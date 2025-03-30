Watch the closest Grand National of all time as winning jockey Daryl Jacob relives his career highlight on board history-making grey Neptune Collonges

The 2012 Grand National was the closest in history and winning jockey Daryl Jacob relives his emotions during this fascinating interview complete with thrilling race footage.

"Neptune knew he'd won that race didn't he?! Watch his ears when he goes past the winning post and one of them flickers!" If Paul Nicholls was right and Neptune Collonges really did know he'd won the 2012 Grand National, then he was the only living being that did. Daryl Jacob was the jockey on board the history-making grey at Aintree that day and in this brilliant interview with Sporting Life's Dave Ord, the Irishman watches the unforgettable race back and relives the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced throughout it, culminating in a dramatic photo finish.

Reliving the closest Grand National ever through the eyes of the winning jockey!

Neptune Collonges was a 33/1 shot heading into the race but after battling it out for over four miles and negotiating 16 iconic fences around two laps, he bravely reeled in Sunnyhillboy (16/1) to become the first grey to win the race since Nicolaus Silver in 1961 and only the third different grey ever to do so, with The Lamb being the other in 1868 and 1871. It was the closest climax in the race's illustrious 173-year history and Jacob explains what he went through, including the anxious wait for a photo finish, the elation of becoming champion and the moments he shared with Sunnyhillboy's heartbroken jockey Richie McLernon in the aftermath. Not to mention how he spent the evening in hospital visiting his good friend Noel Fehily, who broke a leg after falling on State of Play. It really is a fascinating watch for all jump racing fans around the world, whether you remember the race or not. Chapters: 0:00 Daryl Jacob's relationship with 'poor old Neptune'!

