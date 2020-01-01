COMPETITIONS
English Premier League
|#
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|24
|23
|1
|0
|56
|15
|41
|70
|2
|Manchester City
|24
|16
|3
|5
|65
|27
|38
|51
|3
|Leicester City
|24
|15
|3
|6
|52
|24
|28
|48
|4
|Chelsea
|24
|12
|4
|8
|41
|32
|9
|40
|5
|Manchester United
|24
|9
|7
|8
|36
|29
|7
|34
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|24
|9
|7
|8
|38
|32
|6
|34
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|24
|8
|10
|6
|35
|32
|3
|34
|8
|Sheffield United
|24
|8
|9
|7
|25
|23
|2
|33
|9
|Southampton
|24
|9
|4
|11
|31
|42
|-11
|31
|10
|Arsenal
|24
|6
|12
|6
|32
|34
|-2
|30
|11
|Crystal Palace
|24
|7
|9
|8
|22
|28
|-6
|30
|12
|Everton
|24
|8
|6
|10
|28
|35
|-7
|30
|13
|Burnley
|24
|9
|3
|12
|28
|38
|-10
|30
|14
|Newcastle United
|24
|8
|6
|10
|24
|36
|-12
|30
|15
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|24
|6
|7
|11
|27
|34
|-7
|25
|16
|Aston Villa
|24
|7
|4
|13
|31
|45
|-14
|25
|17
|West Ham United
|24
|6
|5
|13
|27
|40
|-13
|23
|18
|Bournemouth
|24
|6
|5
|13
|23
|37
|-14
|23
|19
|Watford
|24
|5
|8
|11
|21
|36
|-15
|23
|20
|Norwich City
|24
|4
|5
|15
|24
|47
|-23
|17
Key
Positions: Champions League 1,2,3,4. Europa League 5. Relegation 18,19,20.