Live Vidiprinter

Live Vidiprinter2nd September 2026|15:24
Half Time14:50
Sassuolo 1Frosinone 1
Gooaall!14:48
Sassuolo 1Frosinone 1 (Aleksa Terzic 45'+2)
Gooaall!14:36
Sassuolo 1 (Benja Domínguez 36')Frosinone 0
Kick Off14:01
Sassuolo vsFrosinone
Lineups13:23
SassuolovsFrosinone
Full Time13:02
JEF United 1Fagiano Okayama 2
Full Time13:02
Yokohama F. Marinos 1Kyoto Sanga 1
Full Time13:00
Avispa Fukuoka 2Urawa Reds 3
Full Time13:00
Mito HollyHock 4 Kashima Antlers 2
Gooaall!12:59
JEF United 1Fagiano Okayama 2 (Yuta Kamiya 90'+4)
Full Time12:59
Cerezo Osaka 2 Kashiwa Reysol 0
Full Time12:56
Shimizu S-Pulse 1FC Tokyo 1
Full Time12:57
V-Varen Nagasaki 2Gamba Osaka 2
Full Time12:56
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3 Nagoya Grampus 0
Full Time12:56
Machida Zelvia 2 Kawasaki Frontale 1
Full Time12:55
Tokyo Verdy 0Vissel Kobe 2
Gooaall!12:54
V-Varen Nagasaki 2Gamba Osaka 2 (Issam Jebali 90'+4)
Gooaall!12:51
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3 (Sébastien Haller 90'+1)Nagoya Grampus 0
Gooaall!12:50
V-Varen Nagasaki 2Gamba Osaka 1 (Deniz Hümmet 90')
Gooaall!12:47
Avispa Fukuoka 2Urawa Reds 3 (Ado Onaiwu 85')
Gooaall!12:46
Mito HollyHock 4Kashima Antlers 2 (Léo Ceará 83')
Gooaall!12:45
Avispa Fukuoka 2Urawa Reds 2 (Kotaro Hayashi 83')
Gooaall!12:44
V-Varen Nagasaki 2 (Matheus Jesus 84')Gamba Osaka 0
Gooaall!12:40
Machida Zelvia 2 (Koki Ogawa 81')Kawasaki Frontale 1
Gooaall!12:39
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2 (Akito Suzuki 80')Nagoya Grampus 0
Gooaall!12:39
V-Varen Nagasaki 1 (Kenshin Yasuda 79')Gamba Osaka 0
Penalty Scored12:36
Yokohama F. Marinos 1 (Kaina Tanimura 73')Kyoto Sanga 1
Gooaall!12:34
Machida Zelvia 1 (Koki Ogawa 75')Kawasaki Frontale 1
Gooaall!12:31
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 (Mutsuki Kato 71')Nagoya Grampus 0
Penalty Scored12:30
Cerezo Osaka 2 (Solomon Sakuragawa 68')Kashiwa Reysol 0
Gooaall!12:27
Yokohama F. Marinos 0Kyoto Sanga 1 (Ryuma Nakano 64')
Gooaall!12:19
Mito HollyHock 4 (Arata Watanabe 55')Kashima Antlers 1
Gooaall!12:18
Machida Zelvia 0Kawasaki Frontale 1 (Yasuto Wakizaka 59')
Gooaall!12:17
Mito HollyHock 3Kashima Antlers 1 (Léo Ceará 53')
Gooaall!12:12
Tokyo Verdy 0Vissel Kobe 2 (Katsuya Nagato 51')
Gooaall!12:11
Mito HollyHock 3 (Arata Watanabe 48')Kashima Antlers 0
Gooaall!12:11
Shimizu S-Pulse 1 (Kosuke Kinoshita 53')FC Tokyo 1
Gooaall!12:09
Shimizu S-Pulse 0FC Tokyo 1 (Soma Anzai 50')
Half Time11:55
JEF United 1Fagiano Okayama 1
Half Time11:53
Avispa Fukuoka 2 Urawa Reds 1
Half Time11:53
Mito HollyHock 2 Kashima Antlers 0
Half Time11:53
Yokohama F. Marinos 0Kyoto Sanga 0
Half Time11:52
Cerezo Osaka 1 Kashiwa Reysol 0
Half Time11:50
V-Varen Nagasaki 0Gamba Osaka 0
Half Time11:50
Tokyo Verdy 0Vissel Kobe 1
Half Time11:49
Shimizu S-Pulse 0FC Tokyo 0
Half Time11:49
