Premier League Darts 2024: Fixtures, results, table, averages, statistics, venues & Sky TV schedule

Premier League Darts 2024: Dates, venues, fixtures, results & averages

Night 1, Thursday February 1

Utility Arena, Cardiff

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Utility Arena, Cardiff Night 2, Thursday February 8

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin Night 3, Thursday February 15

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

OVO Hydro, Glasgow Night 4, Thursday February 22

Utilita Arena, Newcastle

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Utilita Arena, Newcastle Night 5, Thursday February 29

Westpoint Exeter

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Westpoint Exeter Night 6, Thursday March 7

Brighton Centre

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Brighton Centre Night 7, Thursday March 14

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Night 8, Thursday March 21

3Arena, Dublin

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

3Arena, Dublin Night 9, Thursday March 28

The SSE Arena, Belfast

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

The SSE Arena, Belfast Night 10, Thursday April 4

AO Arena, Manchester

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

AO Arena, Manchester Night 11, Thursday April 11

Utilita Arena, Birmingham

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Utilita Arena, Birmingham Night 12, Thursday April 18

Rotterdam Ahoy

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Rotterdam Ahoy Night 13, Thursday April 25

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Night 14, Thursday May 2

P&J Live, Aberdeen

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

P&J Live, Aberdeen Night 15, Thursday May 9

First Direct Arena, Leeds

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

First Direct Arena, Leeds Night 16, Thursday May 16

Utilita Arena, Sheffield

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Utilita Arena, Sheffield Play-Offs Night, Thursday May 23

The O2, London

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Premier League Darts 2024: Table and format

For averages and other stats, scroll down to the stats section

The format for the 2024 edition has yet to be decided by last year, all of the 16 league nights are individual events comprising the quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs - with a £10,000 bonus to each night's winner.

Each player met the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights (Night Eight and Night 16) featured additional fixtures in the same format. Those fixtures were on a draw bracket based on how the league table looked at the time. So, whoever is top faced the eighth-placed player in the first round.

Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus

Runner-Up - 3 points

Semi-Finalists - 2 points

Will it be the same in 2024?

Premier League Darts 2024: Line-up

This will be announced early in 2024

Premier League Darts 2024: Averages, 180s and checkout statistics

Will appear here when the season begins

Where can I watch the Premier League Darts on TV?

Sky Sports will broadcast every night of the Premier League Darts season including the Finals Night in Newcastle.

Prize Money

Winner £275,000

Runner-Up £125,000

Semi-Finalists £85,000 each

Fifth in League Table £75,000

Sixth in League Table £70,000

Seventh in League Table £65,000

Eighth in League Table £60,000

Nightly Winner Bonus £10,000 x16

Total £1,000,000

2024 Premier League Darts: Pre-tournament odds

Will appear here

Premier League Darts History

The Premier League was launched by Sky Sports in 2005 and takes the sport's biggest names all over the UK and Ireland as they compete in a round robin format in a bid to reach the play-offs, when the title is ultimately decided.

Michael van Gerwen is the most successful Premier League player of all time having won the overall title seven times, while six-time champion Phil Taylor holds a record of 44 games unbeaten from 2005-2008.

James Wade first broke Taylor's dominance in 2009 when defeating the Power's conqueror Mervyn King 13-8 in the final while the other champions are Gary Anderson (2011 & 2015), Raymond van Barneveld (2014), Glen Durrant (2020) and Jonny Clayton (2021).

Below we have details of the past finals, a selection of records, the final table of each previous season and a look at which players have ever featured in the event.

