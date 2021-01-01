|#
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|27
|20
|5
|2
|56
|17
|39
|65
|2
|Manchester United
|27
|14
|9
|4
|53
|32
|21
|51
|3
|Leicester City
|27
|15
|5
|7
|46
|31
|15
|50
|4
|Chelsea
|27
|13
|8
|6
|42
|25
|17
|47
|5
|Everton
|26
|14
|4
|8
|39
|33
|6
|46
|6
|West Ham United
|26
|13
|6
|7
|40
|31
|9
|45
|7
|Liverpool
|27
|12
|7
|8
|47
|35
|12
|43
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|12
|6
|8
|42
|27
|15
|42
|9
|Aston Villa
|25
|12
|3
|10
|38
|27
|11
|39
|10
|Arsenal
|26
|11
|4
|11
|34
|27
|7
|37
|11
|Leeds United
|26
|11
|2
|13
|43
|44
|-1
|35
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|27
|9
|7
|11
|28
|37
|-9
|34
|13
|Crystal Palace
|27
|9
|7
|11
|29
|43
|-14
|34
|14
|Southampton
|26
|8
|6
|12
|31
|44
|-13
|30
|15
|Burnley
|27
|7
|8
|12
|19
|35
|-16
|29
|16
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|26
|5
|11
|10
|26
|33
|-7
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|26
|7
|5
|14
|27
|44
|-17
|26
|18
|Fulham
|27
|4
|11
|12
|21
|33
|-12
|23
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|27
|3
|8
|16
|20
|56
|-36
|17
|20
|Sheffield United
|27
|4
|2
|21
|16
|43
|-27
|14
Positions: Champions League 1,2,3,4. Europa League 5. Relegation 18,19,20.