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0Nagoya Grampus 0
Half Time11:49
Machida Zelvia 0Kawasaki Frontale 0
Gooaall!11:44
JEF United 1 (Kazuki Tanaka 41')Fagiano Okayama 1
Gooaall!11:37
Avispa Fukuoka 2 (Shu Morooka 34')Urawa Reds 1
Gooaall!11:33
JEF United 0Fagiano Okayama 1 (Léo Gaúcho 31')
Gooaall!11:26
Avispa Fukuoka 1 (Shosei Usui 24')Urawa Reds 1
Gooaall!11:24
Mito HollyHock 2 (Arata Watanabe 21')Kashima Antlers 0
Gooaall!11:22
Cerezo Osaka 1 (Solomon Sakuragawa 20')Kashiwa Reysol 0
Gooaall!11:19
Tokyo Verdy 0Vissel Kobe 1 (Issei Takahashi 16')
Penalty Scored11:10
Mito HollyHock 1 (Arata Watanabe 8')Kashima Antlers 0
Gooaall!11:09
Avispa Fukuoka 0Urawa Reds 1 (Matheus Sávio 7')
Kick Off11:04
Yokohama F. Marinos vsKyoto Sanga
Kick Off11:03
Shimizu S-Pulse vsFC Tokyo
Kick Off11:03
Sanfrecce Hiroshima vsNagoya Grampus
Kick Off11:03
JEF United vsFagiano Okayama
Kick Off11:03
Machida Zelvia vsKawasaki Frontale
Kick Off11:03
Mito HollyHock vsKashima Antlers
Kick Off11:03
Cerezo Osaka vsKashiwa Reysol
Kick Off11:03
Avispa Fukuoka vsUrawa Reds
Kick Off11:03
Tokyo Verdy vsVissel Kobe
Kick Off11:03
V-Varen Nagasaki vsGamba Osaka
Full Time21:59
Torino 0Monza 1
Full Time21:54
Birmingham City 1Southampton 1
Full Time21:54
Accrington Stanley 2Grimsby Town 2
Full Time21:53
Stoke City 1 Norwich City 0
Full Time21:43
Wycombe Wanderers 1Sheffield Wednesday 2
Full Time21:43
Portsmouth 0Derby County 2
Full Time21:43
Bristol Rovers 2 Colchester United 0
Full Time21:42
Leicester City 2 Plymouth Argyle 0
Full Time21:41
Cheltenham Town 3 York City 2
Full Time21:41
Bromley 0Leyton Orient 5
Full Time21:40
FC Halifax Town 1 Hartlepool United 0
Full Time21:40
Swindon Town 3 Port Vale 1
Gooaall!21:39
Bristol Rovers 2 (Ellis Harrison 90'+3)Colchester United 0
Shot Map
Full Time21:39
West Ham United 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2
Full Time21:39
Tranmere Rovers 2Rotherham United 2
Full Time21:39
Peterborough United 0Stevenage 0
Full Time21:38
Stranraer 3Celtic B 4
Full Time21:38
Exeter City 1Barnet 1
Full Time21:38
Swansea City 2 Watford 0
Full Time21:38
Huddersfield Town 3 Oxford United 1
Full Time21:38
Doncaster Rovers 1Notts County 1
Gooaall!21:38
Swindon Town 3 (Louis Millard 90'+4)Port Vale 1
Shot Map
Full Time21:38
Northampton Town 1Crawley Town 1
Full Time21:38
Sheffield United 3 Bolton Wanderers 2
Full Time21:38
Fleetwood Town 1Oldham Athletic 1
Full Time21:38
Lincoln City 0Blackburn Rovers 0
Full Time21:38
Bradford City 1Cambridge United 2
Full Time21:37
Chesterfield 1Gillingham 1
Full Time21:37
Rochdale 3 Shrewsbury Town 0
Full Time21:37
Salford City 2 Newport County 1
Full Time21:35
Preston North End 1Bristol City 3
Penalty Scored21:36
Tranmere Rovers 2Rotherham United 2 (Tom Bradshaw 90'+6)
Shot Map
Full Time21:36
Crewe Alexandra 2Walsall 2
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