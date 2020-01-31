Weekend Best Bets Podcast

Weekend Best Bets Podcast

Host David Ord is joined by Matt Brocklebank, Paul Higham and Chris Hammer to preview a wonderful weekend of sport.

Racing
Peter Wright: Won three PDC awards

MVG and Wright scoop top awards

Michael van Gerwen has been named PDC Player of the Year for a fifth consecutive year but Peter Wright scooped three of the top awards.

Darts
Could MVG and Gerwyn Price meet in the Masters final?

Masters darts betting tips

Fresh from a 28/1 winner in the BDO World Championship, our darts tipster Chris Hammer previews the first event of the new PDC season.

Darts
Michael van Gerwen won the Masters for the fifth year in a row

Masters darts 2020 draw

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2020 Ladbrokes Masters, which takes place from January 31-February 2 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Darts
Peter Wright celebrates becoming world darts champion

PDC Darts 2020 season

A calendar of the events on the PDC Darts circuit in 2020, updated with reports and tournament results as the season unfolds.

Darts
Fallon Sherrock will be among the Challengers that will take on the nine Premier League stars

Premier League Darts 2020

The fixture schedule, dates, line-up, standings and results from the 2020 Unibet Premier League Darts season, which runs every Thursday night from February 6 to May 21.

Darts
Scott Mitchell

Mitchell among Challenge Tour winners

Matthew Dennan, Jitse Van der Wal, Scott Mitchell and Robbie Collins won the opening four Challenge Tour events of the 2020 PDC season.

Darts
Rob Cross after his 2016 Rileys Qualifier win and his 2018 World Championship win

Who will be the next Rob Cross?

It's that time of year again when amateur darts players around the UK can start to dream about emulating how Rob Cross began his rise to stardom.

Darts
Lisa Ashton

More history as Ashton earns card

Lisa Ashton made history by becoming the first woman to win a PDC Tour Card through Qualifying School on Sunday in Wigan.

Darts
Jeff Smth celebrates victory (PDC)

Smith secures Tour Card

Jeff Smith, Karel Sedlacek and Aaron Beeney secured Tour Cards on Day Three of the 2020 PDC Qualifying Schools in Wigan and Hildesheim on Saturday.

Darts
Lisa Ashton

Final leg agony for Ashton

Lisa Ashton came agonisingly close to earning a PDC Tour card after a 5-4 defeat in her final match against Kai Fan Leung.

Darts
Harald Leitinger (PDC)

Trio win PDC Tour Cards

Gary Blades, Jason Lowe and Harald Leitinger were the first three players to win PDC Tour Cards on Day One of the 2020 PDC Qualifying Schools.

Darts
The Six Nations begins this weekend

Five for the week: Jan 27-Feb 2

Every week throughout the year, Sporting Life will pick out five sporting highlights so you never miss a beat.

Other Sports

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Football
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Football

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 4h
Next Race Off

19:25 Aqueduct
1
(1)
My My Michelle
J: Junior Alvarado
7/4
4
(4)
Beautiful Karen
J: Jose Lezcano
5/2
Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 3h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 3h
