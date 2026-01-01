Royal Ascot Festival Tips

Royal Ascot Frequently Asked Questions

What is Royal Ascot?
Royal Ascot is the pinnacle of the flat season - with 5 days of racing including flagship races such as the Ascot Gold Cup, Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and Wokingham Stakes.
When is Royal Ascot?
Royal Ascot takes place in mid June every year. Royal Ascot starts on a Tuesday and lasts 5 days, ending on a Saturday.
Where is Royal Ascot?
It takes place at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.
How many days is Royal Ascot?
5 days.
How many people attend Royal Ascot?
There are more than 250,000 racegoers across five days
How much are tickets for Royal Ascot?
Ticket prices vary depending on the enclosure and experience you are looking for.
Do Royal Ascot tickets sell out?
For some enclosures the tickets tend to sell out months in advance, however some of the cheaper tickets remain available right up until the event.
Is there a dress code for Royal Ascot?
Dress code can vary by enclosure, however it is generally a smart dress code throughout the course.
How do I get to Royal Ascot?
The nearest train station to the racecourse is just a short walk away, there is also plenty of parking if you are driving to the course.
Who sponsors Royal Ascot?
QIPCO is the main sponsor of the racecourse and has been since 2014.

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