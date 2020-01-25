Today's Racecards
- 13:20M & G Plant Hire Novices' Handicap Chase (5yo+, Class 4, 2m 7f 131y, 8 runners)
- 13:50Crownhill Top Soil/EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (4yo to 7yo, Class 4, 2m 11y, 8 runners)
- 14:20Chepstow Trade Centre Novices' Hurdle (5yo+, Class 4, 2m 7f 131y, 7 runners)
- 14:55Ludlow Langstone & Bristol Classic Car Restorations Handicap Chase (5yo+, Class 4, 2m 3f 98y, 10 runners)
- 15:25John's Electrical 1989 Ltd Handicap Hurdle (4yo+, Class 4, 2m 3f 100y, 15 runners)
- 16:00Morecom Electrical Services Handicap Chase (5yo+, Class 4, 3m 2f 54y, 8 runners)
- 16:30Siobhan Winterbottom Supports Children With Cancer UK Standard Open NH Flat Race (4yo to 6yo, Class 5, 2m 11y, 9 runners)
- 13:20
- 13:00Racing To School Juvenile Hurdle (4yo, Class 4, 1m 7f 156y, 10 runners)
- 13:30racingtv.com Maiden Hurdle (4yo+, Class 4, 2m 3f 66y, 12 runners)
- 14:00Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Novices' Handicap Chase (5yo+, Class 4, 1m 7f 145y, 6 runners)
- 14:35jumpingforjoy On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle (4yo+, Class 3, 3m 1f 71y, 5 runners)
- 15:05Racing TV Winter Season Ticket Handicap Chase (5yo+, Class 4, 2m 3f 51y, 9 runners)
- 15:40Meetings That Matter On Racing TV Mares' Handicap Chase (5yo+, Class 3, 3m 1f 54y, 3 runners)
- 16:10Racing Again 10th February Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (4yo+, Class 5, 2m 3f 66y, 11 runners)
- 13:00
- 13:10Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap (4yo+, Class 5, 1m 1y, 7 runners)
- 13:40Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Claiming Stakes (4yo+, Class 6, 7f 1y, 7 runners)
- 14:10Betway Conditions Stakes (4yo+, Class 2, 1m 7f 169y, 4 runners)
- 14:45Betway Novice Stakes (3yo+, Class 5, 5f 6y, 5 runners)
- 15:15Betway Handicap (4yo+, Class 3, 1m 2f, 7 runners)
- 15:50Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Novice Median Auction Stakes (3yo, Class 6, 1m 2f, 7 runners)
- 16:20Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap (4yo+, Class 6, 1m 2f, 10 runners)
- 13:10
- 16:15Betway Casino Handicap (4yo+, Class 4, 1m 4f 98y, 7 runners)
- 16:45Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Apprentice Handicap (4yo+, Class 6, 1m 5y, 11 runners)
- 17:15Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes (3yo, Class 5, 1m 5y, 6 runners)
- 17:45Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap (4yo+, Class 4, 1m 5y, 10 runners)
- 18:15Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap (3yo, Class 6, 7f 14y, 6 runners)
- 18:45Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Fillies' Handicap (4yo+, Class 5, 7f 14y, 8 runners)
- 19:15Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap (3yo+, Class 7, 6f, 14 runners)
- 16:15
- 17:00Winter Series Awards At Dundalk Stadium Handicap (3yo+, 5f, 12 runners)
- 17:30Irishinjuredjockeys.com Claiming Race (4yo+, 1m 2f 150y, 14 runners)
- 18:00Fundraise At Dundalk Stadium Race (4yo+, 1m 2f 150y, 4 runners)
- 18:30Crowne Plaza Dundalk Race & Stay Fillies Maiden (4yo+, 1m, 14 runners)
- 19:00Valentine's Weekend Special At Dundalk Stadium Maiden (Plus 10) (3yo, 1m, 14 runners)
- 19:30Bet On The Best Night Out At Dundalk Stadium Handicap (4yo+, 1m, 13 runners)
- 20:00Party Nights At Dundalk Stadium Handicap (45-65) (Div 1) (3yo+, 6f, 14 runners)
- 20:30Party Nights At Dundalk Stadium Handicap (45-65) (Div 2) (3yo+, 6f, 14 runners)
- 17:00
