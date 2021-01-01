Horse Racing
English Premier League Table

#TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester City27205256173965
2Manchester United27149453322151
3Leicester City27155746311550
4Chelsea27138642251747
5Everton2614483933646
6West Ham United2613674031945
7Liverpool27127847351243
8Tottenham Hotspur26126842271542
9Aston Villa251231038271139
10Arsenal26114113427737
11Leeds United26112134344-135
12Wolverhampton Wanderers2797112837-934
13Crystal Palace2797112943-1434
14Southampton2686123144-1330
15Burnley2778121935-1629
16Brighton and Hove Albion26511102633-726
17Newcastle United2675142744-1726
18Fulham27411122133-1223
19West Bromwich Albion2738162056-3617
20Sheffield United2742211643-2714

Key

Positions: Champions League 1,2,3,4. Europa League 5. Relegation 18,19,20.