Premier League Darts Past Finals & Winners

Premier League Darts Records

Most Titles : Michael van Gerwen - 7

: Michael van Gerwen - 7 Longest Unbeaten Run : Phil Taylor - 44 (2005-2008)

: Phil Taylor - 44 (2005-2008) Biggest League Victory : Phil Taylor 11-1 Wayne Mardle (2005) & Phil Taylor 11-1 Peter Manley (2005)

: Phil Taylor 11-1 Wayne Mardle (2005) & Phil Taylor 11-1 Peter Manley (2005) Biggest Play-Off Victory : Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd (2005 Final)

: Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd (2005 Final) Whitewashes (since dead legs removed in 2006) : Colin Lloyd 8-0 Terry Jenkins (2007), Phil Taylor 8-0 Wayne Mardle (2008), James Wade 8-0 Simon Whitlock (2012), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Phil Taylor (2014), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 James Wade (2015), Robert Thornton 0-7 Dave Chisnall (2016), Robert Thornton 0-7 Phil Taylor (2016), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Adrian Lewis (2017), Michael Smith 7-0 Raymond van Barneveld (2018), Daryl Gurney 0-7 James Wade (2019), Jermaine Wattimena 0-7 Gerwyn Price (2020), Dimitri van den Bergh 7-0 Glen Durrant (2021), Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Peter Wright (2022), Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Nathan Aspinall (2023)

: Colin Lloyd 8-0 Terry Jenkins (2007), Phil Taylor 8-0 Wayne Mardle (2008), James Wade 8-0 Simon Whitlock (2012), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Phil Taylor (2014), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 James Wade (2015), Robert Thornton 0-7 Dave Chisnall (2016), Robert Thornton 0-7 Phil Taylor (2016), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Adrian Lewis (2017), Michael Smith 7-0 Raymond van Barneveld (2018), Daryl Gurney 0-7 James Wade (2019), Jermaine Wattimena 0-7 Gerwyn Price (2020), Dimitri van den Bergh 7-0 Glen Durrant (2021), Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Peter Wright (2022), Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Nathan Aspinall (2023) Most 180s in a Match : 11: Gary Anderson v Simon Whitlock (2011) and Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall (2021)

: 11: Gary Anderson v Simon Whitlock (2011) and Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall (2021) Most 180s in a Season: Jose de Sousa - 81 in 2021

Top 10 High Averages:

123.40 - Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith, 2016

119.5 - Peter Wright v Adrian Lewis, 2017

117.95 - Michael Smith v Robert Thornton, 2016

117.35 - Phil Taylor v Simon Whitlock, 2012

116.90 - Michael van Gerwen v James Wade, 2015

116.67 - Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright, 2016

116.10 - Phil Taylor v James Wade, 2012

116.01 - Phil Taylor v John Part, 2009

115.97 - Gerwyn Price v Chris Dobey, 2023

115.80 - Phil Taylor v Raymond van Barneveld, 2015 *Record Losing Ave*

Nine-Dart Finishes

2006 - Raymond van Barneveld v Peter Manley, Bournemouth

2010 - Raymond van Barneveld v Terry Jenkins, Aberdeen

2010 - Phil Taylor x2 v James Wade, Wembley (Final)

2012 - Phil Taylor v Kevin Painter, Aberdeen

2012 - Simon Whitlock v Andy Hamilton, London

2016 - Adrian Lewis v James Wade, Belfast

2017 - Adrian Lewis v Raymond van Barneveld, Liverpool

2020 - Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney, Dublin

2020 - Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney, Milton Keynes

2021 - Jonny Clayton v Jose de Sousa, Milton Keynes

2021 - Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall, Milton Keynes

2022 - Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen, Belfast

2022 - Gerwyn Price v James Wade, Belfast

Premier League Darts Past Season Standings

Winner in caps & bold, runner-up in bold.

Top four each year made the play-offs (Top would play fourth)

Points in brackets

Season 2005

PHIL TAYLOR (23)

Colin Lloyd (16)

Peter Manley (12)

Roland Scholten (9)

Mark Dudbridge (8)

John Part (8)

Wayne Mardle (8)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd

Season 2006

PHIL TAYLOR (23)

Raymond van Barneveld (21)

Roland Scholten (10)

Colin Lloyd (9)

Ronnie Baxter (8)

Peter Manley (8)

Wayne Mardle (5)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 16-6 Roland Scholten

Season 2007

PHIL TAYLOR (25)

Raymond van Barneveld (17)

Terry Jenkins (15)

Dennis Priestley (13)

Colin Lloyd (12)

Peter Manley (11)

Adrian Lewis (10)

Roland Scholten (9)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 16-6 Terry Jenkins

Season 2008

PHIL TAYLOR (21)

James Wade (20)

