PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage

The full draw, schedule and results from the PDC's 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship, which takes place at Alexandrea Palace from December 11 to January 3.

The 2026 PDC World Championship will see a record 128 players battling it out for the iconic Sid Waddell Trophy while there is a total prize fund of £5million up for grabs including £1million to the winner. Luke Littler is defending champion having become become the youngest ever winner at the age of 17 back in January and he's now bidding to become just the fourth player after Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson to retain it. You can follow the action unfold right here with the draw, results, round-ups, and statistics while we also have details of how players qualified, as well as a bumper history section including past winners, nine-dart finishes and tournament statistics.

PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Draw and round-by-round results All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets

Scroll down for daily schedule and results QUARTER ONE (1) Luke Littler v Darius Labanauskas

Mario Vandenbogaerde v David Davies

(32) Joe Cullen v Bradley Brooks

Mensur Suljojvic v David Cameron

(16) Damon Heta v Steve Lennon

Raymond van Barneveld v Stefan Bellmont

(17) Rob Cross v Cor Dekker

Ian White v Mervyn King

(8) Chris Dobey v Xiaochen Zong

Andrew Gilding v Cam Crabtree

(25) Luke Woodhouse v Boris Krcmar

Martin Lukeman v Max Hopp

(9) Gerwyn Price v Adam Gawlas

Lukas Wenig v Wesley Plaisier

(24) Ryan Joyce v Owen Bates

Krzysztof Ratajski v Alexis Toylo QUARTER TWO (4) Stephen Bunting v Sebastian BIalecki

Richard Veenstra v Nitin Kumar

(29) Dirk van Diuijvenbode v Andy Baetens

James Hurrell v Stowe Buntz

(13) Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton

Steve Lennon v Tim Pusey

(20) Ryan Searle v Chris Landman

Brendan Dolan v Travis Dudeney

(5) Jonny Clayton v Adam Lipscome

Dom Taylor v Oskar Lukasiak

(28) Michael Smith v Lisa Ashton

Niels Zonneveld v Haupai Puha

(12) Ross Smith v Andreas Harrysson

Thibault Tricole v Motomu Sakai

(21) Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock

Ricardo Pietreczko v Jose de Sousa QUARTER THREE (2) Luke Humphries v Ted Evetts

Jeffrey de Graaf v Paul Lim

(31) Wessel Nijman v Karel Sedlacek

Gabriel Clemens v Alex Spellman

(15) Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan

Mickey Mansell v Leonard Gates

(18) Mike De Decker v David Munyua

Kevin Doets v Matthew Dennant

(7) James Wade v Ryusei Azemoto

Ricky Evans v Man Lok Leung

(26) Cameron Menzies v Charlie Manby

Matt Campbell v Adam Sevada

(10) Gian van Veen v Cristo Reyes

Alan Souter v Teemu Harju

(23) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Darren Beveridge

Madars Razma v Jamai van den Herik QUARTER FOUR (3) Michael van Gerwen v Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

William O'Connor v Krzysztof Kciuk

(30) Peter Wright v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Kim Huybrechts v Arno Merk

(14) Gary Anderson v Adam Hunt

Connor Scutt v Simon Whitlock (19)

(6) Danny Noppert v Jurjen van der Velde

Nick Kenny v Justin Hood

(27) Ritchie Edhouse v Jonny Tata

Ryan Meikle v Jesus Salate

(11) Josh Rock v Gemma Hayter

Niko Springer v Joe Comito

(22) Daryl Gurney v Beau Greaves

Callan Rydz v Patrik Kovacs

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Friday December 12

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Saturday December 13

Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Sunday December 14

Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Monday December 15

Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Tuesday December 16

Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Wednesday December 17

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Thursday December 18

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Friday December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x First Round Saturday December 20

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x Second Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x Second Round Sunday December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x Second Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x Second Round Monday December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x Second Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x Second Round Tuesday December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x Second Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 4x Second Round Saturday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 3x Third Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 3x Third Round Sunday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 3x Third Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 3x Third Round Monday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 3x Third Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round Tuesday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 3x Fourth Round Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 3x Fourth Round Thursday January 1

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 2x Quarter-Finals Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 2x Quarter-Finals Friday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)

Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts 2x Semi-Finals Saturday January 3 (8pm GMT)

Final (Best of 13 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

PDC World Championship: Competing Players 1. Luke Littler (England)

2. Luke Humphries (England)

3. Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

4. Stephen Bunting (England)

5. Jonny Clayton (Wales)

6. Danny Noppert (Netherlands)

7. James Wade (England)

8. Chris Dobey (England)

9. Gerwyn Price (Wales)

10. Gian van Veen (Netherlands)

11. Josh Rock (Northern Ireland)

12. Ross Smith (England)

13. Martin Schindler (Germany)

14. Gary Anderson (Scotland)

15. Nathan Aspinall (England)

16. Damon Heta (Australia)

17. Rob Cross (England)

18. Mike De Decker (Belgium)

19. Jermaine Wattimena (Netherlands)

20. Ryan Searle (England)

21. Dave Chisnall (England)

22. Daryl Gurney (Northern Ireland)

23. Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)

24. Ryan Joyce (England)

25. Luke Woodhouse (England)

26. Cameron Menzies (Scotland)

27. Ritchie Edhouse (England)

28. Michael Smith (England)

29. Dirk van Duijvenbode (Netherlands)

30. Peter Wright (Scotland)

31. Wessel Nijman (Netherlands)

32. Joe Cullen (England)

33. Ricardo Pietreczko (Germany)

34. Andrew Gilding (England)

35. Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands)

