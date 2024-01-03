Darts results: Luke Humphries defeats 16-year-old Luke Littler in the PDC World Darts Championship final

Luke Humphries completed his extraordinary ascent to darting greatness by triumphing in the PDC World Championship final as he ended Luke Littler's own fairytale journey to glory - for the time being at least.

Cool Hand clinched his fourth major title in as many months on the biggest stage of all at Alexandra Palace with a 7-4 victory over the sensational 16-year-old, who will still be expected to become the youngest ever darts world champion in the near future. The pair both averaged over 100 in a thrilling final, with world number one Humphries managing 103.67 compared to the prodigy's 101.13 while they both landed 170 checkouts among a tally of nine 100+ finishes overall while they combined for 36 180s - of which the champion fired in 23 of them during his comeback from 4-2 down.

LUKE HUMPHRIES IS WORLD CHAMPION! 🏆



Darting destiny fulfilled.



The world number one gets over the line against teenage sensation Luke Littler in a thrilling final! pic.twitter.com/IP6pPaWndm — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

Littler, who will join the PDC ranks in the coming season after dominating the youth scene as well as senior competition in the WDF, had captured the imagination of sports fans around the world with his astonishing exploits throughout his debut World Championship, in which he'd produced a string of fearless and breathtaking performances that belied his inexperience and age. The recently-crowned PDC World Youth Champion also averaged over 100 on four en route to becoming the youngest finalist since Kirk Shepherd (21) - a feat only previously managed by Phil Taylor (x4), Gary Anderson (x4) and Michael van Gerwen (x3) - and he's still got plenty of time on his side to become the youngest PDC champion, which is currently held by MVG at 24 years and nine months. Littler's £200,000 prize money also sees him remarkably climb up into the top 32 in the PDC's world rankings and he'll now be apart of the game's elite in this season's lucrative Premier League Darts season. Match report Humphries got off to a commanding start as Littler struggled to find his usual rhythm and took the opening set 3-1 with his opponent averaging less than 90. But early signs that the teenager was finally suffering from stage fright were soon banished at 2-0 down in the second as he reeled off three legs in a row - with the help of finishes from 142 and 120 - to level proceedings.

142 FROM LITTLER!



Luke Littler has arrived in this final!



A 142 checkout to break throw in the second set!



📺 https://t.co/f3RU9WTIoD#WCDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/imOZnoB6JI — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

LITTLER HITS BACK!



From 2-0 down in the second set, Luke Littler has sprung into life!



The Nuke lands a 120 checkout to level at 1-1 in sets!



📺 https://t.co/f3RU9WTIoD#WCDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/ed28wBARsv — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

A shellshocked Humphries then found himself 2-0 down in the third set and although he too rediscovered his composure to return the favour with a trio of unanswered legs, he was soundly punished in the fourth that went the way of Littler 3-1. Littler controlled set five and sealed it 3-1 with a superb 11-darter to move ahead for the first time in the final and maintained the momentum in the sixth by storming through it 3-0 despite Humphries threatening a nine-darter with back-to-back 180s in the second leg. The World Grand Prix, Grand Slam and Players Championship Finals champion hit back with a show-stopping 170 checkout at the start of set seven that he went on to pinch but not before surviving a set dart in the deciding leg when Littler spurned an attempt on double two after hitting a pair of treble 18s when needing 108.

BIG FISH FROM COOL HAND! 🐟



Luke Humphries hits a 170 finish in the World Championship final!



📺 https://t.co/f3RU9WTIoD#WCDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/jvX0t40E2Q — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

Cool Hand completed his revival by storming through the eighth set 3-1 with the help of an 11-darter and a 121 checkout in the fourth leg while he moved 5-4 up when clinching the next with a nerveless 11-darter in the deciding leg when Littler waited on 70. Nuke brought the crowd to their feet with the second 170 checkout of the match in set 10 but it was the only leg he'd win as Humphries turned the screw by sealing it 3-1 with a clinical 12-darter.

A 170 checkout from Luke Littler in a World Championship final. Wowpic.twitter.com/pOVpOIQvJL — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2024