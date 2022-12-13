There have been many memorable performances in World Darts Championship history but which truly stand above the rest?
Paul Nicholson highlights his favourite 10 displays from down the years, including three 'golden oldies'...
1. Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen (2018 semi-finals)
2. Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld (2017 semi-finals)
3. Fallon Sherrock v Mensur Suljovic (2020 second round)
4. Phil Taylor v Raymond van Barneveld (2009 final)
5. Raymond van Barneveld v Phil Taylor (World Championship final 2007)
6. John Part v Phil Taylor (World Championship final 2003)
7. Dave Chisnall v Michael van Gerwen (World Championship QF 2021)
8. Eric Bristow v Bobby George (1980 final)
9. Phil Taylor v Mike Gregory (1992 final)
10. Bobby George v Magnus Caris (1994 semi-final)