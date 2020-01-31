Naps Table Fri 31 January 2020
|SELECTION
|RACE
|TIPSTER
|W
|L
|£1 STAKE
EDEN DU HOUX
13:50 Chep
|13:50 Chep
The i
Jon Freeman
|0
|1
|+50.04
HUMBERT
15:15 Ling
|15:15 Ling
Daily Star Sunday
Moorestyle
|0
|1
|+40.26
TOP AND DROP
16:00 Chep
|16:00 Chep
Weekender
Paul Kealy
|0
|3
|+36.13
GOLDEN SANDBANKS
17:15 Newc
|17:15 Newc
Western Morning News
West Tip
|0
|2
|+25.98
HUMBERT
15:15 Ling
|15:15 Ling
The Guardian
|1
|0
|+20.25
KNOCKNAMONA
15:05 Catt
|15:05 Catt
Ipswich Star
Matt Polley
|0
|12
|+19.30
MARIO DE PAIL
13:50 Chep
|13:50 Chep
Sunday Telegraph
Whistler
|1
|0
|+17.36
TEESCOMPONENTS LAD
14:35 Catt
|14:35 Catt
sportinglife.com
|0
|2
|+13.71
DANZ GIFT
17:00 Dund
|17:00 Dund
Norwich Evening News
Chris Connolly
|0
|3
|+12.32
MATEWAN
16:15 Newc
|16:15 Newc
Sky Sports Racing
Alex Hammond
|0
|10
|+12.02
EDEN DU HOUX
13:50 Chep
|13:50 Chep
Racing Post
West Country
|3
|0
|+9.89
SHAUGHNESSY
16:00 Chep
|16:00 Chep
Cambridge Evening News
Luke Tucker
|0
|6
|+7.83
EDEN DU HOUX
13:50 Chep
|13:50 Chep
Daily Express
The Scout
|0
|2
|+7.41
SHAUGHNESSY
16:00 Chep
|16:00 Chep
Belfast Newsletter
Wise Owl
|0
|1
|+6.00
EDEN DU HOUX
13:50 Chep
|13:50 Chep
Gloucestershire Echo
Melissa Jones
|0
|2
|+5.43
SKY DEFENDER
15:15 Ling
|15:15 Ling
Shropshire Star
Andy Morris
|0
|5
|+4.71
LE CAMELEON
15:25 Chep
|15:25 Chep
Daily Post
Mercury
|2
|0
|+4.24
LITTLE JO
17:45 Newc
|17:45 Newc
The Sun On Sunday
Sirius
|1
|0
|+2.85
LITTLE JO
17:45 Newc
|17:45 Newc
Morning Star
Farringdon
|0
|6
|+2.43
SEASTON SPIRIT
13:20 Chep
|13:20 Chep
Sunday Express
|0
|5
|+1.65
POLA CHANCE
16:10 Catt
|16:10 Catt
The Star
Jason Heavey
|0
|8
|+1.46
POLA CHANCE
16:10 Catt
|16:10 Catt
Racing Post
Spotlight
|0
|5
|+0.38
UNFORGIVING MINUTE
13:40 Ling
|13:40 Ling
The Sun
Templegate
|0
|2
|-1.17
ON THE ROAD
14:55 Chep
|14:55 Chep
Liverpool Echo
Chris Wright
|0
|1
|-3.22
EDEN DU HOUX
13:50 Chep
|13:50 Chep
Racing Post
RP Ratings
|0
|1
|-3.72
LE CAMELEON
15:25 Chep
|15:25 Chep
Daily Record
Garry Owen
|0
|3
|-8.30
CAVOK
16:00 Chep
|16:00 Chep
Daily Telegraph
Marlborough
|0
|5
|-9.50
SHAUGHNESSY
16:00 Chep
|16:00 Chep
Irish Daily Star
Brian Flanagan
|0
|1
|-9.95
WALK IN THE MILL
14:20 Chep
|14:20 Chep
Wolverhampton Express & Star
Andrew Bladen
|0
|2
|-10.65
AMELIA R
19:15 Newc
|19:15 Newc
The Irish Field
Rory Delargy
|0
|8
|-11.25
TEESCOMPONENTS LAD
14:35 Catt
|14:35 Catt
East Anglian Daily Times
Dean Kilbryde
|0
|14
|-12.13
SECRET WIZARD
17:30 Dund
|17:30 Dund
Irish Herald
Ian Gaughran
|0
|4
|-12.91
SAME CIRCUS
15:40 Catt
|15:40 Catt
Racing Post
The Punt
|0
|3
|-13.92
FIRST RESPONSE
17:45 Newc
|17:45 Newc
myracing.com
|1
|0
|-14.88
SILVER DUST
17:45 Newc
|17:45 Newc
Racing and Football Outlook
Andrew Mount
|0
|20
|-16.17
SILVER DUST
17:45 Newc
|17:45 Newc
attheraces.com
Lawrence Taylor
|0
|3
|-16.52
DANA FOREVER
14:45 Ling
|14:45 Ling
Glasgow Evening Times
Jeffrey Ross
|0
|11
|-18.21
LIGHTNING CHARLIE
20:30 Dund
|20:30 Dund
The Irish Sun
|0
|11
|-18.50
SLINGSHOT
18:15 Newc
|18:15 Newc
The Scotsman
Glendale
|0
|1
|-19.65
AL MAYSAN
17:15 Newc
|17:15 Newc
Yorkshire Evening Post
Lee Sobot
|1
|0
|-20.18
BLACKJACK KENTUCKY
14:20 Chep
|14:20 Chep
Daily Mail
Robin Goodfellow
|0
|6
|-21.50
BATTLE OF MARATHON
16:15 Newc
|16:15 Newc
Racing TV
The Score
|0
|8
|-21.81
EL GHAZWANI
15:15 Ling
|15:15 Ling
Daily Mirror
Newsboy
|0
|5
|-21.85
MAMOO
14:35 Catt
|14:35 Catt
Racing Post
The North
|0
|4
|-23.25
STRAWBERRYANDCREAM
18:45 Newc
|18:45 Newc
Scottish Sun
Jim Delahunt
|0
|2
|-24.39
REVE
14:35 Catt
|14:35 Catt
Yorkshire Post
The Duke
|0
|9
|-29.06
FALCON SUN
15:25 Chep
|15:25 Chep
Sheffield Star
Fortunatus
|0
|6
|-31.68
NONIOS
15:15 Ling
|15:15 Ling
Racing Post
Postdata
|0
|3
|-32.83
INDIAN BRAVE
14:55 Chep
|14:55 Chep
Irish Post
Karl Hedley
|0
|8
|-37.70
CAVOK
16:00 Chep
|16:00 Chep
Sunday Mail
Rockavon
|0
|7
|-40.88
NEVER LEARN
14:55 Chep
|14:55 Chep
The Times
Rob Wright
|2
|0
|-41.11
CASUAL CAVALIER
15:05 Catt
|15:05 Catt
The Leader
Arthur Shone
|0
|1
|-46.76
GABRIEL OAK
16:10 Catt
|16:10 Catt
Jersey Evening Post
Rory Paddock
|1
|0
|-59.85
