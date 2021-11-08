Attention will be turning to the 2022 Premier League in the not too distant future as 10 players will bid for the lucrative title and a cheque for £250,000.

This page will have everything you need to know - including the fixtures, results, statistics and standings once the line-up is announced and the action gets under way - but for the mean time there's a full breakdown of the dates, TV and ticket information as well as a comprehensive history section.

Premier League Darts 2022: Dates, fixtures, venues & results

Night 1, Thursday February 3

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 2, Thursday February 10

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 3, Thursday February 17

SSE Arena, Belfast

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 4, Thursday February 24

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 5, Thursday March 3

Westpoint Exeter

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 6, Thursday March 10

The Brighton Centre

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 7, Thursday March 17

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 8, Thursday March 24

Rotterdam Ahoy

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Judgement Night, Thursday March 31

Utilita Arena Birmingham

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 10, Thursday April 7

First Direct Arena, Leeds

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 11, Thursday April 14

AO Arena, Manchester

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 12, Thursday April 21

P&J Live, Aberdeen

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 13, Thursday April 28

3Arena, Dublin

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 14, Thursday May 5

OVO Arena, Glasgow

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 15, Thursday May 12

Utilita Arena, Sheffield

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 16, Thursday May 19

The O2, London

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Play-Offs Night, Thursday May 26

Utilita Arena Newcastle

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Can I buy tickets for the Premier League Darts?

Yes, although over 75,000 tickets bought by fans for the 2020 Premier League nights which were not able to be staged have been carried across to 2022 ahead of the roadshow event's return. Click here for details on how to get hold of the remaining tickets

Where can I watch the Premier League Darts on TV?

Sky Sports will broadcast every night of the Premier League Darts season including the Finals Night in Newcastle.

Prize Money

Winner : £250,000

: £250,000 Runner-up £120,000

£120,000 Semi-Finals : £80,000

: £80,000 Fifth : £70,000

: £70,000 Sixth £60,000

£60,000 Seventh : £55,000

: £55,000 Eighth : £50,000

: £50,000 Ninth : £35,000

: £35,000 League Winner Bonus : £25,000

: £25,000 Total: £825,000

Premier League Darts 2021 line-up

2022 Premier League Darts Odds

Premier League Darts History

The Premier League, a much-loved event for all darts fans and punters, was launched by Sky Sports in 2005 and takes the sport's biggest names all over the UK and Ireland as they compete in a round robin format in a bid to reach the play-offs, when the title is ultimately decided.

The world's top four automatically qualify for the event and are joined by six wildcard selections made by the PDC and Sky Sports to complete a final field.

Unsurprisingly Phil Taylor is the most successful Premier League player of all time having topped the table eight times and going on to lift the trophy on six occasions, while he also went a record 44 games unbeaten from 2005-2008.

James Wade first broke his dominance in 2009 when defeating Taylor's conqueror Mervyn King 13-8 and The Power only won it twice since then, with Gary Anderson (2011 & 2015), Michael van Gerwen (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018 2019), Raymond van Barneveld (2014) and Glen Durrant (2020) being the other champions.

Below we have details of the past finals, a selection of records, the final table of each previous season and a look at which players have ever featured in the event.

Premier League Darts Past Finals & Winners

Premier League Darts Records

Most Titles: Phil Taylor - 6

Longest Unbeaten Run: Phil Taylor - 44 (2005-2008)

Biggest League Victory: Phil Taylor 11-1 Wayne Mardle (2005) & Phil Taylor 11-1 Peter Manley (2005)

Biggest Play-Off Victory: Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd (2005 Final)

Whitewashes (since dead legs removed in 2006): Colin Lloyd 8-0 Terry Jenkins (2007), Phil Taylor 8-0 Wayne Mardle (2008), James Wade 8-0 Simon Whitlock (2012), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Phil Taylor (2014), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 James Wade (2015), Robert Thornton 0-7 Dave Chisnall (2016), Robert Thornton 0-7 Phil Taylor (2016), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Adrian Lewis (2017), Michael Smith 7-0 Raymond van Barneveld (2018), Daryl Gurney 0-7 James Wade (2019), Jermaine Wattimena 0-7 Gerwyn Price (2020), Dimitri van den Bergh 7-0 Glen Durrant (2021)

Most 180s in a Match: 11: Gary Anderson v Simon Whitlock (2011) and Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall (2021)

Most 180s in a Season: Jose de Sousa - 81 in 2021

Top 10 High Averages:

