Cookie Notice

You should be aware that when you access or use our content, products and services, we may collect information from your devices through the use of 'cookies' and similar technologies. Cookies perform various different functions, often to improve your user experience. The purpose of this policy is to give you a clearer understanding of:



A cookie is a small (text) file that is stored by the browser on your computer when you visit our website. Similar technologies such as Web beacons, pixel tags, clear Gifs and Flash cookies work in similar ways storing information in images, gifs or plug-ins.



SDK’s (Standard Development Kits) are used on our mobile apps and provide core functionality as well as levels of tracking.



In this notice, the terms “cookies”, “similar technologies” or “trackers” are used interchangeably to refer to all technologies that we may use to store data in your browser or device or that facilitate collection of personal information.

Strictly Necessary, Functionality, Performance and Third Party Marketing/Targeting Cookies are used by our websites and apps to improve your experience, to ensure relevant content and functions are delivered and to display advertising relevant to your interests.



We use both session cookies and persistent cookies to perform various functions across our sites.



Session cookies are downloaded to your device temporarily for the period that you browse a particular website; these cookies might allow you to navigate between pages more efficiently or enable websites to remember the preferences you select. Persistent cookies can be used to help websites remember you as a returning visitor or ensure the online adverts you receive are more relevant to your interests.



We provide detailed information on cookie purposes in How we use cookies and in the Cookie Management functionality located on the footer of each service we provide.



When you visit our websites, Cookies will be placed on your device in two ways. Cookies placed by Sky Betting and Gaming brands (Bet, Vegas, Casino, Poker, Bingo), as the site operator, are called "first party" Cookies. Cookies may also be placed on your device by a party other than Sky Betting and Gaming. Such cookies are known as "third party” cookies. Examples of the uses of third party cookies include collecting information about browsing habits, providing tailored content to you and serving marketing and advertising that we believe is of interest.



While there are many different uses for first and third party cookies, the cookies used by us fall into one of the following four categories:



Strictly Necessary Cookies

Functionality Cookies

Performance Cookies

Third Party Marketing/Targeting Cookies

Cookie Type Strictly Necessary Cookies Purpose These cookies are required to enable you to navigate our websites and to use the features you have requested during the course of your betting experience. They are used to provide content to you, as a user, and to provide products and services that you have requested. If we did not use these cookies, our services would not work as designed.

More Information Here are some strictly necessary cookies:

Allowing you to navigate smoothly through our websites;

To keep you logged in when you use our website so you are not required to log in every time you visit; and

Showing content in the best format for your device or browser and positioning it for your screen;

To route your online requests to the best server available ta the time;

To ensure that our services are provisionsed with serurity and fraud protection.

Data Collection Yes, some of these cookies do collect your personal data in order to function. They may collect the following types of personal data:

Ip Address

Location Data

Identify you as being logged in to our websites

Cookie Validity These cookies are deleted when you close your web browser (browser session). Click here to see how you can control the use of cookies.



Cookie Type Functionality Cookies

Purpose These cookies are used to recognise you when you return to our websites, allow us to remember the choices you make, any preferences you provide and they enable us to improve product features. Functional cookies record information about choices you've made and allow us to provide more personal features. If we cannot use these cookies, you will still be able to use our services but some preferences or features may not be remembered.

More information Here are some examples of the uses of functionality cookies:

To remember your preferences and settings such as location and marketing preferences, since your last visit;

To remember if you have used a specific product on the website; and

To show you relevant 'related article' links.

Data Collection Yes, some of these cookies do collect your personal data in order to function. They may collect the following types of personal data:

IP Address

Location Data

Identify you as being logged into our websites

Cookie Validity Functional cookies expire after a maximum 2 years. Functionality cookies can be deleted from your browser history at any point before their expiry time. Click here to see how you can control the use of cookies.

