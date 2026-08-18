Free Bets & Betting Offers for September 2026!

Trusted Betting Offers

Sporting Life is one of the most historic, trusted betting brands in the world. In the 1800s it was the UK's favourite sporting newspaper and today it is the biggest sports betting content site in the UK and Ireland.

We only provide offers from betting companies who meet our rigorous standards of digital security and customer protection.

The Best Betting Sign-Up Offers We constantly update this page with the latest and best betting offers for both new and existing customers. For new customers we give you the latest no-deposit free bets, matched deposit, enhanced odds bonus, matched free bet offers from across our partners. We also make sure that we collect existing customer offers, so you can see the latest price boosts, exclusive offers, and more!

Get the Latest Free Bets

We make finding the best betting offers easy, with our regularly updated offers page giving you the information you need find your perfect offer. Bookmakers release new offers every day, helping bring in new customers and reward existing customers with free bets.

Browse the latest offers at the top of the page and keep an eye out for the best offers hand-picked by our experts with "Best Offer" and "Recommended Offer" tags.

What is a Free Bet? A free bet is a type of betting promotion offered to encourage customers to sign up with them or to promote loyalty to their site. Most leading UK bookmakers offer some form of free bet offer, welcome bonus, or benefit to joining. Free bet offers can take a variety of forms, from no-deposit free bets to matched deposits, and enhanced odds bonuses to money back free bets, you can find all the best offers on this page. No matter the betting offer you claim, the credit you receive will be specific to that bookmaker, the credits can’t be transferred to other online betting sites or withdrawn from the account.

Types of Free Bet Offer

There are a lot of betting offers out there that you can use to get some free bets. Understanding the different types is key to getting the most out of the promotions and finding the best offer for you.

No Deposit Free Bets

Create your account using the code and you will be credited with free bets without having to deposit or stake any real money.

Bet X Get Y

Create your account using the code and stake the required amount on a single bet, once the bet is settled you will receive the free bets. Also available to existing customers during special events by opting in from the promotions screen.

Deposit Match

Create your account using the code and make your first deposit using an approved payment method. The total amount of your first deposit will be matched in free bets up to a stated amount.

Enhanced Odds

Event specific offer where you will be offered huge, boosted odds where the winnings are paid in free bets (For example, Jordan Pickford to make 1+ save at 50/1). The max stake is usually £1 and the winnings are paid in free bets.

Free Bet Credit

Free credit added to your account, usually after opting in to a promotion. These free bets are usually small and can only be used on specific events and markets, but require no staking or depositing.

Money Back Free Bets

Also known as “Risk Free Offer”. After creating your account using the code, if your first bet loses you will have your stake returned as free bets, up to a certain amount.

Insurance Free Bets

Usually requires opting in to a promotion. Will return your stake as a free bet, up to a certain amount, if your bet loses or meets the criteria. For example, your horse finishing second in a race.

How can I get Free Bets? Free bets are offered by all our bookmaker partners, the exact details of the promotion can vary from bookie to bookie. Some of the most common ways bookmakers offer free bets: Welcome offers for new betting accounts When opening your account, you enter a code which will credit you with free bets once the conditions are met, usually making your first deposit or placing your first bet. Free Bet Clubs Open to all customers, free bet clubs reward you with a free bet when you stake over a certain amount during a week, or place a specified number of bets over a specific period. Event Promotions Across the major sporting events of the year, from Cheltenham Festival to the Super Bowl, bookies will offer promotions that reward you with free bets to get you to use products or features. Insurance Bets Insurance bets are offers that will return your stake, up to a certain value, back as a free bet if your bet loses. For example, if your horse finishes 2nd or 3rd in a specific race.

How do Free Bets work?

Once you have met the conditions of the offer and the free bets are added to your account, you are able to start using your free bets.

There are a lot of different types of free bet offer, so it is important to make sure you understand the conditions you need to meet to qualify and the terms of the free credit.

Free bets normally have a few conditions attached to them, you can see a few of the most common below:

Expiration Date – Free bets are usually time limited, commonly between seven days and a month.

Minimum Odds – Some free bets are credited when your bet is settled, for these offers you will need to place a bet that is above the minimum odds. For example, greater than 1/2 (1.5).

Deposit Method – These are less common these days, but some new customer free bet offers require the first deposit to be done via card and will not work if you use Apple Pay or Google Pay. It is important to check the terms for this.

Free bets cannot be withdrawn – As they are a form of credit offered by the bookmaker, you are not able to withdraw the value of the free bets.

Free bets are not included in winnings – If you had £10 in free bets and placed it on a winning 6/1 single, you would only receive £60 return, rather than £70 if you had used ‘real’ money.

Sport specific – Some free bets are only able to be used on certain sports. For example, you may be credited your stake as a free bet if your Bet Builder only has 1 leg let it down, however this free bet can only be used on other Bet Builders.

