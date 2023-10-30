New horse racing podcast: Taking The Reins

Produced in partnership with the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA), the series shines the spotlight on the personalities behind the stars of our sport.

Hosted by former jockey and now PJA Racing Executive Adam McNamara, Taking The Reins sees us uncover the real life stories of a host of jockeys, covering their highs and lows, challenges and achievements both on and off the track.

Adam is able to draw from his own experiences to really get to the heart of the matters discussed.

Series one of Taking The Reins contains no fewer than seven episodes, with shows premiering at 6pm each Sunday, commencing this week.

The podcast will be available across key streaming platforms, so be sure to subscribe to Sporting Life on your preferred provider, and get alerts as soon as the episodes are available, whether that’s on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Spreaker.

Episode one features Tom Marquand.