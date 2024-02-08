Sporting Life
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Darts results: Michael van Gerwen defeats Luke Littler to win the second Premier League night of the season

By Sporting Life
23:44 · THU February 08, 2024

Michael van Gerwen survived two match darts to edge out Luke Littler and claim the Night Two spoils on a thrilling night of BetMGM Premier League action in Berlin.

Reigning champion Van Gerwen produced a trio of ton-plus averages to triumph in the German capital and ignite his bid for a record-extending eighth crown in darts’ biggest roadshow.

Littler moved 2-0 ahead before Van Gerwen hit back to move 3-2 legs in front but the pair could not be separated with the current PDC World Youth Champion close to a 145 checkout before levelling at 4-4.

They went into the final leg locked at 5-5 and both hit 180s but Van Gerwen missed the bull for victory before Littler failed to convert two darts at double 10 to allow his rival to hit double four to win.

Littler had beaten Luke Humphries and Rob Cross on the way to the final with Van Gerwen dispatching Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall.

“It’s good. I hope we can keep it that way as well,” Littler told Sky Sports.

“In this format, in the Premier League, you have to be good week after week. It’s non-stop and I think that was good for me.

“I was always putting energy into my game and that helps me in the long run.

“It is only week two. Everyone was saying ‘last week you lost in the first round’. Don’t worry, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.”

More to follow...

Premier League Darts: Night two results

Night 2, Thursday February 8
Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
  • Michael Smith 6-5 Gerwyn Price
  • Luke Littler 6-5 Rob Cross
  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

  • Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Michael Smith
  • Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries

Final

  • Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Littler

Premier League Darts table

The Premier League Darts table
The Premier League Darts table

