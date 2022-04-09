Sporting Life
Sat Apr 9, 2022 - Aintree
17:15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3)
Grand National Festival guide
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Randox Grand National can be found in our comprehensive guide to the Aintree spectacular.
Racing
9h
Last updated
Coast to victory in Topham
Matt Brocklebank wants to get a northern-trained runner on side at 20/1 ahead of the Randox Topham Handicap Chase at Aintree.
Racing
12h
Last updated
Red Rum makes history at Ayr
John Ingles looks back at Red Rum's Scottish Grand National victory in 1974, weeks after winning for the second time at Aintree.
Racing
8h
Last updated
Worth their weight in gold
Racing
12h
Last updated
Blackmore the National treasure
Racing
11h
Last updated
Grand National: Full result & analysis
Racing
12h
Last updated
Blackmore the first lady in National
Racing
11h
Last updated
WATCH: Grand National replay
Racing
11h
Last updated
Let's talk about... National horses
Racing
12h
Last updated
Let's talk about... Foinavon
Racing
12h
Last updated
Murphy hoping to Enjoy the moment
Racing
12h
Last updated
Ground key to Bristol Aintree run
Racing
12h
Last updated
Betty earns honorary place in National
Racing
12h
Last updated
