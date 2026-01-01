Featured Racing
The future of two Constitutions
Ben Linfoot has enjoyed listening to Nicky Henderson and Aidan O'Brien this week, with the latter hinting at a possible change of direction for Constitution River.
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Back Beattie at Newcastle
David Ord has the Wednesday selections with the Nap in action at Newcastle.
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