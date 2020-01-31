Super Bowl LIV: All hail the Chiefs!
After a long, hard season the Chiefs and 49ers will battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy, and Paul Higham thinks his pre-season picks can win a thriller in Miami.
LISTEN: Super Bowl LIV preview
Our Super Bowl podcast team break down the big game and pick the winner out of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Super Bowl prop bets
Ross Williams picks out the best five prop bets for Sunday's Super Bowl to get stuck in to ahead of the 49ers v Chiefs in Miami.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LIV: Keys to victory
Matt Temple-Marsh runs through the major deciding factors that will determine whether the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers will win Super Bowl LIV.
Weekend Best Bets Podcast
Host David Ord is joined by Matt Brocklebank, Paul Higham and Chris Hammer to preview a wonderful weekend of sport.
Super Bowl predictions
Our NFL experts hand out their predictions for the big game in Miami as well as offer touchdown scorer advice and our specially selected RequestABets.
Listen: NFL season review
As we get ever closer to the Super Bowl, our NFL team pick out their star performers and alternative MVP shouts as we look back at the NFL season.
Manning retires from the NFL
Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning has announced his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons with the New York Giants.
49ers to face Chiefs in Super Bowl
The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in Miami after a dominant display in the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.
LISTEN: Who'll make the Super Bowl?
Listen to our NFL podcast team as they pick out the winners from the NFC and AFC Championship games and predict who'll contest Super Bowl LIV.
Packers into NFC Championship game
The Green Bay Packers held off a second-half Seattle Seahawks fightback to win their divisional round clash 28-23.
Podcast: Weekend Best Bets
The Sporting Life team provide their best bets for the weekend's racing, football and golf action - all for FREE.
Transfer Window: Latest Updates
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
January Window: Done deals
A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Sporting Life Accumulator
We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
Heavy-handed Hornets
Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.
Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview
The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.