36. Scott Williams (England)

37. Krzysztof Ratajski (Poland)

38. Martin Lukeman (England)

39. Brendan Dolan (Northern Ireland)

40. Ricky Evans (England) 2025 ProTour Ranking – 40 Qualifiers

Niko Springer (Germany)

William O’Connor (Ireland)

Niels Zonneveld (Netherlands)

Kevin Doets (Netherlands)

Karel Sedlacek (Czechia)

Bradley Brooks (England)

Jeffrey de Graaf (Sweden)

Mickey Mansell (Northern Ireland)

Mario Vandenbogaerde (Belgium)

Callan Rydz (England)

Cam Crabtree (England)

Ian White (England)

Sebastian BIalecki (Poland)

Dom Taylor (England)

Richard Veenstra (Netherlands)

Madars Razma (Latvia)

Alan Soutar (Scotland)

Lukas Wenig (Germany)

Kim Huybrechts (Belgium)

Mensur Suljovic (Austria)

Gabriel Clemens (Germany)

Thibault Tricole (France)

Matthew Dennant (England)

Darren Beveridge (Scotland)

Justin Hood (England)

Wesley Plaisier (Netherlands)

Steve Lennon (Ireland)

Max Hopp (Germany)

Ryan Meikle (England)

James Hurrell (England)

Nick Kenny (Wales)

Matt Campbell (Canada)

Keane Barry (Ireland)

Adam Lipscombe (England)

Darius Labanauskas (Lithuania)

Dominik Gruellich (Germany)

Chris Landman (Netherlands)

Owen Bates (England)

Cor Dekker (Norway)

Connor Scutt (England) International Qualifiers

Beau Greaves (England) - PDC Development Tour Qualifier

Charlie Manby (England) - PDC Development Tour Qualifier

Jamai van den Herik (Netherlands) - PDC Development Tour Qualifier

Jurjen van der Velde (Netherlands) - PDC Development Tour Qualifier

Stefan Bellmont (Switzerland) - PDC Challenge Tour Qualifier

Ted Evetts (England) - PDC Challenge Tour Qualifier

Mervyn King (England) - PDC Challenge Tour Qualifier

Lisa Ashton (England) - Women’s World Matchplay Champion

Fallon Sherrock (England) - PDC Women’s Series Qualifier

Noa-Lynn van Leuven (Netherlands) - PDC Women’s Series Qualifier

Gemma Hayter (England) - PDC Women’s Series Qualifier

Mitsuhiko Tatsunami (Japan) - Steel Darts Japan Champion

Xiaochen Zong (China) - PDC China Championship Winner

Nitin Kumar (India) - IDC Indian Qualifier Winner

Lourence Ilagan (Philippines) - PDC Asian Championship Winner

Alexis Toylo (Philippines) - PDC Asian Championship Runner-Up

Motomu Sakai (Japan) - PDC Asian Tour Qualifier

Ryusei Azemoto (Japan) - PDC Asian Tour Qualifier

Paul Lim (Singapore) - PDC Asian Tour Qualifier

Man Lok Leung (Hong Kong) - PDC Asian Tour Qualifier

Paolo Nebrida (Philippines) - PDC Asian Tour Qualifier

Andy Baetens (Belgium) - Netherlands & Belgium Qualifier

Cristo Reyes (Spain) - Mediterranean Qualifier

Boris Krcmar (Croatia) - South-East Europe Qualifier

Adam Gawlas (Czechia) - Czechia Qualifier

Krzysztof Kciuk (Poland) - PDO Polish Qualifier

Arno Merk (Germany) - PDC Europe DACH Super League Winner

Patrik Kovacs (Hungary) - Hungarian Super League Winner

David Davies (Wales) - UK & Ireland Tour Card Holder & Associate Member Qualifier

Alex Spellman (USA) - CDC Continental Cup Winner

Leonard Gates (USA) - CDC Cross-Border Challenge Winner

Adam Sevada (USA) - CDC Top-Ranked American

David Cameron (Canada) - CDC Top-Ranked Canadian

Stowe Buntz (USA) - CDC Top-Ranked Non-Qualified Player

Jesus Salate (Argentina) - CDLC Qualifier

Teemu Harju (Finland) - PDC Nordic & Baltic Championship Winner

Andreas Harrysson (Sweden) - PDCNB ProTour Winner

Oskar Lukasiak (Sweden) - PDCNB ProTour Runner-Up

Simon Whitlock (Australia) - ANZ Premier League Winner

Tim Pusey (Australia) - ADA Australian Tour Winner

Joe Comito (Australia) - DPA ProTour Winner

Jonny Tata (New Zealand) - DPNZ ProTour Winner

David Munyua (Kenya) - African Darts Group Qualifier

Plus: 5x PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifiers

World Championship Darts: How to watch on television and listen on the radio Every throw of every session will be broadcast live on a dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel. As well as live coverage of every dart thrown there are highlights of great games of years gone by, memorable rivalries and our legends profiles. You can also listen to the action on talkSPORT 2.

World Darts Championship: Prize Fund Winner: £1,000,000

Runner-Up: £400,000

Semi-Final: £200,000

Quarter-Final: £100,000

Fourth Round: £60,000

Third Round: £35,000

Second Round: £25,000

First Round: £15,000

TOTAL: £5,000,000

World Darts Championship: Format Final: Best of 13 sets

Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets

Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets

Fourth Round: Best of seven sets

Third Round: Best of seven sets

Second Round: Best of five sets

First Round: Best of five sets First Round matches will not have a tie-break; if the fifth set reaches two-all in legs, then the fifth leg will be sudden-death. From the Second Round onwards, there will be a tie-break rule employed in all matches; where a deciding set must be won by two clear legs. If the score in the final set reaches 5-5 then a sudden-death leg will be played. There would be no throw for the bull in any sudden-death legs.