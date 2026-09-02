Going
Wednesday September 2
|Meeting
|Going
|Bath
|Good (Good to Firm in places)
|Newcastle
|Standard
|Hamilton
|Soft
|Kempton
|Standard / Slow
|Navan
|Good (Good to Yielding in places)
Thursday September 3
|Meeting
|Going
|Salisbury
|Good to soft-soft in places
|Haydock
|Soft
|Newcastle
|Standard
|Lingfield
|Standard
|Southwell
|Standard
|Kilbeggan
|Good to yielding
Friday September 4
|Meeting
|Going
|Haydock
|Soft
|Ascot
|Good to firm-good in places
|Bangor-on-Dee
|Good
|Kempton
|Standard to slow
|Worcester
|Good
|Down Royal
|Good
|Kilbeggan
|Good to yielding
Saturday September 5
|Meeting
|Going
|Haydock
|Soft
|Kempton
|Standard to slow
|Ascot
|Good to firm-good in places
|Thirsk
|Good to soft
|Newcastle
|Standard
|Stratford
|Good-good to firm in places
|Navan
|Good
Monday September 7
|Meeting
|Going
|Windsor
|Good
|Perth
|Good-good to soft in places
|Newton Abbot
|Good-good to firm in places
|Wolverhampton
|Standard
|Galway
|Good-good to yielding in places
Tuesday September 8
|Meeting
|Going
|Catterick
|Good-good to soft in places
|Goodwood
|Good-good to soft in places
|Leicester
|Good to soft
|Bangor-on-Dee
|Good
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