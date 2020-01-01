COMPETITIONS
Turkish Super Lig
|#
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Sivasspor
|19
|12
|5
|2
|38
|18
|20
|41
|2
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|20
|11
|6
|3
|39
|21
|18
|39
|3
|Fenerbahçe
|19
|11
|4
|4
|38
|21
|17
|37
|4
|Trabzonspor
|18
|10
|5
|3
|41
|19
|22
|35
|5
|Alanyaspor
|19
|10
|5
|4
|38
|18
|20
|35
|6
|Galatasaray
|19
|9
|6
|4
|28
|16
|12
|33
|7
|Besiktas
|19
|9
|3
|7
|29
|26
|3
|30
|8
|Göztepe S.K.
|19
|8
|5
|6
|24
|21
|3
|29
|9
|Yeni Malatyaspor
|18
|6
|6
|6
|33
|26
|7
|24
|10
|Gaziantep
|19
|6
|6
|7
|26
|31
|-5
|24
|11
|Caykur Rizespor
|19
|7
|3
|9
|20
|28
|-8
|24
|12
|Denizlispor
|19
|6
|4
|9
|20
|28
|-8
|22
|13
|Gençlerbirligi
|20
|5
|6
|9
|30
|37
|-7
|21
|14
|Konyaspor
|19
|4
|6
|9
|16
|27
|-11
|18
|15
|Antalyaspor
|19
|4
|5
|10
|18
|36
|-18
|17
|16
|Kasimpasa S.K.
|19
|4
|3
|12
|27
|42
|-15
|15
|17
|Ankaragücü
|19
|2
|7
|10
|16
|36
|-20
|13
|18
|Kayserispor
|19
|2
|5
|12
|18
|48
|-30
|11
Key
Positions: Champions League 1,2. Europa League 3,4. Relegation 16,17,18.