- 10:55Prix De Breze - Attele (3yo, 1m 4f 12y, 14 runners)
- 11:25Prix Quatrieme Tete - Monte (4yo, 1m 4f 12y, 15 runners)
- 11:55Prix De Beaulieu - Attele (4yo, 1m 3f 149y, 16 runners)
- 12:25Prix Gilles Baudron - Attele (6yo, 1m 7f 117y, 14 runners)
- 13:07Prix De Chaume - Monte (6yo to 10yo, 1m 7f 117y, 10 runners)
- 13:42Prix Roquepine - Attele (5yo, 1m 7f 117y, 15 runners)
- 14:17Prix De La Coulee De Serrant - Attele (5yo, 1m 7f 117y, 18 runners)
- 14:52Prix De Cholet - Attele (7yo+, 1m 7f 117y, 18 runners)
- 10:55
- 15:27Prix Des Gorges De La Mescla - Attele (5yo, 1m 6f 118y, 10 runners)
- 16:02Prix Venutar - Attele (4yo, 1m 6f 118y, 11 runners)
- 16:35Prix Hadol Du Vivier - Attele (7yo+, 1m 6f 118y, 16 runners)
- 17:12Prix Eckmuhl Vro - Attele (7yo+, 1m 6f 118y, 13 runners)
- 17:45Prix Vasterbo Daylight - Attele (7yo+, 1m 6f 118y, 16 runners)
- 18:15Prix Kazire De Guez - Monte (5yo+, 1m 6f 118y, 12 runners)
- 18:45Prix Lurabo - Attele (3yo, 1m 6f 118y, 7 runners)
- 19:15Prix Mon Tourbillon - Attele (3yo, 1m 6f 118y, 9 runners)
- 15:27
- 12:50Annie Hutton Handicap Chase (5yo+, 2m 3f 194y, 16 runners)
- 13:25Guy Lefrant Chase (6yo+, 2m 4f 83y, 8 runners)
- 14:00Prix Hotel Mercure Camille Duboscq Listed Hurdle (4yo, 2m 1f 87y, 7 runners)
- 14:35Prix Arthur D'este Claiming Hurdle (4yo, 2m 88y, 10 runners)
- 15:10Prix De La Croix Du Prince Claiming Hurdle (5yo+, 2m 2f 195y, 11 runners)
- 15:45D'uzein Handicap (5yo+, 1m 4f, 15 runners)
- 16:20Charles De Vanssay Handicap Chase (5yo+, 2m 3f 194y, 15 runners)
- 16:50De Pau Handicap (5yo+, 1m 4f, 16 runners)
- 12:50
- 15:00www.tabgold.app Maiden Plate (F & M) (3yo+, 5f 212y, 12 runners)
- 15:35Durban View Restaurant Maiden Plate (3yo+, 7f 210y, 11 runners)
- 16:10Track & Ball Gaming Maiden Plate (F & M) (3yo+, 7f 210y, 12 runners)
- 16:50Soccer Any15 Maiden Plate (3yo+, 1m 1f 208y, 12 runners)
- 17:25Garden Grove Retirement Complex Mr 91 Handicap (3yo+, 1m 1f 98y, 7 runners)
- 18:00Jimmy Anderson Memorial Mr 96 Handicap (3yo+, 5f 212y, 11 runners)
- 18:35Big Charles Wins The 1981 'July' Fm 76 Handicap (F & M) (3yo+, 5f 212y, 12 runners)
- 19:10Hollywoodbets Bright Future Fm 76 Handicap (F & M) (3yo+, 6f 211y, 10 runners)
- 15:00
- 17:50Race 1 - Maiden Claiming (4yo+, 6f 110y, 6 runners)
- 18:21Race 2 - Maiden Claiming (3yo, 6f, 5 runners)
- 18:54Race 3 - Claiming (4yo+, 6f, 6 runners)
- 19:25Race 4 - Maiden Special Weight (3yo, 1m, 7 runners)
- 19:55Race 5 - Claiming (4yo+, 1m, 8 runners)
- 20:25Race 6 - Allowance (4yo+, 1m, 8 runners)
- 20:55Race 7 - Allowance Optional Claiming (4yo+, 1m, 7 runners)
- 21:24Race 8 - Maiden Claiming (4yo+, 1m, 7 runners)
- 17:50
- 00:00Race 1 - Claiming (4yo+, 4f 110y, 6 runners)
- 00:30Race 2 - Claiming (4yo+, 4f 110y, 5 runners)
- 00:57Race 3 - Claiming (4yo+, 6f 110y, 6 runners)
- 01:25Race 4 - Allowance (4yo+, 4f 110y, 6 runners)
- 01:53Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight (3yo, 6f 110y, 8 runners)
- 02:21Race 6 - Claiming (4yo+, 7f, 9 runners)
- 02:49Race 7 - Allowance (4yo+, 7f, 5 runners)
- 03:17Race 8 - Claiming (4yo+, 7f, 9 runners)
- 00:00
- 23:55Race 1 - Maiden Special Weight (3yo, 5f, 6 runners)
- 00:23Race 2 - Claiming (4yo+, 6f 110y, 5 runners)
- 00:52Race 3 - Maiden Claiming (4yo+, 5f, 10 runners)
- 01:21Race 4 - Claiming (4yo+, 1m 110y, 10 runners)
- 01:50Race 5 - Claiming (4yo+, 5f, 8 runners)
- 02:20Race 6 - Claiming (4yo+, 7f, 11 runners)
- 02:50Race 7 - Claiming (4yo+, 5f, 9 runners)
- 03:18Race 8 - Allowance Optional Claiming (4yo+, 7f, 7 runners)
- 23:55
- 20:45Race 1 - Claiming (4yo+, 1m, 6 runners)Abd.
