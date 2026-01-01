Royal Ascot Festival Tips
Royal Ascot Frequently Asked Questions
- What is Royal Ascot?
- Royal Ascot is the pinnacle of the flat season - with 5 days of racing including flagship races such as the Ascot Gold Cup, Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and Wokingham Stakes.
- When is Royal Ascot?
- Royal Ascot takes place in mid June every year. Royal Ascot starts on a Tuesday and lasts 5 days, ending on a Saturday.
- Where is Royal Ascot?
- It takes place at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.
- How many days is Royal Ascot?
- 5 days.
- How many people attend Royal Ascot?
- There are more than 250,000 racegoers across five days
- How much are tickets for Royal Ascot?
- Ticket prices vary depending on the enclosure and experience you are looking for.
- Do Royal Ascot tickets sell out?
- For some enclosures the tickets tend to sell out months in advance, however some of the cheaper tickets remain available right up until the event.
- Is there a dress code for Royal Ascot?
- Dress code can vary by enclosure, however it is generally a smart dress code throughout the course.
- How do I get to Royal Ascot?
- The nearest train station to the racecourse is just a short walk away, there is also plenty of parking if you are driving to the course.
- Who sponsors Royal Ascot?
- QIPCO is the main sponsor of the racecourse and has been since 2014.
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