Scottish League One

#TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Raith Rovers22126443291442
2Falkirk22118344133141
3Airdrieonians2211563325838
4East Fife228953429533
5Montrose2110293530532
6Dumbarton218492836-828
7Clyde216782734-725
8Peterhead2274112633-725
9Forfar Athletic2254132139-1819
10Stranraer2127122245-2313

Key

Positions: Promotion 1. Play-offs 2,3,4. Relegation play-off 9. Relegation 10.