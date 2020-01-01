COMPETITIONS
Austrian Bundesliga
|#
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|FC Red Bull Salzburg
|18
|13
|5
|0
|66
|18
|48
|44
|2
|LASK
|18
|13
|3
|2
|37
|16
|21
|42
|3
|SK Rapid Wien
|18
|9
|5
|4
|38
|21
|17
|32
|4
|RZ Pellets WAC
|18
|9
|4
|5
|41
|23
|18
|31
|5
|SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz
|18
|8
|4
|6
|33
|23
|10
|28
|6
|TSV Prolactal Hartberg
|18
|8
|4
|6
|33
|37
|-4
|28
|7
|FK Austria Wien
|18
|5
|6
|7
|28
|31
|-3
|21
|8
|CASHPOINT SCR Altach
|18
|6
|1
|11
|29
|38
|-9
|19
|9
|spusu SKN St. Pölten
|18
|3
|6
|9
|18
|44
|-26
|15
|10
|FC Flyeralarm Admira
|18
|3
|5
|10
|17
|38
|-21
|14
|11
|SV Mattersburg
|18
|4
|2
|12
|23
|47
|-24
|14
|12
|WSG Swarovski Tirol
|18
|3
|3
|12
|20
|47
|-27
|12
Key
Positions: Champions League 1,2. Europa League 3,4. Relegation 10.