Darts results: Michael van Gerwen defeats Luke Littler to win the second Premier League night of the season

Reigning champion Van Gerwen produced a trio of ton-plus averages to triumph in the German capital and ignite his bid for a record-extending eighth crown in darts’ biggest roadshow.

Littler moved 2-0 ahead before Van Gerwen hit back to move 3-2 legs in front but the pair could not be separated with the current PDC World Youth Champion close to a 145 checkout before levelling at 4-4.

They went into the final leg locked at 5-5 and both hit 180s but Van Gerwen missed the bull for victory before Littler failed to convert two darts at double 10 to allow his rival to hit double four to win.

Littler had beaten Luke Humphries and Rob Cross on the way to the final with Van Gerwen dispatching Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall.