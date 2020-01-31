Super Bowl LIV betting preview: Check out our expert prediction and touchdown tips for the 49ers v Chiefs in Miami

Super Bowl LIV: All hail the Chiefs!

After a long, hard season the Chiefs and 49ers will battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy, and Paul Higham thinks his pre-season picks can win a thriller in Miami.

Listen to our Super Bowl preview for our predictions, stats and best bets

LISTEN: Super Bowl LIV preview

Our Super Bowl podcast team break down the big game and pick the winner out of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl LIV prop bets: What special bets can you do for the San Francisco 49ers v the Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl prop bets

Ross Williams picks out the best five prop bets for Sunday's Super Bowl to get stuck in to ahead of the 49ers v Chiefs in Miami.

The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIV keys to victory: What will decide who wins the Super Bowl from the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs?

Super Bowl LIV: Keys to victory

Matt Temple-Marsh runs through the major deciding factors that will determine whether the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers will win Super Bowl LIV.

Weekend Best Bets Podcast

Weekend Best Bets Podcast

Host David Ord is joined by Matt Brocklebank, Paul Higham and Chris Hammer to preview a wonderful weekend of sport.

Super Bowl LIV predictions: Check out our expert predictions and touchdown tips for the 49ers v Chiefs in Miami

Super Bowl predictions

Our NFL experts hand out their predictions for the big game in Miami as well as offer touchdown scorer advice and our specially selected RequestABets.

Listen to our latest NFL podcast as we review the season and pick out our best and worst

Listen: NFL season review

As we get ever closer to the Super Bowl, our NFL team pick out their star performers and alternative MVP shouts as we look back at the NFL season.

Eli Manning and Ben McAdoo

Manning retires from the NFL

Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning has announced his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons with the New York Giants.

The San Francisco 49ers celebrate making the Super Bowl

49ers to face Chiefs in Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in Miami after a dominant display in the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

Listen to the latest preview and predictions for the NFL play-offs

LISTEN: Who'll make the Super Bowl?

Listen to our NFL podcast team as they pick out the winners from the NFC and AFC Championship games and predict who'll contest Super Bowl LIV.

Davante Adams celebrates after running in a 40-yard touchdown

Packers into NFC Championship game

The Green Bay Packers held off a second-half Seattle Seahawks fightback to win their divisional round clash 28-23.

Listen to Sporting Life's Weekend Best Bets Podcast for free tips across a range of sports

Podcast: Weekend Best Bets

The Sporting Life team provide their best bets for the weekend's racing, football and golf action - all for FREE.

