Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
Dettori and Doyle out of luck
Frankie Dettori and James Doyle were out of luck in Bahrain today, with Adrie de Vries instead taking the honours with a big-race treble.
Big-race trends: 3.00 Sandown
We've teamed up with Weatherbys to provide the key trends ahead of Saturday's 3.00 - the Betway Heroes Handicap Hurdle at Sandown.
Poetry in motion at Leopardstown
Ben Linfoot is our man in Ireland this weekend for the Dublin Racing Festival and here he picks out a Yankee from the Grade One contests on Saturday.
Weekend Best Bets Podcast
Host David Ord is joined by Matt Brocklebank, Paul Higham and Chris Hammer to preview a wonderful weekend of sport.
Warren Greatrex: Going for Gold
Warren Greatrex feels La Bague Au Roi is coming back to the boil and can put in a huge performance in Sunday's Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Bailey in full flow
Our top gossip column returns ahead of a weekend in which trainer Kim Bailey is expected to taste plenty of success.
Mildenberger breaks barren spell
Mildenberger made his fitness count as he landed an overdue success in the Betway Conditions Stakes at Lingfield.
Uttoxeter on De Rasher agenda
De Rasher Counter is likely to be aimed at the Midlands National at Uttoxeter after finishing a well-beaten fourth in the Cotswold Chase.
Irish Champion Hurdle preview
Views from connections and a selection from tipster Man On The Spot ahead of Saturday's PCI Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.