How do I use my Free Bets? Once you have been credited the free bets, you are able to start using them right away. You can see your free bets balance in your account, usually displayed below your account balance. When you want to use your free bets, you simply add the bet you wish to place to your bet slip and enter your stake. Before you place the bet, you can check that “use free bets balance” is selected. Some bookmakers, like Sky Bet, let you add the free bets by clicking a small present button next to the staking box. It is worth noting, that most bookmakers will by default use the free bets balance first rather than your actual account balance, so bare this in mind when you go to place your bet.

What can I use my Free Bets on?

Free bet offers can let you bet on any sport, and any market, or they can be specific to a single event, for example a specific football match.

It is important to make sure you check the conditions of the offer and understand the limitations of each offer to avoid disappointment when trying to use your free bets.

We only use trusted and regulated bookmakers when finding you betting offers, meaning that there are no tricks or nasty surprises for how you use your free bet, and you can see exactly how you can use your free bets on each offer page.

Why should I claim Free Bets? Betting sign-up offers, welcome bonuses, and free bets are a great way to get extra value from your chosen bookmaker. It is quick and easy to claim them, either by entering a code when creating your account or simply opting in to a promotion. They offer bettors an opportunity to try and land bigger odds selections, without parting with their own money – apart from any qualifying bets required to be given the free bet.

How do I choose a betting sign-up offer?

We make choosing your perfect free bets offer easy by only showing you the best betting offers from our trusted and reliable bookmaker partners.

It can be difficult trying to find the right offer for you, that's why our experts constantly review this page to make sure you can easily find the best bet for you.

Before you decide which offer to go with, there a few things you may want to consider:

What sport you want to bet on

If you are only interested in one sport, you can choose an offer that offers free bets only for that sport as these can be more generous than general free bet offers.

How much you want to deposit

If you’re looking to deposit a larger initial sum, then a deposit match offer may help you get more free bets. Deposit match offers are capped, but the cap can be up to £50 or even £100.

How much you want to stake

If you are only looking to wager small stakes, then an enhanced odds offer would give you huge boosted odds that pays out in free bets and usually only requires a £1 stake.

Can existing customers get free bets? Bookmakers offer free bets for all their customers, usually as an incentive for loyalty. Existing customer offers can vary from free bet clubs, Bet X Get Y or just bonus credit. They usually offer these as they want you to bet on specific events or try out new features.

Are Free Bets really free?

Free bets get their name because when you use the bet you do not have to stake your own money, as the value is covered by the free bets.

While some offers will give you free bets without any money being staked beforehand, these are rarer and often tied specifically to an event, for example a free £2 Bet Builder on the Champions League final.

The reality is that there will usually be some expense behind most free bet offers, for example staking or depositing a certain amount or placing a qualifying bet on a specific event.

It is important to understand what is required of you in order to get your free bets before you opt in to avoid any disappointment and ensure it is credited.

Can I get No Deposit Free Bets? No deposit free bets are less common, but you can still be rewarded with free bets without depositing or staking any of your own money. The most common no deposit free bets, or no stake free bets, are usually event specific and lower amounts compared to other free bet offers. No deposit free bets are also usually available for short period of time, it is best to check back here around key sporting events, such as the World Cup, Cheltenham Festival, Grand National, and Royal Ascot.

Can I withdraw Free Bets?

Free bets cannot be withdrawn from your account. This is because the free bet isn’t 'real' money, it is a form of credit with that specific bookmaker, it also means you can’t transfer it between bookies.

It is also important to note that the free bet value is not returned in your winnings either.

How do I claim a new customer Free Bet offer? We’ve collected all the best offers at the top of this page to make picking a free bets offer easy. Check out the T&Cs for each offer and pick the one that is right for you, our experts have selected a few of the best offers shown by the “Recommended Offer” and “Best Offer” tags. After you’ve checked you’re happy with the terms, click the link and you will be taken to the account creation process, just make sure the promo code is entered correctly when prompted!

What are the best Free Bet offers?

We update this page daily with the latest betting sign-up offers, free bet promotions, and enhanced odds so that you can see what all our bookmaker partners have on offer at a glance.

Check back regularly to see what new sign-up offers we have and what free bets you can claim as an existing customer.

Cheltenham Free Bets Cheltenham Festival is the biggest event in the racing calendar and bookies are always looking to bring in new customers. This means there are usually a lot of offers out there, and as bookmakers compete with each other you can get bigger welcome offers. You can see the latest Cheltenham Festival offers by clicking "Cheltenham Festival" at the top of this page and seeing what is on offer. After you have found your perfect offer, you can head to our Cheltenham Festival Hub for exclusive access to trainers, updates live from the course, and free betting tips.

Grand National Free Bets

The Grand National captures the nation’s attention every year, with the World's Greatest Steeplechase taking place in April. It is a great opportunity to claim some betting sign-up offers with competitive offers from all our bookmaker partners.

You can get the latest Grand National free bets at the top of this page, or head over to our Grand National Hub for free betting tips, interviews with trainers, and more!