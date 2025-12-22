Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
mason mount man utd v newcastle

Boxing Day football tips: Manchester United vs Newcastle predictions, best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
Football
Mon December 22, 2025 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts BTTS & over 2.5 goals at 10/11 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes)

0.5pt Mason Mount 1+ assists at 8/1 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

football offer - https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678473&lpid=19&bid=1490

Kick-off: Boxing Day, 20:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats

Boxing Day football.

I could prattle on for hours about the game being gone, it being a disgrace and the powers that be not caring about fans but to what end? Instead let's squeeze what we can from the solitary Premier League fixture on what ought to be a hallowed day in the English football calendar; it's also a late night kick-off by the way.

No pressure on Manchester United and Newcastle then. The good news is it has all the hallmarks of being a thoroughly entertaining fixture for the neutral thanks to both teams' inability to defend.

Ruben Amorim has stopped United from losing as much this season, with defeat at a seemingly unstoppable Aston Villa on Sunday only their second in 11 matches, but defensively things remain a real struggle - only the bottom three, Leeds and Bournemouth have conceded more than their 28 league goals.

Newcastle - who sit three points and four places lower in 11th - are suffering the exact same issues. Eddie Howe's team kept five clean sheets in their opening seven games and had conceded only five times at that point. They have since let in a further 17 in 10 matches, failing to keep a single clean sheet.

At the other end of the pitch Amorim's side trail only Manchester City for most goals scored in the top flight this term. Again, Newcastle have had few issues themselves, with their recent 1-0 defeat in the Tyne-Wear derby the only occasion in 20 fixtures that they have failed to find the net.

These factors combine to make BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS a great bet at 10/11.

Bruno Fernandes reacts after another Manchester United defeat

Were Bruno Fernandes not a serious injury doubt I would have been tempted to get the hosts onside, but without him, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and to a lesser degree Noussair Mazraoui, there is just too much doubt there.

One player who will have to step up with so many players absent is MASON MOUNT.

The former Chelsea midfielder has forced his way into the United XI this season, starting four of their last five matches and scoring in the wins over Wolves and Crystal Palace. With Fernandes and Mbeumo missing he is likely to take over set-piece duty, piquing my interest in the 8/1 about him to provide 1+ ASSISTS.

His recent performances for United have been hugely encouraging, giving reason to believe he could return to his creative best when across three seasons at Stamford Bridge he provided 29 assists, with a high of 16 (10 in 32 league games) in 2021/22.

Odds correct at 18:00 GMT (22/12/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS