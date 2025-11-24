PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage

The full draw, schedule and results from the PDC's 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship, which takes place at Alexandrea Palace from December 11 to January 3.
The 2026 PDC World Championship will see a record 128 players battling it out for the iconic Sid Waddell Trophy while there is a total prize fund of £5million up for grabs including £1million to the winner.
Luke Littler is defending champion having become become the youngest ever winner at the age of 17 back in January and he's now bidding to become just the fourth player after Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson to retain it.
You can follow the action unfold right here with the draw, results, round-ups, and statistics while we also have details of how players qualified, as well as a bumper history section including past winners, nine-dart finishes and tournament statistics.
PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Draw and round-by-round results
- All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets
Scroll down for daily schedule and results
QUARTER ONE
- (1) Luke Littler v Darius Labanauskas
- Mario Vandenbogaerde v David Davies
- (32) Joe Cullen v Bradley Brooks
- Mensur Suljojvic v David Cameron
- (16) Damon Heta v Steve Lennon
- Raymond van Barneveld v Stefan Bellmont
- (17) Rob Cross v Cor Dekker
- Ian White v Mervyn King
- (8) Chris Dobey v Xiaochen Zong
- Andrew Gilding v Cam Crabtree
- (25) Luke Woodhouse v Boris Krcmar
- Martin Lukeman v Max Hopp
- (9) Gerwyn Price v Adam Gawlas
- Lukas Wenig v Wesley Plaisier
- (24) Ryan Joyce v Owen Bates
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Alexis Toylo
QUARTER TWO
- (4) Stephen Bunting v Sebastian BIalecki
- Richard Veenstra v Nitin Kumar
- (29) Dirk van Diuijvenbode v Andy Baetens
- James Hurrell v Stowe Buntz
- (13) Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton
- Steve Lennon v Tim Pusey
- (20) Ryan Searle v Chris Landman
- Brendan Dolan v Travis Dudeney
- (5) Jonny Clayton v Adam Lipscome
- Dom Taylor v Oskar Lukasiak
- (28) Michael Smith v Lisa Ashton
- Niels Zonneveld v Haupai Puha
- (12) Ross Smith v Andreas Harrysson
- Thibault Tricole v Motomu Sakai
- (21) Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock
- Ricardo Pietreczko v Jose de Sousa
QUARTER THREE
- (2) Luke Humphries v Ted Evetts
- Jeffrey de Graaf v Paul Lim
- (31) Wessel Nijman v Karel Sedlacek
- Gabriel Clemens v Alex Spellman
- (15) Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan
- Mickey Mansell v Leonard Gates
- (18) Mike De Decker v David Munyua
- Kevin Doets v Matthew Dennant
- (7) James Wade v Ryusei Azemoto
- Ricky Evans v Man Lok Leung
- (26) Cameron Menzies v Charlie Manby
- Matt Campbell v Adam Sevada
- (10) Gian van Veen v Cristo Reyes
- Alan Souter v Teemu Harju
- (23) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Darren Beveridge
- Madars Razma v Jamai van den Herik
QUARTER FOUR
- (3) Michael van Gerwen v Mitsuhiko Tatsunami
- William O'Connor v Krzysztof Kciuk
- (30) Peter Wright v Noa-Lynn van Leuven
- Kim Huybrechts v Arno Merk
- (14) Gary Anderson v Adam Hunt
- Connor Scutt v Simon Whitlock (19)
- (19) Jermaine Wattimena v Dominik Gruellich
- Scott Williams v Paolo Nebrida
- (6) Danny Noppert v Jurjen van der Velde
- Nick Kenny v Justin Hood
- (27) Ritchie Edhouse v Jonny Tata
- Ryan Meikle v Jesus Salate
- (11) Josh Rock v Gemma Hayter
- Niko Springer v Joe Comito
- (22) Daryl Gurney v Beau Greaves
- Callan Rydz v Patrik Kovacs
World Darts Championship 2025: Full daily schedule and results
Thursday December 11
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Friday December 12
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Saturday December 13
Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Sunday December 14
Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Monday December 15
Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Tuesday December 16
Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Wednesday December 17
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Thursday December 18
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
4x First Round
Friday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x First Round
Saturday December 20
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x Second Round
Sunday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x Second Round
Monday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x Second Round
Tuesday December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 4x Second Round
Saturday December 27
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 3x Third Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 3x Third Round
Sunday December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 3x Third Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 3x Third Round
Monday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 3x Third Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round
Tuesday December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 3x Fourth Round
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 3x Fourth Round
Thursday January 1
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 2x Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 2x Quarter-Finals
Friday January 2
Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- 2x Semi-Finals
Saturday January 3 (8pm GMT)
Final (Best of 13 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
PDC World Championship: Competing Players
1. Luke Littler (England)
2. Luke Humphries (England)
3. Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)
4. Stephen Bunting (England)
5. Jonny Clayton (Wales)
6. Danny Noppert (Netherlands)
7. James Wade (England)
8. Chris Dobey (England)
9. Gerwyn Price (Wales)
10. Gian van Veen (Netherlands)
11. Josh Rock (Northern Ireland)
12. Ross Smith (England)
13. Martin Schindler (Germany)
14. Gary Anderson (Scotland)
15. Nathan Aspinall (England)
16. Damon Heta (Australia)
17. Rob Cross (England)
18. Mike De Decker (Belgium)
19. Jermaine Wattimena (Netherlands)
20. Ryan Searle (England)
21. Dave Chisnall (England)
22. Daryl Gurney (Northern Ireland)
23. Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)
24. Ryan Joyce (England)
25. Luke Woodhouse (England)
26. Cameron Menzies (Scotland)
27. Ritchie Edhouse (England)
28. Michael Smith (England)
29. Dirk van Duijvenbode (Netherlands)
30. Peter Wright (Scotland)
31. Wessel Nijman (Netherlands)
32. Joe Cullen (England)
33. Ricardo Pietreczko (Germany)
34. Andrew Gilding (England)
35. Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands)
36. Scott Williams (England)
37. Krzysztof Ratajski (Poland)
38. Martin Lukeman (England)
39. Brendan Dolan (Northern Ireland)
40. Ricky Evans (England)
2025 ProTour Ranking – 40 Qualifiers
Niko Springer (Germany)
William O’Connor (Ireland)
Niels Zonneveld (Netherlands)
Kevin Doets (Netherlands)
Karel Sedlacek (Czechia)
Bradley Brooks (England)
Jeffrey de Graaf (Sweden)
Mickey Mansell (Northern Ireland)
Mario Vandenbogaerde (Belgium)
Callan Rydz (England)
Cam Crabtree (England)
Ian White (England)
Sebastian BIalecki (Poland)
Dom Taylor (England)
Richard Veenstra (Netherlands)
Madars Razma (Latvia)
Alan Soutar (Scotland)
Lukas Wenig (Germany)
Kim Huybrechts (Belgium)
Mensur Suljovic (Austria)
Gabriel Clemens (Germany)
Thibault Tricole (France)
Matthew Dennant (England)
Darren Beveridge (Scotland)
Justin Hood (England)
Wesley Plaisier (Netherlands)
Steve Lennon (Ireland)
Max Hopp (Germany)
Ryan Meikle (England)
James Hurrell (England)
Nick Kenny (Wales)
Matt Campbell (Canada)
Keane Barry (Ireland)
Adam Lipscombe (England)
Darius Labanauskas (Lithuania)
Dominik Gruellich (Germany)
Chris Landman (Netherlands)
Owen Bates (England)
Cor Dekker (Norway)
Connor Scutt (England)
International Qualifiers
Beau Greaves (England) - PDC Development Tour Qualifier
Charlie Manby (England) - PDC Development Tour Qualifier
Jamai van den Herik (Netherlands) - PDC Development Tour Qualifier
Jurjen van der Velde (Netherlands) - PDC Development Tour Qualifier