123.40 - Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith, 2016

119.5 - Peter Wright v Adrian Lewis, 2017

117.95 - Michael Smith v Robert Thornton, 2016

117.35 - Phil Taylor v Simon Whitlock, 2012

116.90 - Michael van Gerwen v James Wade, 2015

116.67 - Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright, 2016

116.10 - Phil Taylor v James Wade, 2012

116.01 - Phil Taylor v John Part, 2009

115.08 - Phil Taylor v Raymond van Barneveld, 2015 *Record Losing Ave*

115.25 - Phil Taylor v Dave Chisnall, 2015

114.17 - Dave Chisnall v James Wade, 2015

Nine-Dart Finishes

2006 - Raymond van Barneveld v Peter Manley, Bournemouth

2010 - Raymond van Barneveld v Terry Jenkins, Aberdeen

2010 - Phil Taylor x2 v James Wade, Wembley (Final)

2012 - Phil Taylor v Kevin Painter, Aberdeen

2012 - Simon Whitlock v Andy Hamilton, London

2016 - Adrian Lewis v James Wade, Belfast

2017 - Adrian Lewis v Raymond van Barneveld, Liverpool

2020 - Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney, Dublin

2020 - Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney, Milton Keynes

2021 - Jonny Clayton v Jose de Sousa, Milton Keynes

2021 - Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall, Milton Keynes

Premier League Darts Past Season Standings

Winner in caps & bold, runner-up in bold.

Top four each year made the play-offs (Top would play fourth)

Points in brackets

Season 2005

PHIL TAYLOR (23)

Colin Lloyd (16)

Peter Manley (12)

Roland Scholten (9)

Mark Dudbridge (8)

John Part (8)

Wayne Mardle (8)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd

Season 2006

PHIL TAYLOR (23)

Raymond van Barneveld (21)

Roland Scholten (10)

Colin Lloyd (9)

Ronnie Baxter (8)

Peter Manley (8)

Wayne Mardle (5)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 16-6 Roland Scholten

Season 2007

PHIL TAYLOR (25)

Raymond van Barneveld (17)

Terry Jenkins (15)

Dennis Priestley (13)

Colin Lloyd (12)

Peter Manley (11)

Adrian Lewis (10)

Roland Scholten (9)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 16-6 Terry Jenkins

Season 2008

PHIL TAYLOR (21)

James Wade (20)

Raymond van Barneveld (18)

Adrian Lewis (12)

Wayne Mardle (12)

Peter Manley (11)

Terry Jenkins (9)

John Part (9)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 16-8 James Wade

Season 2009

Phil Taylor (18)

JAMES WADE (17)

Raymond van Barneveld (13)

Mervyn King (12)

Terry Jenkins (9)

John Part (9)

Jelle Klaasen (6)

Play-off final:

James Wade 13-8 Mervyn King

Season 2010

PHIL TAYLOR (26)

Simon Whitlock (16)

James Wade (14)

Mervyn King (13)

Ronnie Baxter (13)

Raymond van Barneveld (11)

Adrian Lewis (11)

Terry Jenkins (8)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 10-8 James Wade

Season 2011

Phil Taylor (26)

Raymond van Barneveld (18)

GARY ANDERSON (17)

Adrian Lewis (14)

James Wade (13)

Simon Whitlock (11)

Terry Jenkins (8)

Mark Webster (5)

Play-off final:

Gary Anderson 10-4 Adrian Lewis

Season 2012

PHIL TAYLOR (24)

Simon Whitlock (16)

Andy Hamilton (13)

James Wade (13)

Raymond van Barneveld (13)

Adrian Lewis (12)

Kevin Painter (11)

Gary Anderson (10)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 10-7 Simon Whitlock

Season 2013

MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (24)

Raymond van Barneveld (23)

Phil Taylor (20)

James Wade (17)

Robert Thornton (15)

Simon Whitlock (15)

Andy Hamilton (12)

Adrian Lewis (10)

Wes Newton (5)

Gary Anderson (5)

Play-off final:

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Phil Taylor

Season 2014

Michael van Gerwen (24)

RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD (20)

Phil Taylor (20)

Gary Anderson (20)

Peter Wright (17)

Adrian Lewis (15)

Dave Chisnall (10)

Robert Thornton (9)

Wes Newton (6)

Simon Whitlock (5)

Play-off final:

Raymond van Barneveld 10-6 Michael van Gerwen

Season 2015

Michael van Gerwen (23)

Dave Chisnall (22)

GARY ANDERSON (20)

Raymond van Barneveld (19)

Phil Taylor (15)

Adrian Lewis (14)

James Wade (12)

Stephen Bunting (11)

Peter Wright (6)

Kim Huybrechts (4)

Play-off final:

Gary Anderson 11-7 Michael van Gerwen

Season 2016

MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (26)

