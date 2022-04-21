The usually popular Ferret was heckled and whistled for much of the night having beaten Scottish fan favourites Gary Anderson and Peter Wright in his opening two matches of the night.

Clayton hadn't even produced his best darts in either game but despite the crowd still being on his back in his fourth final of the season, he managed to average 103.4 in a thrilling encounter with van Gerwen, who had earlier put Gerwyn Price and James Wade to the sword via 6-3 scorelines.

MVG also averaged 103 and looked on course to win 6-4 when he kicked off the 10th leg with a 180 and a 140 but Clayton hit the same scores in reverse to stay in touch before breaking the Dutchman's throw with a superb 84 finish that completed a classy 11-darter.

The Welshman then raced away to his third nightly victory of the campaign as van Gerwen's game crumbled in the deciding leg before he exchanging heated words with referee Bray, presumably over the handling of the crowd.