Stefan Bellmont (Switzerland) - PDC Challenge Tour Qualifier
Ted Evetts (England) - PDC Challenge Tour Qualifier
Mervyn King (England) - PDC Challenge Tour Qualifier
Lisa Ashton (England) - Women’s World Matchplay Champion
Fallon Sherrock (England) - PDC Women’s Series Qualifier
Noa-Lynn van Leuven (Netherlands) - PDC Women’s Series Qualifier
Gemma Hayter (England) - PDC Women’s Series Qualifier
Mitsuhiko Tatsunami (Japan) - Steel Darts Japan Champion
Xiaochen Zong (China) - PDC China Championship Winner
Nitin Kumar (India) - IDC Indian Qualifier Winner
Lourence Ilagan (Philippines) - PDC Asian Championship Winner
Alexis Toylo (Philippines) - PDC Asian Championship Runner-Up
Motomu Sakai (Japan) - PDC Asian Tour Qualifier
Ryusei Azemoto (Japan) - PDC Asian Tour Qualifier
Paul Lim (Singapore) - PDC Asian Tour Qualifier
Man Lok Leung (Hong Kong) - PDC Asian Tour Qualifier
Paolo Nebrida (Philippines) - PDC Asian Tour Qualifier
Andy Baetens (Belgium) - Netherlands & Belgium Qualifier
Cristo Reyes (Spain) - Mediterranean Qualifier
Boris Krcmar (Croatia) - South-East Europe Qualifier
Adam Gawlas (Czechia) - Czechia Qualifier
Krzysztof Kciuk (Poland) - PDO Polish Qualifier
Arno Merk (Germany) - PDC Europe DACH Super League Winner
Patrik Kovacs (Hungary) - Hungarian Super League Winner
David Davies (Wales) - UK & Ireland Tour Card Holder & Associate Member Qualifier
Alex Spellman (USA) - CDC Continental Cup Winner
Leonard Gates (USA) - CDC Cross-Border Challenge Winner
Adam Sevada (USA) - CDC Top-Ranked American
David Cameron (Canada) - CDC Top-Ranked Canadian
Stowe Buntz (USA) - CDC Top-Ranked Non-Qualified Player
Jesus Salate (Argentina) - CDLC Qualifier
Teemu Harju (Finland) - PDC Nordic & Baltic Championship Winner
Andreas Harrysson (Sweden) - PDCNB ProTour Winner
Oskar Lukasiak (Sweden) - PDCNB ProTour Runner-Up
Simon Whitlock (Australia) - ANZ Premier League Winner
Tim Pusey (Australia) - ADA Australian Tour Winner
Joe Comito (Australia) - DPA ProTour Winner
Jonny Tata (New Zealand) - DPNZ ProTour Winner
David Munyua (Kenya) - African Darts Group Qualifier
Plus: 5x PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifiers
World Championship Darts: How to watch on television and listen on the radio
Every throw of every session will be broadcast live on a dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel. As well as live coverage of every dart thrown there are highlights of great games of years gone by, memorable rivalries and our legends profiles. You can also listen to the action on talkSPORT 2.
World Darts Championship: Sky Bet odds
World Darts Championship: Prize Fund
- Winner: £1,000,000
- Runner-Up: £400,000
- Semi-Final: £200,000
- Quarter-Final: £100,000
- Fourth Round: £60,000
- Third Round: £35,000
- Second Round: £25,000
- First Round: £15,000
- TOTAL: £5,000,000
World Darts Championship: Format
- Final: Best of 13 sets
- Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets
- Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets
- Fourth Round: Best of seven sets
- Third Round: Best of seven sets
- Second Round: Best of five sets
- First Round: Best of five sets
First Round matches will not have a tie-break; if the fifth set reaches two-all in legs, then the fifth leg will be sudden-death.
From the Second Round onwards, there will be a tie-break rule employed in all matches; where a deciding set must be won by two clear legs. If the score in the final set reaches 5-5 then a sudden-death leg will be played.
There would be no throw for the bull in any sudden-death legs.
PDC World Championship: History & Stats
The World Darts Championship is the highlight of the PDC calendar and takes place over Christmas and New Year at the Alexandra Palace in London.
Since it was first held at the Circus Tavern in 1994 following the much-publicised breakaway from the British Darts Organisation, only 10 different players have lifted the world title thanks largely to darts legend Phil Taylor winning it no fewer than 14 times during his astonishing career. He also won the BDO version twice before the split to make it 16 times in total.
Dennis Priestley beat Taylor 6-1 in the first final before The Power's era of dominance began with eight straight world championships before Canada's John Part famously defeated him 7-6 in a classic in 2003 - much to the bookmakers' relief!
Three more crowns followed for perennial odds-on favourite Taylor before Raymond van Barneveld triumphed 7-6 in another unforgettable final, while Part's victory over Kirk Shepherd in 2008 was the first time the Stoke thrower failed to reach the final in the tournament's history.
It was also the year the event switched to the Alexandra Palace. A resurgent Taylor claimed back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 before Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis emerged on the world stage by beating Gary Anderson in the 2011 final before repeating the trick against Andy Hamilton 12 months later.
The Power reassured the doubters he could still win world titles by clinching his 14th crown against Michael van Gerwen, who bounced back to lift the trophy in 2014 with victory over Peter Wright. Mighty Mike was the hot bookies favourite to win again a year later but didn't even make the final as Anderson held his nerve to sink Taylor 7-6 for his first world championship title before repeating the trick in 2016 when defeating Lewis.
Van Gerwen regained his status as world champion at the start of 2017 when defeating the Flying Scotsman but suffered one of the great all-time shocks in the follow year's semi-finals, at the hands of debutant Rob Cross.
Voltage went on to complete an incredible fairytale by defeating Phil Taylor in the Power's final match before retirement.
Van Gerwen got his hands on the trophy for the third time 12 months later but Peter Wright fulfilled his lifetime dream at the age of 49 by beating the Dutchman in the 2020 final - and edition that also hit the headlines due to Fallon Sherrock's exploits.
There were sadly no fans present during the majority of the 2021 edition but there was still no shortage of drama as Gerwyn Price beat Gary Anderson to become world champion and world number one.
The fans returned 12 months later to see Snakebite crowned world champion for a second time as he denied Michael Smith his maiden major title in his second Ally Pally final - but Bully Boy would eventually get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy in the 2023 edition when hitting a nine-darter en route to defeating Michael van Gerwen.
Luke Littler made history with a run to the final as a 16-year-old in the 2024 edition and although he eventually finished runner-up to the brilliant Luke Humphries, just 12 months later he would become the youngest ever champion.
PDC World Darts Championship Finals
Final scores in sets
- 1994 - Dennis Priestley 6-1 Phil Taylor
- 1995 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Rod Harrington
- 1996 - Phil Taylor 6-4 Dennis Priestley
- 1997 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Dennis Priestley
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dennis Priestley
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Peter Manley
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 7-3 Dennis Priestley
- 2001 - Phil Taylor 7-0 John Part
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-0 Peter Manley
- 2003 - John Part 7-6 Phil Taylor
- 2004 - Phil Taylor 7-6 Kevin Painter
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Mark Dudbridge
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-0 Peter Manley
- 2007 - Raymond van Barneveld 7-6 Phil Taylor
- 2008 - John Part 7-2 Kirk Shepherd
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - Phil Taylor 7-3 Simon Whitlock
- 2011 - Adrian Lewis 7-5 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Adrian Lewis 7-3 Andy Hamilton
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 7-4 Peter Wright
- 2015 - Gary Anderson 7-6 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Gary Anderson 7-5 Adrian Lewis
