NFL betting tips: Week 12 best bets including Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1800

The Colts are 3.5-point underdogs on Sunday evening and, for a variety of reasons, it’s a handicap line that doesn’t make all that much sense.

Indianapolis are fresh, coming off the bye, and they recorded a victory in Berlin last time out, adding to their impressive 8-2 record. After seasons of mediocrity, the Colts have catapulted themselves into championship contention, boasting the highest-scoring offence in the NFL and the current front-runner for Offensive Player of the Year honours in Jonathan Taylor.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are sitting on a 5-5 record following back-to-back defeats. It’s incredibly unfamiliar territory for a franchise that has dominated their conference over the last half-decade. At the time of writing, they are third in the AFC West and, if the season was to end today, they wouldn’t even make the Playoffs.

Regardless, the bookmakers favour the Chiefs on Sunday, despite all the tangible evidence against.

It’s a handicap line built on three elements. Reputation, desperation and home-field advantage.

After years of dominance, there’s an expectation that the Chiefs will just find a way to get right somehow. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are winners and, admittedly, they have found ways to pick up results in the past, but this scenario does feel more drastic than what we’re used to.

At this stage of the season, Kansas City’s position becomes very precarious if their record falls into the negatives, so there’s a real urgency around this Sunday’s game. I understand that, but the other side of the equation is Indianapolis’ simultaneous need to stay in the win column. The Colts do lead their division but, with a difficult schedule ahead and the Jaguars and Texans threatening to keep pace, Indy also can’t afford to rest on their laurels.

Home-field advantage generally adds points to the handicap – particularly when that home field is a place like Arrowhead Stadium – but this match-up is an interesting one.

Since the turn of the century, the Chiefs have hosted Indianapolis on eight occasions and, remarkably, the Colts have won six of those games, including their most recent visit in 2019.