Phil Taylor (24)

Gary Anderson (20)

Adrian Lewis (19)

Peter Wright (17)

James Wade (16)

Raymond van Barneveld (12)

Robert Thornton (6)

Dave Chisnall (3)

Michael Smith (3)

Play-off final:

Michael van Gerwen 11-3 Phil Taylor

2017 Premier League Darts 2017 Table

MVG (Q) P 16 W 10 D 4 L 2 LegD +32 Pts 24 Wright (Q) P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +30 Pts 23 Taylor (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +7 Pts 19 Anderson (Q) P 16 W 7 D 4 L 5 LegD +12 Pts 18 Chisnall P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD -5 Pts 16 RVB P 16 W 6 D 2 L 8 LegD -10 Pts 14 Wade P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -13 Pts 13 Lewis P 16 W 6 D 1 L 9 LegD -14 Pts 13 Klaasen P 9 W 1 D 1 L 7 LegD -16 Pts 3 Huybrechts P 9 W 0 D 3 L 6 LegD -23 Pts 3

Finals Night Results

Semi Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Gary Anderson

Peter Wright 10-9 Phil Taylor

Final (best of 21 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 11-10 Peter Wright

2018 Premier League Darts Table

MVG P 16 W 11 D 1 L 4 LegD +43 Pts 23 Smith P 16 W 9 D 2 L 5 LegD +24 Pts 20 Anderson P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +15 Pts 19 Cross P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +5 Pts 19 Gurney P 16 W 4 D 8 L 4 LegD +1 Pts 16 Barney P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD -8 Pts 16 Wright P 16 W 4 D 6 L 6 LegD -20 Pts 14 Whitlock P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -18 Pts 13 Suljovic P 9 W 2 D 0 L 7 LegD -13 Pts 4 Price P 9 W 0 D 2 L 7 LegD -29 Pts 2

Play-Off Night Results

Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Rob Cross

Michael Smith 10-6 Gary Anderson

Final: Michael van Gerwen 11-4 Michael Smith

2019 Premier League Darts Table

Van Gerwen (Q) P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +40 Pts 23 Cross (Q) P 16 W 10 D 2 L 4 LegD +26 Pts 22 Wade (Q) P 16 W 7 D 6 L 3 LegD +20 Pts 20 Gurney (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +7 Pts 19 Price P 16 W 6 D 6 L 4 LegD +6 Pts 18 Suljovic P 16 W 7 D 3 L 6 LegD +5 Pts 17 Smith P 16 W 3 D 4 L 9 LegD -26 Pts 10 Wright P 16 W 2 D 5 L 9 LegD -33 Pts 9 Relegated: Van Barneveld P 9 W 1 D 2 L 6 LegD -22 Pts 4

Play-Off Night Results

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross 10-5 James Wade

Finals (Best of 21 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Rob Cross

2020 Premier League Darts Table

Durrant (W) P 16 W 8 D 5 L 3 LegD +19 Pts 21 Wright (Q) P 16 W 9 D 2 L 5 LegD +18 Pts 20 Aspinall (Q) P 16 W 9 D 1 L 6 LegD +11 Pts 19 Anderson (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +6 Pts 19 Price P 16 W 6 D 5 L 5 LegD +15 Pts 17 Van Gerwen P 16 W 8 D 1 L 7 LegD -4 Pts 17 Smith P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -7 Pts 13 Gurney P 16 W 4 D 3 L 9 LegD -15 Pts 11 Cross P 9 W 1 D 3 L 5 LegD -14 Pts 5* ELIMINATED AT JUDGEMENT NIGHT

Play-Offs Night Results

Ricoh Arena, Coventry

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Glen Durrant 10-9 Gary Anderson

Peter Wright 7-10 Nathan Aspinall

Finals (Best of 21 legs)

Glen Durrant 11-8 Nathan Aspinall

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Michael van Gerwen P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +24 Pts 23 Jose de Sousa P 16 W 8 D 4 L 4 LegD +20 Pts 20 Nathan Aspinall P 16 W 7 D 5 L 4 LegD +15 Pts 19 Jonny Clayton P 16 W 8 D 2 L 6 LegD +7 Pts 18 Dimitri Van den Bergh P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD 0 Pts 16 James Wade P 16 W 5 D 5 L 6 LegD -3 Pts 15 Peter Wright P 16 W 6 D 3 L 7 LegD -8 Pts 15 Gary Anderson P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -13 Pts 13 Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED) Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)

Play-Offs Night, May 28

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 8-10 Jonny Clayton

Jose de Sousa 10-9 Nathan Aspinall

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Jonny Clayton 11-5 Jose de Sousa