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Gary Anderson
- 2018 - Rob Cross 7-2 Phil Taylor
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Michael Smith
- 2020 - Peter Wright 7-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 7-3 Gary Anderson
- 2022 - Peter Wright 7-5 Michael Smith
- 2023 - Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2024: Luke Humphries 7-4 Luke Littler
- 2025: Luke Littler 7-3 Michael van Gerwen
PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 14
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Peter Wright - 2
- John Part - 2
- Adrian Lewis - 2
- Gary Anderson - 2
- Luke Littler - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Rob Cross - 1
- Dennis Priestly - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
PDC World Darts Championship Nine-Dart Finishes
- Raymond van Barneveld - 2009 (QF win v Jelle Klaasen)
- Raymond van Barneveld - 2010 (2nd Rd win v Brendan Dolan)
- Adrian Lewis - 2011 (Final win v Gary Anderson)
- Dean Winstanley - 2013 (2nd Rd loss v Vincent van der Voort)
- Michael van Gerwen - 2013 (SF win v James Wade)
- Terry Jenkins - 2014 (1st Rd loss v Per Laursen)
- Kyle Anderson - 2014 (1st Rd loss v Ian White)
- Adrian Lewis - 2015 (3rd Rd loss v Raymond van Barneveld)
- Gary Anderson - 2016 (SF win v Jelle Klaasen)
- James Wade - 2020 (third round loss vs Stephen Bunting)
- William Borland - 2022 (first round win v Bradley Brooks)
- Darius Labanauskas - 2022 (first round defeat v Mike De Decker)
- Gerwyn Price - 2022 (Quarter-final defeat v Michael Smith)
- Michael Smith - 2023 (Final win v Michael van Gerwen)
- Christian Kist - 2025 (First round defeat to Madars Razma)
- Damon Heta - 2025 (Third round defeat to Luke Woodhouse)
Highest three-dart averages
There's been over 150 three-dart match averages of 100 or more since the PDC World Championship began while averages of over 105 are becoming more common than ever. Here, are the highest 10 three-dart averages achieved by a player in a single match:
- 114.05 - Michael van Gerwen (2017 SF, 6-2 v Raymond van Barneveld)
- 111.21 - Phil Taylor (2002 2nd rd, 6-1 v Shayne Burgess)
- 110.94 - Phil Taylor (2009 final, 7-1 v van Barneveld)
- 109.34 - Raymond van Barneveld (2017 SF, 2-6 v Michael van Gerwen)
- 109.23 - Michael van Gerwen (2016 2nd rd, 4-0 v Darren Webster)
- 109.00 - Phil Taylor (2007 2nd rd, 4-1 v Mick McGovern)
- 108.98 - Michael van Gerwen (2021, 2nd rd, 3-1 v Ryan Murray)
- 108.80 - Phil Taylor (2009 QF, 5-0 v Co Stompe)
- 108.74 - Luke Humphries (2024 SF, 6-0 v Scott Williams)
- 108.65 - Michael van Gerwen (2018, 2nd rd, 4-0 v James Wilson)
- 108.39 - Gary Anderson (2011, 3rd rd, 4-0 v Andy Smith)
- 108.31 - Raymond van Barneveld (2013, 1st rd, 3-0 v Michael Smith)
- 108.30 - Phil Taylor (2006 3rd rd, 4-0 v Andy Hamilton)
Highest losing averages
- 109.34 - Raymond van Barneveld (2017 SF, 2-6 v van Gerwen)
- 106.09 - Jeffrey de Zwaan (2019 2nd Round, 1-3 v Rob Cross)
- 106.07 - Cristo Reyes (2017 2nd rd, 2-4 v van Gerwen)
- 105.78 - Michael van Gerwen (2016 3rd rd, 3-4 v van Barneveld)
- 104.93 - Gary Anderson (2017 final, 3-7 v van Gerwen)
- 104.63 - Dave Chisnall (2017 QF, 3-5 v Gary Anderson)
Players with the most 100+ averages (5 needed to qualify for this list)
- Phil Taylor - 56, highest 111.21 (2002)
- Michael van Gerwen - 42 highest 114.05 (2017)
- Gary Anderson - 23, highest 108.39 (2011)
- Peter Wright - 16, highest 105.86 (2020)
- Adrian Lewis - 15, highest 106.51 (2010)
- Raymond van Barneveld - 13, highest 109.34 (2017)
- Michael Smith - 13, highest 106.36 (2022)
- Luke Littler - 10, 106.12 (2024)
- Rob Cross - 7, highest 107.67 (2018 Final)
- Dave Chisnall - 7, highest 107.34 (2021)
- Simon Whitlock - 7, highest 105.37 (2010)
- Stephen Bunting - 7, highest 107.28 (2024)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh - 6, 105.61 (2021)
- Gerwyn Price - 5, highest 104.20 (2020)
