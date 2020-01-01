COMPETITIONS

English Premier League

#TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Liverpool24231056154170
2Manchester City24163565273851
3Leicester City24153652242848
4Chelsea2412484132940
5Manchester United249783629734
6Tottenham Hotspur249783832634
7Wolverhampton Wanderers2481063532334
8Sheffield United248972523233
9Southampton2494113142-1131
10Arsenal2461263234-230
11Crystal Palace247982228-630
12Everton2486102835-730
13Burnley2493122838-1030
14Newcastle United2486102436-1230
15Brighton and Hove Albion2467112734-725
16Aston Villa2474133145-1425
17West Ham United2465132740-1323
18Bournemouth2465132337-1423
19Watford2458112136-1523
20Norwich City2445152447-2317

Key

Positions: Champions League 1,2,3,4. Europa League 5. Relegation 18,19,20.