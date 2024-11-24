Luke Humphries withstood a comeback from Luke Littler to retain his Players Championship Finals title in Minehead.

In a repeat of the World Championship and Premier League finals, Cool Hand led 5-1 and 6-2 before being pegged back to 8-7 but he promptly reeled off the next three legs to claim his sixth major title in just 13 months. Littler was bidding to win back-to-back major ranking titles having landed his first at last week's Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton and he began the final as favourite thanks to a superb run which had seen him average over 100 in every match. But both players got off to an uncharacteristically cagey start, with Littler particularly struggling to find his potent range until he just had too much work to do.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries have now won 17 titles between them in 2024 and have both picked up over £1million in prize money (Littler £1.1m & Humphries £1.2m)! 🤯🤑



This incredible rivalry is only going to get better. pic.twitter.com/jhhlVePlkF — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 24, 2024

“I’m really, really proud of that one to be honest,” Humphries told ITV. “I didn’t feel myself this week playing-wise, I felt like I was a dart behind in a lot of the scenarios but there’s something that Luke does to you. He really drives me, makes me want to be a better player and I enjoy playing him. “He let me in really early in that first session to go 4-1 up, I never looked back and I’m proud that I didn’t take my foot off the gas. These big games are what I live for. ALSO READ: HOW LUKE LITTLER WON OVER £1MILLION IN PRIZE MONEY

“Luke is a special talent and he was right – I said to him I’ve got to get these (titles) early before he wins them all. “I’d love to be up here and hitting 105 averages like Luke is all the time but he’s a different calibre, he’s probably the best player in the world right now but there’s something about me that never gives up. “This is a great way to go into the worlds.”

Luke Littler missed out on back-to-back major titles but look at those stats and averages over the past two events. Only Luke Humphries could stop him. pic.twitter.com/C1SuYQEqgg — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 24, 2024

Littler said: “It was tough, missed a few doubles and if you don’t take chances early on, it’s a lot to come back. “I hit the 170 and the 164 but just didn’t have enough in the end. “It’s been a good past two weeks. I just can’t wait to go home, chill out, obviously practice at home for the worlds. That’s it now, leading up to the big one.”

The friendly rivalry between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries summed up in one moment during an intense major final.



Darts. What a sport 👏pic.twitter.com/8oqkxWiKgv — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 24, 2024