Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6hRacing
William Buick, Frankie Dettori, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, James Doyle, Rosie Jessop, Rahim Jasim and Allan Smith

Dettori and Doyle out of luck

Frankie Dettori and James Doyle were out of luck in Bahrain today, with Adrie de Vries instead taking the honours with a big-race treble.

Last updated 5hRacing
Check out the latest trends preview

Big-race trends: 3.00 Sandown

We've teamed up with Weatherbys to provide the key trends ahead of Saturday's 3.00 - the Betway Heroes Handicap Hurdle at Sandown.

Last updated 6hRacing
Longhouse Poet is backed to cause a surprise

Poetry in motion at Leopardstown

Ben Linfoot is our man in Ireland this weekend for the Dublin Racing Festival and here he picks out a Yankee from the Grade One contests on Saturday.

Last updated 7hRacing
Weekend Best Bets Podcast

Weekend Best Bets Podcast

Host David Ord is joined by Matt Brocklebank, Paul Higham and Chris Hammer to preview a wonderful weekend of sport.

Last updated 8hRacing
La Bague Au Roi in action

Warren Greatrex: Going for Gold

Warren Greatrex feels La Bague Au Roi is coming back to the boil and can put in a huge performance in Sunday's Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Last updated 11hRacing
Latest racing tips from around the major training centres

Bailey in full flow

Our top gossip column returns ahead of a weekend in which trainer Kim Bailey is expected to taste plenty of success.

Last updated 10hRacing
Mildenberger in winning action

Mildenberger breaks barren spell

Mildenberger made his fitness count as he landed an overdue success in the Betway Conditions Stakes at Lingfield.

Last updated 6hRacing
Ben Jones celebrates on De Rasher Counter

Uttoxeter on De Rasher agenda

De Rasher Counter is likely to be aimed at the Midlands National at Uttoxeter after finishing a well-beaten fourth in the Cotswold Chase.

Last updated 6hRacing
Honeysuckle winning the Hatton's Grace

Irish Champion Hurdle preview

Views from connections and a selection from tipster Man On The Spot ahead of Saturday's PCI Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing

Next Race Off

23:04 Santa Anita
6
(6)
Italiano
J: Flavien Prat
13/8
7
(7)
Oil Can Knight
J: Joel Rosario
9/4
3
(3)
Freiburg
J: Abel Cedillo
4/1
1
(1)
Dark Hedges
J: Heriberto Figueroa
7/1
2
(2)
Littlebitamedal
J: Tiago Pereira
12/1
5
(5)
Buster Douglas
J: Jorge Velez
16/1
4
(4)
Bouncing Around
J: Ignacio Puglisi
16/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

