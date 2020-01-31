Going
|Friday January 31
|Meeting
|Going
|Chepstow
|Heavy
|Catterick
|Soft (Good to Soft in places)
|Lingfield
|Standard
|Newcastle
|Standard
|Dundalk
|Standard
|Saturday February 1
|Meeting
|Going
|Leopardstown
|Yielding to soft
|Sandown
|Hurdle: heavy-soft in places; chase: soft-heavy in places
|Wetherby
|Soft-good to soft in places
|Musselburgh
|Good to soft-soft in places
|Lingfield
|Standard
|Kempton
|Standard to slow
|Sunday February 2
|Meeting
|Going
|Leopardstown
|Yielding to soft
|Musselburgh
|Good to soft-soft in places
|Taunton
|Soft-heavy in places
|Monday February 3
|Meeting
|Going
|Carlisle
|Soft
|Fontwell
|Heavy
|Wolverhampton
|Standard
|Tuesday February 4
|Meeting
|Going
|Kempton
|Standard to slow
|Market Rasen
|Soft-good to soft in places
|Sedgefield
|Soft-good to soft in places
|Wednesday February 5
|Meeting
|Going
|Ludlow
|Soft
|Southwell
|Standard
|Wolverhampton
|Standard
|Thursday February 6
|Meeting
|Going
|Chelmsford City
|-
|Doncaster
|Good to soft-good in places
|Huntingdon
|Good to soft-soft in places
|Newcastle
|Standard
|Thurles
|Yielding-good to yielding in places
