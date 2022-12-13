Sporting Life
Dave Chisnall and Michael van Gerwen in the 2021 edition
Dave Chisnall and Michael van Gerwen in the 2021 edition

World Darts Championship: Ranking the best 10 performances ever including Phil Taylor, Eric Bristow, Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld

By Paul Nicholson
18:08 · TUE December 13, 2022

There have been many memorable performances in World Darts Championship history but which truly stand above the rest?

Paul Nicholson highlights his favourite 10 displays from down the years, including three 'golden oldies'...

1. Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen (2018 semi-finals)

Best World Championship Match Ever?! 2018 World Championships - Michael van Gerwen vs. Rob Cross

2. Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld (2017 semi-finals)

RECORD-BREAKING AVERAGES! Van Barneveld v Van Gerwen | 2017 World Darts Championship

3. Fallon Sherrock v Mensur Suljovic (2020 second round)

FALLON SHERROCK DEFEATS SULJOVIC | 2019/20 World Championship

4. Phil Taylor v Raymond van Barneveld (2009 final)

WORLD RECORD FINAL AVERAGE! Taylor v Van Barneveld | 2009 World Championship

5. Raymond van Barneveld v Phil Taylor (World Championship final 2007)

BEST MATCH EVER? Van Barneveld v Taylor - 2007 World Championship Final - Extended Highlights

6. John Part v Phil Taylor (World Championship final 2003)

PDC MOMENTS | John Part wins first PDC World Title

7. Dave Chisnall v Michael van Gerwen (World Championship QF 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS | Dave Chisnall demolishes Michael van Gerwen! 🤯 | PDC World Darts Championship 2021

8. Eric Bristow v Bobby George (1980 final)

Eric Bristow v Bobby George - 1980 Embassy Darts - Final Leg 🔥👏🎯

9. Phil Taylor v Mike Gregory (1992 final)

Phil Taylor vs Mike Gregory - 1992 Embassy World Finals - Part 20/20

10. Bobby George v Magnus Caris (1994 semi-final)

Darts World Championship 1994 Semi Final George vs Caris

