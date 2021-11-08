The full line-up, dates, venues, fixtures, results and latest table for the 2022 Cazoo Premier League Darts season.
Attention will be turning to the 2022 Premier League in the not too distant future as 10 players will bid for the lucrative title and a cheque for £250,000.
This page will have everything you need to know - including the fixtures, results, statistics and standings once the line-up is announced and the action gets under way - but for the mean time there's a full breakdown of the dates, TV and ticket information as well as a comprehensive history section.
Night 1, Thursday February 3
Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 2, Thursday February 10
M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 3, Thursday February 17
SSE Arena, Belfast
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 4, Thursday February 24
Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 5, Thursday March 3
Westpoint Exeter
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 6, Thursday March 10
The Brighton Centre
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 7, Thursday March 17
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 8, Thursday March 24
Rotterdam Ahoy
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Judgement Night, Thursday March 31
Utilita Arena Birmingham
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 10, Thursday April 7
First Direct Arena, Leeds
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 11, Thursday April 14
AO Arena, Manchester
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 12, Thursday April 21
P&J Live, Aberdeen
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 13, Thursday April 28
3Arena, Dublin
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 14, Thursday May 5
OVO Arena, Glasgow
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 15, Thursday May 12
Utilita Arena, Sheffield
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 16, Thursday May 19
The O2, London
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Play-Offs Night, Thursday May 26
Utilita Arena Newcastle
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
Yes, although over 75,000 tickets bought by fans for the 2020 Premier League nights which were not able to be staged have been carried across to 2022 ahead of the roadshow event's return. Click here for details on how to get hold of the remaining tickets
Sky Sports will broadcast every night of the Premier League Darts season including the Finals Night in Newcastle.
The Premier League, a much-loved event for all darts fans and punters, was launched by Sky Sports in 2005 and takes the sport's biggest names all over the UK and Ireland as they compete in a round robin format in a bid to reach the play-offs, when the title is ultimately decided.
The world's top four automatically qualify for the event and are joined by six wildcard selections made by the PDC and Sky Sports to complete a final field.
Unsurprisingly Phil Taylor is the most successful Premier League player of all time having topped the table eight times and going on to lift the trophy on six occasions, while he also went a record 44 games unbeaten from 2005-2008.
James Wade first broke his dominance in 2009 when defeating Taylor's conqueror Mervyn King 13-8 and The Power only won it twice since then, with Gary Anderson (2011 & 2015), Michael van Gerwen (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018 2019), Raymond van Barneveld (2014) and Glen Durrant (2020) being the other champions.
Below we have details of the past finals, a selection of records, the final table of each previous season and a look at which players have ever featured in the event.
Most Titles: Phil Taylor - 6
Longest Unbeaten Run: Phil Taylor - 44 (2005-2008)
Biggest League Victory: Phil Taylor 11-1 Wayne Mardle (2005) & Phil Taylor 11-1 Peter Manley (2005)
Biggest Play-Off Victory: Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd (2005 Final)
Whitewashes (since dead legs removed in 2006): Colin Lloyd 8-0 Terry Jenkins (2007), Phil Taylor 8-0 Wayne Mardle (2008), James Wade 8-0 Simon Whitlock (2012), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Phil Taylor (2014), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 James Wade (2015), Robert Thornton 0-7 Dave Chisnall (2016), Robert Thornton 0-7 Phil Taylor (2016), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Adrian Lewis (2017), Michael Smith 7-0 Raymond van Barneveld (2018), Daryl Gurney 0-7 James Wade (2019), Jermaine Wattimena 0-7 Gerwyn Price (2020), Dimitri van den Bergh 7-0 Glen Durrant (2021)
Most 180s in a Match: 11: Gary Anderson v Simon Whitlock (2011) and Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall (2021)
Most 180s in a Season: Jose de Sousa - 81 in 2021
Top 10 High Averages:
Nine-Dart Finishes
Winner in caps & bold, runner-up in bold.
