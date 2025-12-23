Christmas crackers from Paul Nicholls, Ben Pauling, Olly Murphy, Joe Tizzard, Johnson White, Dan Skelton and Jamie Snowden

Graham Clark speaks to seven leading trainers including Paul Nicholls, Dan Skelton and Ben Pauling to find out the horses they fancy to run well over Christmas.

For fans of National Hunt racing, Christmas Day is not about the giving and receiving of gifts and tucking into a turkey roast dinner, but a time when the real time for studying starts. With the Christmas shopping done for another year, work can now begin in trying to find a winner or two from during what is traditionally a feast of racing across both sides of the Irish Sea from Boxing Day to New Year’s Day. While some will have to make time for relatives that visit once a year, there will be no such issue for formbook lovers with the only thing on their mind being able to work out where the value lies in that search for a winner. However, given the volume of racing that will take place from December 26th until January 1st it can be easy to miss horses in trackers that might appear outside the major meetings. So to help narrow the search down to find a few winners to help replenish the coffers at a time when spending is at a premium, seven of National Hint racing’s finest trainers have put up horses they believe will be seen heading back to the winner’s enclosure over the coming days.

OLLY MURPHY Aintree, December 26th INDEEVAR BLUE (13:40pm William Hill Daly Boosts Handicap Hurdle)

“He had a very good run around in the Gerry Feilden at Newbury, but hopefully the step up to two and a half miles here will suit him well. “I’ve always loved this horse and, although he has had his injury problems in the past, he seems in good form with himself so hopefully he is still improving.” KINGS CHAMPION (Race TBC) “He will head to a maiden hurdle somewhere over the Christmas period, but I’m not too sure where that will be just yet. “He ran well first time out since joining us at Market Rasen and he will have no doubt improved plenty for that run and is worth keeping an eye on wherever we decide to go with him.”

Olly Murphy

PAUL NICHOLLS Wincanton, December 26th CLOTILDA (12:53 pricedup.bet EBF Mares’ Handicap Chase)

“She was unlucky not to win the other day on her first start over fences in Britain at Exeter. “Stepping up another furlong around Wincanton should help her again and I expect her to go well here.”

Wetherby, December 26th KNAPPERS HILL (13:35PM William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase)

“He wants to go left handed and he ran very well behind Iroko and The Jukebox Man at Haydock Park. "That was his first run in over a year so you have to be pleased. He wants three miles and this looks like the right race for him.”

Knappers Hill

BEN PAULING Market Rasen, December 26th FOUR SPRINGS (12:40 Pallinc Novices’ Hurdle)

“He won at Hereford recently on his debut under rules. He will have improved a lot for that run, both mentally and physically. "This looks like it could be quite a competitive novices’ hurdle, but I think he is up to carrying a penalty. He is a nice type for the future. “It should be more of a galloping nature around here compared to Hereford which will suit him better.”

Kempton Park, December 26th ONEWAYWEST (15:40 Ladbrokes “Best Odds Guaranteed In Racing” Handicap Hurdle)

“He hit the crossbar whilst not quite firing last season, but he is two from two from this year. "He has gone up eleven pounds for his last win as his first win back this season was in a conditional riders race. "This is the first time since his hurdles debut that he has gone right handed, but that should suit him and he is very much a horse going the right way. “Elliott England has won on him on both of his starts this season and we will probably leave him on, but I still think there is more to come from him.”

Harry Redknapp and Ben Pauling

DAN SKELTON Aintree, December 26th SNIPE (14:15 William Hill Each Way Extra Handicap Chase)

“He won this race two years ago, which was his last win. I’ve had this race in mind for him since his last run. "He has slowly come back down the weights and he seems in good form at home so he is well worth a mention.”

Cheltenham, January 1st JUST GOLDEN (12:15 Enquire About The Cheltenham Bloodstock Club Maiden Hurdle) “We are going to come back two furlongs and go two and a half miles with him here. I think the track will really suit him. “It was a bit of a sprint up at Newcastle the last day and that didn’t really suit him, but he is a nice horse and I think this race will be a much better fit for him.”

All eyes are on Dan Skelton

JAMIE SNOWDEN Kempton Park, December 26th EPIC WEST (12:45 “Get Your Ladbrokes Free Kempton Bet” Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase)

“He has won two of his three novice hurdles and we are now going to send him chasing. He appears to love his jumping. "He is very unexposed as he has only had the three starts under rules. He is a half-brother to Complete Unknown, who was a smart individual. “Stepping up to two and a half miles around Kempton Park should suit him well.”

Taunton, December 30th LADY TADITA (14:20 Byerley Stud Mares Novices’ Hurdle) “She is three from three after backing up her bumper win with wins this season over hurdles at Market Rasen and Huntingdon. We earmarked this race at Taunton after she won at Huntingdon. “The track should suit her well as she is quite quick.”

Trainer Jamie Snowden

JOE TIZZARD Chepstow, December 27th AMBION VIEW (14:10 Join Coral ‘Bet £10 Get £50’ Handicap Hurdle)

“He has run well on both of his starts this year to finish second at Newton Abbot and last time out at Exeter. “I think he has the pace for two and a half miles, but I think stepping him up in trip here might just help him travel that bit better and keep him in his comfort zone. He seems good at home.”

Taunton, December 30th WEST ORCHARD (15:23 Boyle Sports Daily Money Back Meetings Handicap Chase) “His comeback run at Wincanton earlier this month was good. That was his first start in almost 12 months as he had been off since the previous December with a tendon issue. “I thought he would need that first run back more than he did, but he ran a blinder. “He certainly looked like he still had mileage in his mark last time as it was only from the back of the second last that he got tired. That will have sharpened him up for this.”

Joe Tizzard and Diamond Ri

JOHNSON WHITE Kempton Park, December 26th THOMAS MOR (13:20 Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase)

“He has got a big ask at Kempton Park, but he schooled well recently and seems in top nick. "He will have come on for his run at Ascot and he is a horse that genuinely improves for a run. "At the moment he is overpriced and I think he is an each-way player.”

Wincanton, December 26th TINY TETLEY (15:13 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle)