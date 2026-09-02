Going

Wednesday September 2
MeetingGoing
BathGood (Good to Firm in places)
NewcastleStandard
HamiltonSoft
KemptonStandard / Slow
NavanGood (Good to Yielding in places)
Thursday September 3
MeetingGoing
SalisburyGood to soft-soft in places
HaydockSoft
NewcastleStandard
LingfieldStandard
SouthwellStandard
KilbegganGood to yielding
Friday September 4
MeetingGoing
HaydockSoft
AscotGood to firm-good in places
Bangor-on-DeeGood
KemptonStandard to slow
WorcesterGood
Down RoyalGood
KilbegganGood to yielding
Saturday September 5
MeetingGoing
HaydockSoft
KemptonStandard to slow
AscotGood to firm-good in places
ThirskGood to soft
NewcastleStandard
StratfordGood-good to firm in places
NavanGood
Sunday September 6
MeetingGoing
YorkSoft
FontwellGood to soft
Monday September 7
MeetingGoing
WindsorGood
PerthGood-good to soft in places
Newton AbbotGood-good to firm in places
WolverhamptonStandard
GalwayGood-good to yielding in places
Tuesday September 8
MeetingGoing
CatterickGood-good to soft in places
GoodwoodGood-good to soft in places
LeicesterGood to soft
Bangor-on-DeeGood

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