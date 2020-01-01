Transfer Window: Latest Updates
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Weekend Best Bets Podcast
Host David Ord is joined by Matt Brocklebank, Paul Higham and Chris Hammer to preview a wonderful weekend of sport.
January Window: Done deals
A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Giroud staying at Chelsea
Frank Lampard has confirmed Olivier Giroud will remain at Chelsea and insisted Napoli's Dries Mertens will not be arriving at Stamford Bridge on deadline day.
Robinson's Milan move collapses
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson saw his dream move to AC Milan collapse in heartbreaking circumstances.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Heavy-handed Hornets
Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.
Deadline Day: A player's insight
What is deadline day like for a player making a move? Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall recalls his last-minute switch to Derby.
Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview
The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.
Saturday's Premier League tips
Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.
Sporting Life Accumulator
We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
Will Brexit impact transfers?
Premier League clubs could be set for a summer of frantic transfer activity with the regulations almost certain to be revisited at the end of the Brexit transition period.
Paper Talk: Deadline Day
Deadline Day is here and the papers, as you'd expect, are full of final transfer rumours and gossip.
