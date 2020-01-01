COMPETITIONS

Austrian Bundesliga

#TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1FC Red Bull Salzburg18135066184844
2LASK18133237162142
3SK Rapid Wien1895438211732
4RZ Pellets WAC1894541231831
5SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz1884633231028
6TSV Prolactal Hartberg188463337-428
7FK Austria Wien185672831-321
8CASHPOINT SCR Altach1861112938-919
9spusu SKN St. Pölten183691844-2615
10FC Flyeralarm Admira1835101738-2114
11SV Mattersburg1842122347-2414
12WSG Swarovski Tirol1833122047-2712

Key

Positions: Champions League 1,2. Europa League 3,4. Relegation 10.