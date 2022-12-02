Fallon Sherrock is proud of how far women’s darts has come since her glass-ceiling smashing exploits at the Ally Pally but hopes she can share the headlines with Lisa Ashton and Beau Greaves this year.

The Queen of the Palace remains the only woman to defeat men on the biggest stage of all – having managed it twice against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic three years ago - while her other high-profile performances in televised events since then has continued to help give her female counterparts more exposure. Many even feel the Women’s World Matchplay, which Sherrock won back in July, and the PDC’s Women Series may not have arrived quite so soon had it not been for her history-making acts of heroism and now the competition in the female ranks is getting much tougher. The Milton Keynes ace welcomes the rising standards of her rivals, in particular teenage sensation Greaves, who went on a remarkable 52-match winning streak to claim the last eight Women’s Series titles of the season. Despite missing the first 12 events of the year, Greaves subsequently pipped Sherrock to second place behind Ashton on the Order of Merit and seal her maiden appearance at the Ally Pally, but it was also the manner of her performances which captured everyone’s attention. The 18-year-old averaged over 90 in 16 matches and even recorded a women’s record of 107.86 during one of her final victories over Sherrock at the end of October.

RECORD BREAKING AVERAGE! 🔥 Greaves v Sherrock | 2022 Women's Series 19 Final

Even though there is no animosity between the trio themselves, there have been growing factions in the darts community debating who is the best female player at the moment and Sherrock believes this level of interest can only be great for the sport. She said: “I think having the rivalries is great for women’s darts because it creates fanbases for each of us. “The men’s game has always been used to that since fans started turning up in Phil Taylor shirts or Barney shirts and I think we’re starting to get that now. “It’s great turning up at competitions knowing you have to play well to win. What would be the point if you know you can win below your best. Now, you can come home and be proud of how you’ve performed even if you haven’t won the event. “I really, really love the fact we’ve got three women now. It’s fantastic that Beau has joined me and Lisa because it really takes the pressure off! “Beau is such a great asset to our sport anyway, and she can definitely mix it with the men. So I’m really looking forward to seeing how she gets on at the Ally Pally.

SHERROCK MAKES HISTORY.



Fallon Sherrock has become the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship.



Just look at these scenes, a history making moment for darts. pic.twitter.com/zqoOeyQLmt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2019

“I’m really happy because nobody is looking at me now and it’s nice to share the limelight. We all get on behind the scenes and will be rooting for each other. “I did that in my first year at the Ally Pally for Mikuru Suzuzi – I desperately wanted her to win although looking back at it now, had she done it then I wouldn’t have been the first to beat a man! I didn’t think of it like that at the time!

SHERROCK HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!!



She beats Mensur Suljovic 3-1 to repeat history and book her place in the Third Round.



INCREDIBLE SCENES!!! pic.twitter.com/jXhQNuBSk8 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2019

“I really want Lisa and Beau to get a win too – not just for them but also because it means I’m not the only one to do it. At the moment there’s always a target on my back because of it and if we share it, then I won’t be the target.” Breaking new ground A dream scenario for Sherrock would be to play another woman on the Ally Pally stage but it may not be this year after being drawn in a different quarter to Ashton and Greaves. The other two could feasibly meet in the quarter-finals but it’s certainly a realistic aim for future years and another milestone Sherrock will be proud of. She said: “Another massive goal for us would be for two or three of us to get far enough so that we can play each other at the World Championship – this year or in the future.