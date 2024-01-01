Sporting Life
Rob Cross and Luke Littler won their respective quarter-finals
World darts results: Luke Littler and Rob Cross through to semi-finals at Alexandra Palace

By Sporting Life
17:12 · MON January 01, 2024

Luke Littler and Rob Cross came through starkly contrasting quarter-finals to set up a last-four showdown at Alexandra Palace.

Littler averaged over 101 in a dominant 5-1 victory over Brendan Dolan, who was poor and failed to ask serious questions of the 16-year-old beyond winning the first two legs of the match.

Cross on the other hand fought back from 4-0 down against Chris Dobey to win 5-4 after a sudden-death shootout, a phenomenal comeback from the former champion who had looked set for a swift exit.

It means that Littler will face his second world champion during this dream run to the semi-finals, and is now six sets away from Wednesday's final and a shot at history.

Cross found himself 4-0 down following a blistering start from Dobey, and survived a match dart at the bullseye on his way to a memorable fightback.

A dramatic finale saw the deciding set go to a tie-break, and after Dobey missed 71 to level in the eighth leg, Cross took out 70 to keep his hopes of a second World Championship title alive.

"I really can't put it into words," Cross reflected. "Realistically, at 4-0 down I thought it was over, which is unusual for me.

"Chris settled much better than me in the early stages, he's an unbelievable player.

"I'm never beaten, whoever I play in the world. I'm similar to Nathan Aspinall in that respect, I never go away.

"As I got closer to Chris I thought 'this is on' because I knew my best was still to come in the match.

"I will have to improve and settle quicker to win the tournament, but I believe I can win it."

IS LUKE LITTLER THE NEXT PHIL TAYLOR AND WILL HE BE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE?

World Darts Championship quarter-finals

  • (17) Chris Dobey (99.84) 4-5 (100.70) Rob Cross (8)
    (Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0, 1-3, 1-3, 2-3, 1-3, 3-5)
  • Luke Littler (101.93) 5-1 (86.45) Brendan Dolan (28)
    (Set scores: 3-2, 3-0, 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 3-0)
  • (2) Michael van Gerwen v Scott Williams
  • (3) Luke Humphries v Dave Chisnall (11)

