Greyhound racing at Towcester

Today's greyhounds selections

We run the rule over Friday's greyhounds action and pick out our best bets, as well as providing race-by-race selections.

Last updated 12hGreyhounds
Jack Leach rushes to congratulate Ben Stokes

A Year in the Life: 2019 highlights

Our writers pick out their standout moments from 2019, including a shock retirement in horse racing and a groundbreaking moment in darts.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Listen to Sporting Life's Weekend Best Bets Podcast for free tips across a range of sports

Podcast: Weekend Best Bets

Sporting Life's Weekend Best Bets podcast has the latest tips for Saturday and Sunday's racing and covers the weekend football action.

Last updated 1MRacing
How much can you remember about 2019?

Sporting Life Quiz of 2019

Test your sporting knowledge with the Sporting Life Quiz of the Year for 2019.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Take our Sporting Life survey and win EFL tickets

Sporting Life survey: Win tickets!

Take the latest Sporting Life survey about your sporting content habits.

Last updated 1MFootball

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 8mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 4hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 5hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports4

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 4hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action5

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 6hRacing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 4h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 6h
21:24 Aqueduct
7
(7)
Sneads
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
5/6
8
(8)
Mr. Mike
J: Reylu Gutierrez
5/2
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 6h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 5h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 5h
