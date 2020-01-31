Today's greyhounds selections
We run the rule over Friday's greyhounds action and pick out our best bets, as well as providing race-by-race selections.
A Year in the Life: 2019 highlights
Our writers pick out their standout moments from 2019, including a shock retirement in horse racing and a groundbreaking moment in darts.
Podcast: Weekend Best Bets
Sporting Life's Weekend Best Bets podcast has the latest tips for Saturday and Sunday's racing and covers the weekend football action.
Sporting Life Quiz of 2019
Test your sporting knowledge with the Sporting Life Quiz of the Year for 2019.
Transfer Window: Latest Updates
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Racing Tips
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Football Tips
Sporting Life Accumulator
We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
Heavy-handed Hornets
Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.
Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview
The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.