Cookie Type Performance Cookies

Purpose These cookies are used to collect information on website usage. Such cookies are used to provide aggregated statistics on visitors to our websites. These statistics are used for internal purposes to help us to test and improve the performance of our websites, providing a better user experience. If we cannot use these cookies, our ability to provide a smooth user experience across all devices may be degraded.

More information Here are some examples of the uses of performance cookies:

To provide statistics on how our websites are used;

To see how effective our adverts are; and

To assess errors within the user experience.

Additionally, we use a number of tools to assess cookie information at an aggregate level to carry out analytical functions on our site including, Google Analytics.

Data Collection While these cookies do not identify you personally while you are not logged in, they will collect your browser information and anonymised data, for the purposes outlined above.



In certain cases, some of these cookies are managed by third parties such as Google Analytics. These third parties are not capable of using these cookies for any purpose other than those outlined above and they are unable to identify you with these cookies.

Cookie Validity Performance cookies are valid for varying periods. Some performance cookies are deleted once you close your browser, while others have an indefinite validity period. Such cookies can be deleted at any stage using your browser settings. Click hereto see how you can control the use of cookies.

Cookie Type Third Party Marketing/Targeting Cookies

Purpose hese cookies are used to deliver Flutter Entertainment plc group advertisements relevant to you, based upon your interests.

They are also used to limit the number of times you see an advertisement as well as help measure the effectiveness of an advertising campaign. If we cannot use these cookies, you will still see adverts but these will not be adjusted based on your interests.

More information These cookies record your visit to our website, the pages you have visited and the products you have selected. We will use this information to make our website and the advertising displayed more relevant to your interests. We may also share this information with third parties for this purpose and to measure the effectiveness of an advertising campaign.

Targeting cookies are also used to:

Collect information about browser habits to target website content and to target advertising;

Link to social media networks who may use this information about your visit to target advertising to you;

To provide advertisers with information on your visit so that they can present you with adverts that you may be interested in;

Deliver content and marketing communications tailored to your interests based on information from your visit;

To perform site retargeting. A retargeting pixel (a tiny unit of code) on our webpage leaves a cookie in the user’s browser, which causes our adverts to be displayed or to not be displayed to you when you visit certain websites within the retargeting network (e.g. Google Display Network); and

To perform search retargeting, which allows our adverts to be displayed on third party webpages, based upon your previous web search activities.

Data Collection Third parties (including, for example, advertising networks and providers of external services like web traffic analysis services) may also use cookies on our websites. These cookies are likely to be analytical/performance cookies or targeting cookies. Please note that no personal data is collected, an advertiser is unable to associate the cookie with a particular individual's name, address or other personal information.

These cookies are placed by third party advertising networks with our permission.

Cookie Validity Third party cookies are valid for varying periods. Some cookies expire up to 13 months after they are last updated. Click here to see how you can change your consent settings to the use of these cookies.

Now that Sky Betting and Gaming has implemented its new Cookies Consent Management tool, OneTrust, you may wish to clear your previous Cache and Cookies. It is easy to do this and we have provided easy links to the advice from the three most popular UK browsers below. Please note that our Customer Services Teams will not be able to help with this process and should you have any issues, you should contact the browser provider directly.

Chrome If you are using Chrome, Google has provided generic information on how to manage Cookies at this link.

Alternatively, if you would like to manage cookies one site at a time, see this link.

Safari If you are using Safari on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, Apple has provided information on how to manage Cookies at this link.

Alternatively, if you are using safari on any Mac product, Apple has provided information on how to manage Cookies at this link.

Microsoft Edge If you are using Edge, Microsoft has provided information on managing all cookies, cookies from a specific site, or managing cookies every time you close the browser at this link.

You can review your privacy preferences by accessing the Cookie Management link at the bottom of the homepage.

Please note, if you change and remove your consent for a specific class of cookie, a cookie may remain on your device. However, it will be disabled and will not be collected by us. For more information on how you can remove cookies from your device, please refer to “How can you control the use of cookies”.

If you have any questions about how we use Cookies, you can contact us by emailing dp@skybettingandgaming.com.