Top four each year made the play-offs (Top would play fourth)
Points in brackets
Season 2005
PHIL TAYLOR (23)
Colin Lloyd (16)
Peter Manley (12)
Roland Scholten (9)
Mark Dudbridge (8)
John Part (8)
Wayne Mardle (8)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd
Season 2006
PHIL TAYLOR (23)
Raymond van Barneveld (21)
Roland Scholten (10)
Colin Lloyd (9)
Ronnie Baxter (8)
Peter Manley (8)
Wayne Mardle (5)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 16-6 Roland Scholten
Season 2007
PHIL TAYLOR (25)
Raymond van Barneveld (17)
Terry Jenkins (15)
Dennis Priestley (13)
Colin Lloyd (12)
Peter Manley (11)
Adrian Lewis (10)
Roland Scholten (9)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 16-6 Terry Jenkins
Season 2008
PHIL TAYLOR (21)
James Wade (20)
Raymond van Barneveld (18)
Adrian Lewis (12)
Wayne Mardle (12)
Peter Manley (11)
Terry Jenkins (9)
John Part (9)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 16-8 James Wade
Season 2009
Phil Taylor (18)
JAMES WADE (17)
Raymond van Barneveld (13)
Mervyn King (12)
Terry Jenkins (9)
John Part (9)
Jelle Klaasen (6)
Play-off final:
James Wade 13-8 Mervyn King
Season 2010
PHIL TAYLOR (26)
Simon Whitlock (16)
James Wade (14)
Mervyn King (13)
Ronnie Baxter (13)
Raymond van Barneveld (11)
Adrian Lewis (11)
Terry Jenkins (8)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 10-8 James Wade
Season 2011
Phil Taylor (26)
Raymond van Barneveld (18)
GARY ANDERSON (17)
Adrian Lewis (14)
James Wade (13)
Simon Whitlock (11)
Terry Jenkins (8)
Mark Webster (5)
Play-off final:
Gary Anderson 10-4 Adrian Lewis
Season 2012
PHIL TAYLOR (24)
Simon Whitlock (16)
Andy Hamilton (13)
James Wade (13)
Raymond van Barneveld (13)
Adrian Lewis (12)
Kevin Painter (11)
Gary Anderson (10)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 10-7 Simon Whitlock
Season 2013
MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (24)
Raymond van Barneveld (23)
Phil Taylor (20)
James Wade (17)
Robert Thornton (15)
Simon Whitlock (15)
Andy Hamilton (12)
Adrian Lewis (10)
Wes Newton (5)
Gary Anderson (5)
Play-off final:
Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Phil Taylor
Season 2014
Michael van Gerwen (24)
RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD (20)
Phil Taylor (20)
Gary Anderson (20)
Peter Wright (17)
Adrian Lewis (15)
Dave Chisnall (10)
Robert Thornton (9)
Wes Newton (6)
Simon Whitlock (5)
Play-off final:
Raymond van Barneveld 10-6 Michael van Gerwen
Season 2015
Michael van Gerwen (23)
Dave Chisnall (22)
GARY ANDERSON (20)
Raymond van Barneveld (19)
Phil Taylor (15)
Adrian Lewis (14)
James Wade (12)
Stephen Bunting (11)
Peter Wright (6)
Kim Huybrechts (4)
Play-off final:
Gary Anderson 11-7 Michael van Gerwen
Season 2016
MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (26)
Phil Taylor (24)
Gary Anderson (20)
Adrian Lewis (19)
Peter Wright (17)
James Wade (16)
Raymond van Barneveld (12)
Robert Thornton (6)
Dave Chisnall (3)
Michael Smith (3)
Play-off final:
Michael van Gerwen 11-3 Phil Taylor
Finals Night Results
Semi Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Final (best of 21 legs)
Play-Off Night Results
Play-Off Night Results
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Finals (Best of 21 legs)
Play-Offs Night Results
Ricoh Arena, Coventry
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Finals (Best of 21 legs)
Play-Offs Night, May 28
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
