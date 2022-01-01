Sporting Life
Fantasy Football: Set-piece takers
Based on the 2022/23 Premier League season so far, we highlight the key set-piece takers for each of the 20 top-flight teams.
Football
19h
Last updated
The ideal Eriksen replacement
Brentford have welcomed Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria, can he fill the void left by Christian Eriksen's summer departure?
Football
1h
Last updated
Fantasy Football: Gameweek 2 tips
It's Gameweek 2 of the fantasy football season. Tom Carnduff discusses transfer and captaincy choices for the next round of fixtures.
Football
3d
Last updated
Villa's Carlos ruptures Achilles
Football
1d
Last updated
Why Bruno does not fit at United
Football
15h
Last updated
Advantage Spurs against Chelsea?
Football
2d
Last updated
Thiago suffers hamstring strain
Football
1w
Last updated
Fantasy Football: Who should I buy?
Football
1w
Last updated
Who made the most changes?
Football
1w
Last updated
