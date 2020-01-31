Weekend Best Bets Podcast
Host David Ord is joined by Matt Brocklebank, Paul Higham and Chris Hammer to preview a wonderful weekend of sport.
MVG and Wright scoop top awards
Michael van Gerwen has been named PDC Player of the Year for a fifth consecutive year but Peter Wright scooped three of the top awards.
Masters darts betting tips
Fresh from a 28/1 winner in the BDO World Championship, our darts tipster Chris Hammer previews the first event of the new PDC season.
Masters darts 2020 draw
The full draw, schedule and results from the 2020 Ladbrokes Masters, which takes place from January 31-February 2 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
PDC Darts 2020 season
A calendar of the events on the PDC Darts circuit in 2020, updated with reports and tournament results as the season unfolds.
Premier League Darts 2020
The fixture schedule, dates, line-up, standings and results from the 2020 Unibet Premier League Darts season, which runs every Thursday night from February 6 to May 21.
Mitchell among Challenge Tour winners
Matthew Dennan, Jitse Van der Wal, Scott Mitchell and Robbie Collins won the opening four Challenge Tour events of the 2020 PDC season.
Who will be the next Rob Cross?
It's that time of year again when amateur darts players around the UK can start to dream about emulating how Rob Cross began his rise to stardom.
More history as Ashton earns card
Lisa Ashton made history by becoming the first woman to win a PDC Tour Card through Qualifying School on Sunday in Wigan.
Smith secures Tour Card
Jeff Smith, Karel Sedlacek and Aaron Beeney secured Tour Cards on Day Three of the 2020 PDC Qualifying Schools in Wigan and Hildesheim on Saturday.
Final leg agony for Ashton
Lisa Ashton came agonisingly close to earning a PDC Tour card after a 5-4 defeat in her final match against Kai Fan Leung.
Trio win PDC Tour Cards
Gary Blades, Jason Lowe and Harald Leitinger were the first three players to win PDC Tour Cards on Day One of the 2020 PDC Qualifying Schools.
Five for the week: Jan 27-Feb 2
Every week throughout the year, Sporting Life will pick out five sporting highlights so you never miss a beat.
Transfer Window: Latest Updates
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Sporting Life Accumulator
We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Heavy-handed Hornets
Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.
Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview
The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.