprinter2nd September 2026|15:24
  • Half Time14:50
    Sassuolo 1Frosinone 1
  • Gooaall!14:48
    Sassuolo 1Frosinone 1 (Aleksa Terzic 45'+2)
  • Gooaall!14:36
    Sassuolo 1 (Benja Domínguez 36')Frosinone 0
  • Kick Off14:01
    Sassuolo vsFrosinone
  • Lineups13:23
    SassuolovsFrosinone
  • Full Time13:02
    JEF United 1Fagiano Okayama 2
  • Full Time13:02
    Yokohama F. Marinos 1Kyoto Sanga 1
  • Full Time13:00
    Avispa Fukuoka 2Urawa Reds 3
  • Full Time13:00
    Mito HollyHock 4 Kashima Antlers 2
  • Gooaall!12:59
    JEF United 1Fagiano Okayama 2 (Yuta Kamiya 90'+4)
  • Full Time12:59
    Cerezo Osaka 2 Kashiwa Reysol 0
  • Full Time12:56
    Shimizu S-Pulse 1FC Tokyo 1
  • Full Time12:57
    V-Varen Nagasaki 2Gamba Osaka 2
  • Full Time12:56
    Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3 Nagoya Grampus 0
  • Full Time12:56
    Machida Zelvia 2 Kawasaki Frontale 1
  • Full Time12:55
    Tokyo Verdy 0Vissel Kobe 2
  • Gooaall!12:54
    V-Varen Nagasaki 2Gamba Osaka 2 (Issam Jebali 90'+4)
  • Gooaall!12:51
    Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3 (Sébastien Haller 90'+1)Nagoya Grampus 0
  • Gooaall!12:50
    V-Varen Nagasaki 2Gamba Osaka 1 (Deniz Hümmet 90')
  • Gooaall!12:47
    Avispa Fukuoka 2Urawa Reds 3 (Ado Onaiwu 85')
  • Gooaall!12:46
    Mito HollyHock 4Kashima Antlers 2 (Léo Ceará 83')
  • Gooaall!12:45
    Avispa Fukuoka 2Urawa Reds 2 (Kotaro Hayashi 83')
  • Gooaall!12:44
    V-Varen Nagasaki 2 (Matheus Jesus 84')Gamba Osaka 0
  • Gooaall!12:40
    Machida Zelvia 2 (Koki Ogawa 81')Kawasaki Frontale 1
  • Gooaall!12:39
    Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2 (Akito Suzuki 80')Nagoya Grampus 0
  • Gooaall!12:39
    V-Varen Nagasaki 1 (Kenshin Yasuda 79')Gamba Osaka 0
  • Penalty Scored12:36
    Yokohama F. Marinos 1 (Kaina Tanimura 73')Kyoto Sanga 1
  • Gooaall!12:34
    Machida Zelvia 1 (Koki Ogawa 75')Kawasaki Frontale 1
  • Gooaall!12:31
    Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 (Mutsuki Kato 71')Nagoya Grampus 0
  • Penalty Scored12:30
    Cerezo Osaka 2 (Solomon Sakuragawa 68')Kashiwa Reysol 0
  • Gooaall!12:27
    Yokohama F. Marinos 0Kyoto Sanga 1 (Ryuma Nakano 64')
  • Gooaall!12:19
    Mito HollyHock 4 (Arata Watanabe 55')Kashima Antlers 1
  • Gooaall!12:18
    Machida Zelvia 0Kawasaki Frontale 1 (Yasuto Wakizaka 59')
  • Gooaall!12:17
    Mito HollyHock 3Kashima Antlers 1 (Léo Ceará 53')
  • Gooaall!12:12
    Tokyo Verdy 0Vissel Kobe 2 (Katsuya Nagato 51')
  • Gooaall!12:11
    Mito HollyHock 3 (Arata Watanabe 48')Kashima Antlers 0
  • Gooaall!12:11
    Shimizu S-Pulse 1 (Kosuke Kinoshita 53')FC Tokyo 1
  • Gooaall!12:09
    Shimizu S-Pulse 0FC Tokyo 1 (Soma Anzai 50')
  • Half Time11:55
    JEF United 1Fagiano Okayama 1
  • Half Time11:53
    Avispa Fukuoka 2 Urawa Reds 1
  • Half Time11:53
    Mito HollyHock 2 Kashima Antlers 0
  • Half Time11:53
    Yokohama F. Marinos 0Kyoto Sanga 0
  • Half Time11:52
    Cerezo Osaka 1 Kashiwa Reysol 0
  • Half Time11:50
    V-Varen Nagasaki 0Gamba Osaka 0
  • Half Time11:50
    Tokyo Verdy 0Vissel Kobe 1
  • Half Time11:49
    Shimizu S-Pulse 0FC Tokyo 0
  • Half Time11:49
    Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0Nagoya Grampus 0
  • Half Time11:49
    Machida Zelvia 0Kawasaki Frontale 0
  • Gooaall!11:44
