PDC Darts 2025 season: Tournament calendar, fixtures and results

Here, you can check out when all the PDC events will be, including the big majors and those taking place on the European Tour, World Series of Darts and the Players Championship tournaments.

You can also look back on the 2024 season by clicking here, 2023 season by clicking here, 2022 season by clicking here, 2021 season by clicking here, 2020 season by clicking here , 2019 season by clicking here, 2018 season by clicking here, 2017 season by clicking here, the 2016 season by clicking here and the 2015 season by clicking here.

WATCH: NEW TOURNAMENT IDEAS IN DARTS OR SCROLL DOWN TO THE CALENDAR