Raymond van Barneveld (18)

Adrian Lewis (12)

Wayne Mardle (12)

Peter Manley (11)

Terry Jenkins (9)

John Part (9)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 16-8 James Wade

Season 2009

Phil Taylor (18)

JAMES WADE (17)

Raymond van Barneveld (13)

Mervyn King (12)

Terry Jenkins (9)

John Part (9)

Jelle Klaasen (6)

Play-off final:

James Wade 13-8 Mervyn King

Season 2010

PHIL TAYLOR (26)

Simon Whitlock (16)

James Wade (14)

Mervyn King (13)

Ronnie Baxter (13)

Raymond van Barneveld (11)

Adrian Lewis (11)

Terry Jenkins (8)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 10-8 James Wade

Season 2011

Phil Taylor (26)

Raymond van Barneveld (18)

GARY ANDERSON (17)

Adrian Lewis (14)

James Wade (13)

Simon Whitlock (11)

Terry Jenkins (8)

Mark Webster (5)

Play-off final:

Gary Anderson 10-4 Adrian Lewis

Season 2012

PHIL TAYLOR (24)

Simon Whitlock (16)

Andy Hamilton (13)

James Wade (13)

Raymond van Barneveld (13)

Adrian Lewis (12)

Kevin Painter (11)

Gary Anderson (10)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 10-7 Simon Whitlock

Season 2013

MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (24)

Raymond van Barneveld (23)

Phil Taylor (20)

James Wade (17)

Robert Thornton (15)

Simon Whitlock (15)

Andy Hamilton (12)

Adrian Lewis (10)

Wes Newton (5)

Gary Anderson (5)

Play-off final:

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Phil Taylor

Season 2014

Michael van Gerwen (24)

RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD (20)

Phil Taylor (20)

Gary Anderson (20)

Peter Wright (17)

Adrian Lewis (15)

Dave Chisnall (10)

Robert Thornton (9)

Wes Newton (6)

Simon Whitlock (5)

Play-off final:

Raymond van Barneveld 10-6 Michael van Gerwen

Season 2015

Michael van Gerwen (23)

Dave Chisnall (22)

GARY ANDERSON (20)

Raymond van Barneveld (19)

Phil Taylor (15)

Adrian Lewis (14)

James Wade (12)

Stephen Bunting (11)

Peter Wright (6)

Kim Huybrechts (4)

Play-off final:

Gary Anderson 11-7 Michael van Gerwen

Season 2016

MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (26)

Phil Taylor (24)

Gary Anderson (20)

Adrian Lewis (19)

Peter Wright (17)

James Wade (16)

Raymond van Barneveld (12)

Robert Thornton (6)

Dave Chisnall (3)

Michael Smith (3)

Play-off final:

Michael van Gerwen 11-3 Phil Taylor

2017 Premier League Darts 2017 Table

MVG (Q) P 16 W 10 D 4 L 2 LegD +32 Pts 24 Wright (Q) P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +30 Pts 23 Taylor (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +7 Pts 19 Anderson (Q) P 16 W 7 D 4 L 5 LegD +12 Pts 18 Chisnall P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD -5 Pts 16 RVB P 16 W 6 D 2 L 8 LegD -10 Pts 14 Wade P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -13 Pts 13 Lewis P 16 W 6 D 1 L 9 LegD -14 Pts 13 Klaasen P 9 W 1 D 1 L 7 LegD -16 Pts 3 Huybrechts P 9 W 0 D 3 L 6 LegD -23 Pts 3

Finals Night Results

Semi Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Gary Anderson

Peter Wright 10-9 Phil Taylor

Final (best of 21 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 11-10 Peter Wright

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE 2017 SEASON RESULTS & WEEKLY REPORTS & STATS

2018 Premier League Darts Table

MVG P 16 W 11 D 1 L 4 LegD +43 Pts 23 Smith P 16 W 9 D 2 L 5 LegD +24 Pts 20 Anderson P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +15 Pts 19 Cross P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +5 Pts 19 Gurney P 16 W 4 D 8 L 4 LegD +1 Pts 16 Barney P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD -8 Pts 16 Wright P 16 W 4 D 6 L 6 LegD -20 Pts 14 Whitlock P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -18 Pts 13 Suljovic P 9 W 2 D 0 L 7 LegD -13 Pts 4 Price P 9 W 0 D 2 L 7 LegD -29 Pts 2

