John Lowe v Eric Bristow

Overall meetings: 12-19

World Championship meetings: 2-4

1989 semi-final: 1-5

1988 semi-final: 5-2

1987 final: 6-4

1985 final: 2-6

1984 semi-final: 0-6

1981 final: 3-5

This incredible rivalry began around the same time as the early years of the World Championship in the late 1970s, when Eric Bristow and John Lowe vied for supremacy along with the likes of Leighton Rees, Alan Evans and Bobby George.

Eric’s rivalry with Bobby was also a huge one because of the polarising nature of the audience, but back in the 1980s I remember people being either a ‘John Lowe person’ or an ‘Eric Bristow person’. There was nothing inbetween and you could never switch.

It’s fair to say they didn’t get along and who could forget the frostiness after the 1987 World final when it was pretty much shake hands and get out of there for Eric. He did not like losing to John and although Old Stoneface never showed any emotion, inside he’d have been brimming with lava because he would have enjoyed that game more than any other.

Everyone knew John and Eric were the best two players in the world during the 1980s – even though Jockey Wilson, Keith Deller and Bob Anderson did win world titles – but they played the game very differently.

John – nicknamed Old Stoneface – played the game, shook hands, did an interview and left. He was old school.

Whereas Eric was flamboyant and brought in this new brash way of entertaining fans. John wasn’t about entertainment – he was about money and titles.

John didn’t enjoy Eric’s exuberance and Eric didn’t enjoy that John didn’t have any! There was nothing for him to bounce off. A great rival has to almost be your antithesis, and this couldn’t be truer for Eric and John.

Although Eric was very popular, John had his fair share of supporters and it was a pretty even split in my opinion.

Eric won two World Championship finals against John in 1981 and 1985 but his finest hour in the rivalry was arguably the 1984 semi-final when he thrashed him 6-0 before steamrolling Dave Whitcombe 7-1 with an average of almost 98. This was the peak of Eric’s powers and the standard he was producing was almost unheard of back then.