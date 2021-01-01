Horse Racing
Golf
Fleetwood can be king of the Hill
After a 20/1 winner and profit in both events last week, golf expert Ben Coley previews the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
Golf
2d
Last updated
20/1 tip Grace wins in Puerto Rico
Branden Grace - tipped pre-tournament by our own Ben Coley at 20/1 - claimed a one-shot victory in the Puerto Rico Open.
Golf
5d
Last updated
Snooker
Whirlwind White downs Bingham
Crowd favourite Jimmy White rolled back the years at the Gibraltar Open, pulling off a massive upset as he beat former world champion Stuart Bingham 4-2.
Snooker
8h
Last updated
Gibraltar Open: Milkman to deliver
Robert Milkins is one of two selections for Richard Mann at the Gibraltar Open on Friday - read his full preview here.
Snooker
17h
Last updated
Darts
Anderson & Wright crash out
Peter Wright, Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall were the biggest stars to fall on the opening night of the UK Open after receiving no luck in the 'FA Cup of Darts' draw.
Darts
8h
Last updated
Cup magic spells shocks
The UK Open takes place this weekend and our darts expert Chris Hammer brings you his best bets for the opening ranking major of the season, televised on ITV4.
Darts
1d
Last updated
Cricket
Pant special hurts weary England
Ben Stokes put in a Herculean shift in the heat of Ahmedabad but Rishabh Pant’s remarkable century and the folly of England’s imbalanced attack left India in full control after day two of the fourth Test.
Cricket
19h
Last updated
WATCH: Pollard hits six sixes
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard hit six sixes in an over to join an exclusive club on Thursday.
Cricket
2d
Last updated
Tennis
Monteiro and Wawrinka provide value
The ATP Tour rolls on to Rotterdam and Buenos Aires this week – Andy Schooler has selections ranging from 20/1 to 50/1 in his previews.
Tennis
4d
Last updated
Humbert fancied to go close
Andy Schooler had a 33/1 winner and a 40/1 shot placed during the Australian swing. As the ATP Tour moves on, here are his picks for this week’s events.
Tennis
1w
Last updated
Six Nations
Six Nations results and schedule
Sporting Life presents a full guide, including fixtures, results and the TV schedule, for the 2021 Six Nations Championship.
Rugby Union
1w
Last updated
WATCH: Anthony Watson interview
Watch the latest episode of My Sporting Mind, as England rugby wing Anthony Watson talks World Cup heartbreak, emulating his dad, and more.
Rugby Union
3w
Last updated
Boxing and MMA
Taylor vs Ramirez booked for May 22
Scotland’s IBF and WBA junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor will bid to unify the division in a massive showdown with Jose Ramirez on May 22.
Boxing
3d
Last updated
UFC 259: Preview and tips
There's more quality MMA action this weekend at UFC 259, and our experts have a range of selections plus detailed analysis.
Boxing
3d
Last updated
Other Sports
Saturday's Bets of the Day
Saturday's Bets of the Day includes selections for the Premier League and UFC plus racing at Newbury, Kelso and Doncaster.
Football
17h
Last updated
Weekend Best Bets podcast
Our Weekend Best Bets podcast returns for a look at Saturday's Premier League games plus a busy day's racing with Newbury, Kelso and Doncaster leading the way.
Racing
17h
Last updated
