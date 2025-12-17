Darts results: Gerwyn Price powers into round two of the World Championship as Joe Comito causes a huge shock by beating Niko Springer

Gerwyn Price has vowed to regain the Paddy Power World Darts Championship title following his crushing opening round victory over Adam Gawlas at London’s Alexandra Palace on Tuesday.
Price was the star attraction on Day Six in the capital, with Dutch number two Danny Noppert and former semi-finalists Chris Dobey and Scott Williams also tasting victory.
However, 2020/21 winner Price stole the headlines after storming through to round two with a comprehensive straight-sets demolition of Czech qualifier Gawlas.
“I believe in my own talent and my own ability,” insisted Price, who averaged 96 and converted a brace of 120 checkouts to begin his title challenge.
“I just believe I’m going to win this tournament, I don’t care what the obstacles are in front of me.
“I know it’s going to be very tough, whoever I play, but I’m definitely coming through every game.”
Noppert also impressed in his 3-1 victory over former World Youth Championship runner-up Jurjen van der Velde, producing a blistering late barrage to fend off his fellow countryman.
There was nothing to separate the pair for almost three sets, before Noppert followed up finishes of 88 and 135 with a fourth-set average of 110 to register his first World Championship win since 2022.
“That was a really tough game,” insisted Noppert, who has featured in four televised ranking semi-finals this year.
“I think the key moment was the 88 finish on the bull to make it 2-1, and I was really pleased with that moment!
“I’m going to take it step-by-step. You never want to lose the first game, so I’m really happy to get through, and maybe I can have a good run this year!”
Dobey will take on former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding in round two, after defying a mid-game slump to account for China’s number one Xiaochen Zong.
The world number eight was nowhere near his brilliant best, but he found his range in the latter stages, closing out a 3-1 victory with an 11-darter.
“I’m going to have to be at my best against Andrew,” conceded Dobey, who has made the quarter-finals or better in each of his last three visits to Alexandra Palace.
Williams, meanwhile, was at his show-stopping best against Paolo Nebrida, averaging north of 99 to complete a straight-sets victory over the Filipino trailblazer.
The 2023/24 semi-finalist missed just five darts at double in a clinical display, producing a sublime double-double 92 finish to continue his World Championship love-affair.
Justin Hood also impressed on his Alexandra Palace debut, averaging 99.59 and landing five 180s in his emphatic 3-0 victory over Welshman Nick Kenny.
Australia’s Joe Comito caused arguably the shock of the tournament so far to stun Niko Springer, punishing a profligate display from the German to celebrate a landmark 3-1 victory.
However, Springer’s fellow countryman Ricardo Pietreczko recorded his third consecutive opening round victory at the World Championship, defeating Jose de Sousa by the same scoreline.
The German number two defied six maximums from De Sousa to progress, which ensures the former Grand Slam champion must return to Qualifying School in January in a bid to regain his Tour Card.
Meanwhile, in Tuesday’s opening tie, Alan Soutar prevailed in a marathon affair against Finland’s Teemu Harju, despite missing an astonishing fifteen match darts throughout the contest.
Soutar raced into a two-set lead with an average of almost 108, before defying a stirring comeback from Nordic & Baltic Championship winner Harju, who squandered four match darts of his own.
The Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues on Wednesday evening, as four-time semi-finalist James Wade begins his bid for an elusive first World Championship crown.
German number one Martin Schindler also enters the fray, as five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld gets his record-equalling 33rd World Championship campaign underway.
Tuesday results & Wednesday schedule
Tuesday December 16
Afternoon Session
Round One x4
- Alan Soutar 3-2 Teemu Harju (3-0, 3-0, 2-3, 2-3, 6-5)
- Justin Hood 3-0 Nick Kenny (3-0, 3-2, 3-1)
- Scott Williams 3-0 Paolo Nebrida (3-1, 3-0, 3-1)
- Chris Dobey 3-1 Xiaochen Zong (3-0, 1-3, 3-1, 3-1)
Evening Session
Round One x4
- Ricardo Pietreczko 3-1 Jose de Sousa (3-2, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1)
- Danny Noppert 3-1 Jurjen van der Velde (3-2, 1-3, 3-2, 3-0)
- Gerwyn Price 3-0 Adam Gawlas (3-0, 3-2, 3-0)
- Joe Comito 3-1 Niko Springer (3-2, 1-3, 3-0, 3-2)
Wednesday December 17 (1900 GMT)
Round One x4
- Matt Campbell v Adam Sevada
- Raymond van Barneveld v Stefan Bellmont
- James Wade v Ryusei Azemoto
- Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton
Best of Five Sets
