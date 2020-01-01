COMPETITIONS

Turkish Super Lig

#TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sivasspor19125238182041
2Istanbul Basaksehir20116339211839
3Fenerbahçe19114438211737
4Trabzonspor18105341192235
5Alanyaspor19105438182035
6Galatasaray1996428161233
7Besiktas199372926330
8Göztepe S.K.198562421329
9Yeni Malatyaspor186663326724
10Gaziantep196672631-524
11Caykur Rizespor197392028-824
12Denizlispor196492028-822
13Gençlerbirligi205693037-721
14Konyaspor194691627-1118
15Antalyaspor1945101836-1817
16Kasimpasa S.K.1943122742-1515
17Ankaragücü1927101636-2013
18Kayserispor1925121848-3011

Key

Positions: Champions League 1,2. Europa League 3,4. Relegation 16,17,18.