- 21:16Race 2 - Claiming (4yo+, 1m, 6 runners)Abd.
- 21:48Race 3 - Claiming (4yo+, 6f, 8 runners)Abd.
- 22:19Race 4 - Claiming (4yo+, 1m, 5 runners)Abd.
- 22:49Race 5 - Claiming (4yo+, 6f, 6 runners)Abd.
- 23:19Race 6 - Claiming (4yo+, 6f, 6 runners)Abd.
- 23:49Race 7 - Starter Allowance (4yo+, 1m, 7 runners)Abd.
- 00:19Race 8 - Maiden Claiming (3yo, 5f 110y, 8 runners)Abd.
- 20:45
- 17:35Race 1 - Maiden Claiming (3yo, 6f 110y, 8 runners)
- 18:04Race 2 - Allowance (4yo+, 1m 1f 110y, 6 runners)
- 18:34Race 3 - Claiming (4yo+, 6f, 7 runners)
- 19:04Race 4 - Claiming (3yo, 1m, 6 runners)
- 19:34Race 5 - Allowance Optional Claiming (3yo, 1m 110y, 5 runners)
- 20:04Race 6 - Maiden Claiming (3yo, 1m 110y, 9 runners)
- 20:34Race 7 - Claiming (3yo, 6f 110y, 6 runners)
- 21:06Race 8 - Allowance Optional Claiming (4yo+, 5f, 9 runners)
- 21:38Race 9 - Allowance Optional Claiming (4yo+, 6f, 6 runners)
- 22:10Race 10 - Maiden Claiming (4yo+, 1m 110y, 11 runners)
- 17:35
- 17:25Race 1 - Claiming (3yo, 1m, 6 runners)
- 17:53Race 2 - Maiden Special Weight (3yo, 6f, 7 runners)
- 18:22Race 3 - Allowance (4yo+, 6f, 6 runners)
- 18:50Race 4 - Allowance Optional Claiming (4yo+, 1m 110y, 6 runners)
- 19:18Race 5 - Allowance (4yo+, 6f, 7 runners)
- 19:51Race 6 - Claiming (4yo+, 6f, 9 runners)
- 20:20Race 7 - Claiming (4yo+, 5f 110y, 6 runners)
- 20:49Race 8 - Allowance Optional Claiming (4yo+, 7f, 9 runners)
- 17:25
- 23:00Race 1 - Claiming (4yo+, 1m 70y, 7 runners)
- 23:27Race 2 - Claiming (4yo+, 6f, 8 runners)
- 23:54Race 3 - Claiming (4yo+, 1m 70y, 9 runners)
- 00:22Race 4 - Claiming (4yo+, 5f 110y, 9 runners)
- 00:49Race 5 - Maiden Claiming (4yo+, 6f, 7 runners)
- 01:16Race 6 - Allowance (3yo, 1m, 8 runners)
- 01:43Race 7 - Claiming (4yo+, 5f 110y, 8 runners)
- 02:10Race 8 - Allowance (4yo+, 1m 110y, 10 runners)
- 23:00
- 21:00Race 1 - Maiden Special Weight (4yo+, 5f 110y, 7 runners)
- 21:31Race 2 - Claiming (4yo+, 6f, 6 runners)
- 22:02Race 3 - Allowance Optional Claiming (4yo+, 1m 110y, 5 runners)
- 22:34Race 4 - Allowance Optional Claiming (4yo+, 1m, 7 runners)
- 23:04Race 5 - Starter Allowance (4yo+, 6f 110y, 7 runners)
- 23:34Race 6 - Allowance Optional Claiming (3yo, 1m, 6 runners)
- 00:04Race 7 - Maiden Claiming (3yo, 1m 110y, 9 runners)
- 21:00
- 17:45Race 1 - Allowance Optional Claiming (3yo, 6f, 5 runners)
- 18:15Race 2 - Maiden Claiming (3yo, 7f, 6 runners)
- 18:46Race 3 - Claiming (4yo+, 1m 39y, 6 runners)
- 19:16Race 4 - Maiden Claiming (4yo+, 6f, 7 runners)
- 19:46Race 5 - Allowance Optional Claiming (4yo+, 7f, 6 runners)
- 20:17Race 6 - Starter Optional Claiming (3yo, 1m, 8 runners)
- 20:46Race 7 - Claiming (4yo+, 1m, 10 runners)
- 21:18Race 8 - Maiden Claiming (3yo, 7f, 7 runners)
- 21:50Race 9 - Maiden Claiming (4yo+, 1m 110y, 9 runners)
- 17:45