    JEF United 1 (Kazuki Tanaka 41')Fagiano Okayama 1
  • Gooaall!11:37
    Avispa Fukuoka 2 (Shu Morooka 34')Urawa Reds 1
  • Gooaall!11:33
    JEF United 0Fagiano Okayama 1 (Léo Gaúcho 31')
  • Gooaall!11:26
    Avispa Fukuoka 1 (Shosei Usui 24')Urawa Reds 1
  • Gooaall!11:24
    Mito HollyHock 2 (Arata Watanabe 21')Kashima Antlers 0
  • Gooaall!11:22
    Cerezo Osaka 1 (Solomon Sakuragawa 20')Kashiwa Reysol 0
  • Gooaall!11:19
    Tokyo Verdy 0Vissel Kobe 1 (Issei Takahashi 16')
  • Penalty Scored11:10
    Mito HollyHock 1 (Arata Watanabe 8')Kashima Antlers 0
  • Gooaall!11:09
    Avispa Fukuoka 0Urawa Reds 1 (Matheus Sávio 7')
  • Kick Off11:04
    Yokohama F. Marinos vsKyoto Sanga
  • Kick Off11:03
    Shimizu S-Pulse vsFC Tokyo
  • Kick Off11:03
    Sanfrecce Hiroshima vsNagoya Grampus
  • Kick Off11:03
    JEF United vsFagiano Okayama
  • Kick Off11:03
    Machida Zelvia vsKawasaki Frontale
  • Kick Off11:03
    Mito HollyHock vsKashima Antlers
  • Kick Off11:03
    Cerezo Osaka vsKashiwa Reysol
  • Kick Off11:03
    Avispa Fukuoka vsUrawa Reds
  • Kick Off11:03
    Tokyo Verdy vsVissel Kobe
  • Kick Off11:03
    V-Varen Nagasaki vsGamba Osaka
  • Full Time21:59
    Torino 0Monza 1
  • Full Time21:54
    Birmingham City 1Southampton 1
  • Full Time21:54
    Accrington Stanley 2Grimsby Town 2
  • Full Time21:53
    Stoke City 1 Norwich City 0
  • Full Time21:43
    Wycombe Wanderers 1Sheffield Wednesday 2
  • Full Time21:43
    Portsmouth 0Derby County 2
  • Full Time21:43
    Bristol Rovers 2 Colchester United 0
  • Full Time21:42
    Leicester City 2 Plymouth Argyle 0
  • Full Time21:41
    Cheltenham Town 3 York City 2
  • Full Time21:41
    Bromley 0Leyton Orient 5
  • Full Time21:40
    FC Halifax Town 1 Hartlepool United 0
  • Full Time21:40
    Swindon Town 3 Port Vale 1
  • Gooaall!21:39
    Bristol Rovers 2 (Ellis Harrison 90'+3)Colchester United 0
    Shot Map
  • Full Time21:39
    West Ham United 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2
  • Full Time21:39
    Tranmere Rovers 2Rotherham United 2
  • Full Time21:39
    Peterborough United 0Stevenage 0
  • Full Time21:38
    Stranraer 3Celtic B 4
  • Full Time21:38
    Exeter City 1Barnet 1
  • Full Time21:38
    Swansea City 2 Watford 0
  • Full Time21:38
    Huddersfield Town 3 Oxford United 1
  • Full Time21:38
    Doncaster Rovers 1Notts County 1
  • Gooaall!21:38
    Swindon Town 3 (Louis Millard 90'+4)Port Vale 1
    Shot Map
  • Full Time21:38
    Northampton Town 1Crawley Town 1
  • Full Time21:38
    Sheffield United 3 Bolton Wanderers 2
  • Full Time21:38
    Fleetwood Town 1Oldham Athletic 1
  • Full Time21:38
    Lincoln City 0Blackburn Rovers 0
  • Full Time21:38
    Bradford City 1Cambridge United 2
  • Full Time21:37
    Chesterfield 1Gillingham 1
  • Full Time21:37
    Rochdale 3 Shrewsbury Town 0
  • Full Time21:37
    Salford City 2 Newport County 1
  • Full Time21:35
    Preston North End 1Bristol City 3
  • Penalty Scored21:36
    Tranmere Rovers 2Rotherham United 2 (Tom Bradshaw 90'+6)
    Shot Map
  • Full Time21:36
    Crewe Alexandra 2Walsall 2

    • MOST READ FOOTBALL

    Join for Free
    Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
    Log in
    Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
    Sporting Life Plus Logo

    FOOTBALL TIPS