Naps Table Fri 31 January 2020

SELECTIONRACETIPSTERWL£1 STAKE
EDEN DU HOUX
13:50 Chep
13:50 Chep
The i
Jon Freeman
01+50.04
HUMBERT
15:15 Ling
15:15 Ling
Daily Star Sunday
Moorestyle
01+40.26
TOP AND DROP
16:00 Chep
16:00 Chep
Weekender
Paul Kealy
03+36.13
GOLDEN SANDBANKS
17:15 Newc
17:15 Newc
Western Morning News
West Tip
02+25.98
HUMBERT
15:15 Ling
15:15 Ling
The Guardian
10+20.25
KNOCKNAMONA
15:05 Catt
15:05 Catt
Ipswich Star
Matt Polley
012+19.30
MARIO DE PAIL
13:50 Chep
13:50 Chep
Sunday Telegraph
Whistler
10+17.36
TEESCOMPONENTS LAD
14:35 Catt
14:35 Catt
sportinglife.com
02+13.71
DANZ GIFT
17:00 Dund
17:00 Dund
Norwich Evening News
Chris Connolly
03+12.32
MATEWAN
16:15 Newc
16:15 Newc
Sky Sports Racing
Alex Hammond
010+12.02
EDEN DU HOUX
13:50 Chep
13:50 Chep
Racing Post
West Country
30+9.89
SHAUGHNESSY
16:00 Chep
16:00 Chep
Cambridge Evening News
Luke Tucker
06+7.83
EDEN DU HOUX
13:50 Chep
13:50 Chep
Daily Express
The Scout
02+7.41
SHAUGHNESSY
16:00 Chep
16:00 Chep
Belfast Newsletter
Wise Owl
01+6.00
EDEN DU HOUX
13:50 Chep
13:50 Chep
Gloucestershire Echo
Melissa Jones
02+5.43
SKY DEFENDER
15:15 Ling
15:15 Ling
Shropshire Star
Andy Morris
05+4.71
LE CAMELEON
15:25 Chep
15:25 Chep
Daily Post
Mercury
20+4.24
LITTLE JO
17:45 Newc
17:45 Newc
The Sun On Sunday
Sirius
10+2.85
LITTLE JO
17:45 Newc
17:45 Newc
Morning Star
Farringdon
06+2.43
SEASTON SPIRIT
13:20 Chep
13:20 Chep
Sunday Express
05+1.65
POLA CHANCE
16:10 Catt
16:10 Catt
The Star
Jason Heavey
08+1.46
POLA CHANCE
16:10 Catt
16:10 Catt
Racing Post
Spotlight
05+0.38
UNFORGIVING MINUTE
13:40 Ling
13:40 Ling
The Sun
Templegate
02-1.17
ON THE ROAD
14:55 Chep
14:55 Chep
Liverpool Echo
Chris Wright
01-3.22
EDEN DU HOUX
13:50 Chep
13:50 Chep
Racing Post
RP Ratings
01-3.72
LE CAMELEON
15:25 Chep
15:25 Chep
Daily Record
Garry Owen
03-8.30
CAVOK
16:00 Chep
16:00 Chep
Daily Telegraph
Marlborough
05-9.50
SHAUGHNESSY
16:00 Chep
16:00 Chep
Irish Daily Star
Brian Flanagan
01-9.95
WALK IN THE MILL
14:20 Chep
14:20 Chep
Wolverhampton Express & Star
Andrew Bladen
02-10.65
AMELIA R
19:15 Newc
19:15 Newc
The Irish Field
Rory Delargy
08-11.25
TEESCOMPONENTS LAD
14:35 Catt
14:35 Catt
East Anglian Daily Times
Dean Kilbryde
014-12.13
SECRET WIZARD
17:30 Dund
17:30 Dund
Irish Herald
Ian Gaughran
04-12.91
SAME CIRCUS
15:40 Catt
15:40 Catt
Racing Post
The Punt
03-13.92
FIRST RESPONSE
17:45 Newc
17:45 Newc
myracing.com
10-14.88
SILVER DUST
17:45 Newc
17:45 Newc
Racing and Football Outlook
Andrew Mount
020-16.17
SILVER DUST
17:45 Newc
17:45 Newc
attheraces.com
Lawrence Taylor
03-16.52
DANA FOREVER
14:45 Ling
14:45 Ling
Glasgow Evening Times
Jeffrey Ross
011-18.21
LIGHTNING CHARLIE
20:30 Dund
20:30 Dund
The Irish Sun
011-18.50
SLINGSHOT
18:15 Newc
18:15 Newc
The Scotsman
Glendale
01-19.65
AL MAYSAN
17:15 Newc
17:15 Newc
Yorkshire Evening Post
Lee Sobot
10-20.18
BLACKJACK KENTUCKY
14:20 Chep
14:20 Chep
Daily Mail
Robin Goodfellow
06-21.50
BATTLE OF MARATHON
16:15 Newc
16:15 Newc
Racing TV
The Score
08-21.81
EL GHAZWANI
15:15 Ling
15:15 Ling
Daily Mirror
Newsboy
05-21.85
MAMOO
14:35 Catt
14:35 Catt
Racing Post
The North
04-23.25
STRAWBERRYANDCREAM
18:45 Newc
18:45 Newc
Scottish Sun
Jim Delahunt
02-24.39
REVE
14:35 Catt
14:35 Catt
Yorkshire Post
The Duke
09-29.06
FALCON SUN
15:25 Chep
15:25 Chep
Sheffield Star
Fortunatus
06-31.68
NONIOS
15:15 Ling
15:15 Ling
Racing Post
Postdata
03-32.83
INDIAN BRAVE
14:55 Chep
14:55 Chep
Irish Post
Karl Hedley
08-37.70
CAVOK
16:00 Chep
16:00 Chep
Sunday Mail
Rockavon
07-40.88
NEVER LEARN
14:55 Chep
14:55 Chep
The Times
Rob Wright
20-41.11
CASUAL CAVALIER
15:05 Catt
15:05 Catt
The Leader
Arthur Shone
01-46.76
GABRIEL OAK
16:10 Catt
16:10 Catt
Jersey Evening Post
Rory Paddock
10-59.85
