Boxing Day football tips: Manchester United vs Newcastle predictions, best bets and preview

I could prattle on for hours about the game being gone, it being a disgrace and the powers that be not caring about fans but to what end? Instead let's squeeze what we can from the solitary Premier League fixture on what ought to be a hallowed day in the English football calendar; it's also a late night kick-off by the way.

No pressure on Manchester United and Newcastle then. The good news is it has all the hallmarks of being a thoroughly entertaining fixture for the neutral thanks to both teams' inability to defend.

Ruben Amorim has stopped United from losing as much this season, with defeat at a seemingly unstoppable Aston Villa on Sunday only their second in 11 matches, but defensively things remain a real struggle - only the bottom three, Leeds and Bournemouth have conceded more than their 28 league goals.

Newcastle - who sit three points and four places lower in 11th - are suffering the exact same issues. Eddie Howe's team kept five clean sheets in their opening seven games and had conceded only five times at that point. They have since let in a further 17 in 10 matches, failing to keep a single clean sheet.

At the other end of the pitch Amorim's side trail only Manchester City for most goals scored in the top flight this term. Again, Newcastle have had few issues themselves, with their recent 1-0 defeat in the Tyne-Wear derby the only occasion in 20 fixtures that they have failed to find the net.

These factors combine to make BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS a great bet at 10/11.