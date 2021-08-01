Sporting Life
When Frankel rolled into town...
We look back on the day Frankel strutted his stuff at York Racecourse in the August of 2012, when he sauntered to a sensational win in the Juddmonte International.
Racing
10h
Last updated
Racing Podcast: Ebor Festival
Graham Cunningham, David Johnson, Fran Berry and William Derby join Ben Linfoot to talk all things Ebor Festival ahead of York next week.
Racing
10h
Last updated
Timeform preview: Sovereign Stakes
Timeform preview the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury on Thursday, highlighting the top-rated, an improver and a Timeform Flag
Racing
11h
Last updated
WIN: York Ebor tickets
Racing
10h
Last updated
Timeform Eyecatcher: Mereside Angel
Racing
8h
Last updated
Ebor Festival Stable Tour: Alan King
Racing
13h
Last updated
Devizes to deliver at Kempton
Racing
7h
Last updated
Racing tips: Timeless chance
Racing
8h
Last updated
Ebor Festival: Head to heads
Racing
17h
Last updated
Search for a 2yo star continues
Racing
17h
Last updated
Weekend View: Qash is back
Racing
2d
Last updated
Pedigree Focus: Hafit
Racing
3d
Last updated
Favourite York memories
Racing
2d
Last updated