Play-Off Night Results

Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Rob Cross

Michael Smith 10-6 Gary Anderson

Final: Michael van Gerwen 11-4 Michael Smith

CLICK HERE FOR PLAY-OFF REVIEW & STATS

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE RESULTS FROM THE WHOLE SEASON

2019 Premier League Darts Table

Van Gerwen (Q) P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +40 Pts 23 Cross (Q) P 16 W 10 D 2 L 4 LegD +26 Pts 22 Wade (Q) P 16 W 7 D 6 L 3 LegD +20 Pts 20 Gurney (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +7 Pts 19 Price P 16 W 6 D 6 L 4 LegD +6 Pts 18 Suljovic P 16 W 7 D 3 L 6 LegD +5 Pts 17 Smith P 16 W 3 D 4 L 9 LegD -26 Pts 10 Wright P 16 W 2 D 5 L 9 LegD -33 Pts 9 Relegated: Van Barneveld P 9 W 1 D 2 L 6 LegD -22 Pts 4

Play-Off Night Results

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross 10-5 James Wade

Finals (Best of 21 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Rob Cross

CLICK HERE FOR FINALS NIGHT BLOG AND HIGHLIGHTS

CLICK HERE FOR FINALS NIGHT REPORT

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE RESULTS FROM THE WHOLE SEASON

2020 Premier League Darts Table

Durrant (W) P 16 W 8 D 5 L 3 LegD +19 Pts 21 Wright (Q) P 16 W 9 D 2 L 5 LegD +18 Pts 20 Aspinall (Q) P 16 W 9 D 1 L 6 LegD +11 Pts 19 Anderson (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +6 Pts 19 Price P 16 W 6 D 5 L 5 LegD +15 Pts 17 Van Gerwen P 16 W 8 D 1 L 7 LegD -4 Pts 17 Smith P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -7 Pts 13 Gurney P 16 W 4 D 3 L 9 LegD -15 Pts 11 Cross P 9 W 1 D 3 L 5 LegD -14 Pts 5* ELIMINATED AT JUDGEMENT NIGHT

Play-Offs Night Results

Ricoh Arena, Coventry

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Glen Durrant 10-9 Gary Anderson

Peter Wright 7-10 Nathan Aspinall

Finals (Best of 21 legs)

Glen Durrant 11-8 Nathan Aspinall

CLICK HERE FOR PLAY-OFF REPORT AND HIGHLIGHTS

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Michael van Gerwen P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +24 Pts 23 Jose de Sousa P 16 W 8 D 4 L 4 LegD +20 Pts 20 Nathan Aspinall P 16 W 7 D 5 L 4 LegD +15 Pts 19 Jonny Clayton P 16 W 8 D 2 L 6 LegD +7 Pts 18 Dimitri Van den Bergh P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD 0 Pts 16 James Wade P 16 W 5 D 5 L 6 LegD -3 Pts 15 Peter Wright P 16 W 6 D 3 L 7 LegD -8 Pts 15 Gary Anderson P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -13 Pts 13 Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED) Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)

Play-Offs Night, May 28

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 8-10 Jonny Clayton

Jose de Sousa 10-9 Nathan Aspinall

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Jonny Clayton 11-5 Jose de Sousa

CLICK HERE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE FINALS NIGHT REPORT, STATISTICS AND HIGHLIGHTS

2023 Premier League Darts Play-Offs

Play-Offs Night, Monday June 13

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs) & Final (Best of 21 legs)

Jonny Clayton (93.5) 4-10 (100.76) Joe Cullen

Michael van Gerwen (99.76) 10-4 (93.48) James Wade

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Joe Cullen (99.36) 10-11 (99.1) Michael van Gerwen

2024 Premier League Darts Play-Offs

Play-Offs Night, Thursday May 25

The O2, London

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Gerwyn Price 10-2 Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith 8-10 Michael van Gerwen

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Gerwyn Price

