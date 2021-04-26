World Cup of Great Darts Performances: Vote for your favourites including Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross and Fallon Sherrock

There have been hundreds of memorable displays on the biggest televised stages down the years - not only by darting icons at their unplayable best but also by lesser known stars or unsung heroes creating incredible shocks and comebacks.

It's almost an impossible job deciding which is the greatest performance of them all but that doesn't mean we can't try and crown a 'champion' by canvassing the views of darts fans across social media.

The concept of this World Cup series is relatively the simple: There's eight groups themed around the variety of different televised major tournaments, with each one featuring four famously iconic performances.

You vote for your favourite and all eight group winners will advance to the semi-final groups. The top two in those will qualify for the 'Championship Group' where the greatest performance will eventually be crowned.

Group A

Group A launched this week and consists of four World Championship displays at the Alexandra Palace.

Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen (2018 semi-finals)

v Michael van Gerwen (2018 semi-finals) Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld (2017 semi-finals)

v Raymond van Barneveld (2017 semi-finals) Fallon Sherrock v Mensur Suljovic (2020 second round)

v Mensur Suljovic (2020 second round) Phil Taylor v Raymond van Barneveld (2009 final)

Leading pundit Paul Nicholson joins our darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss each performance in the video below and you can register your vote underneath, but be quick because the poll closes on Sunday May 2!