Here, you can check out when all the PDC events will be, including the big majors and those taking place on the European Tour, World Series of Darts and the Players Championship tournaments.

2023 PDC Darts Event Schedule & Results

Scroll further down to the bottom of this list for all the Qualifying School Results

PDC World Championship 2023

PDC Tour Card Qualifying School

Bahrain Darts Masters (World Series)

Defending champion: N/A

Tournament Venue & Date: Bahrain International Circuit, January 12-13

Nordic Darts Masters (World Series)

The Masters (PDC Major)

Defending champion: Joe Cullen

Tournament Dates (Marshall Arena, January 27-29)

Premier League Darts (PDC Major)

Players Championship 1 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, February 11

Players Championship 2 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, February 12

Players Championship 3 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, February 18

Players Championship 4 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, February 19

Baltic Sea Darts Open (European Tour)

Defending champion: N/A

Tournament Venue & Date: Wunderino Arena, Kiel, February 24-26

Women Series, Events 1-2

Tournament Venue & Date: Morningside Arena, Leicester, February 25

Women Series, Events 3-4

Tournament Venue & Date: Morningside Arena, Leicester, February 26

UK Open (PDC Major)

Defending champion: Danny Noppert

Tournament Venue & Date: Butlin's Minehead Resort, March 3-5

Players Championship 5 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, March 11

Players Championship 6 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, March 12

Players Championship 7 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Halle 39, Hildesheim, March 19

Players Championship 8 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Halle 39, Hildesheim, March 20

European Darts Open (European Tour)

Defending champion: Michael van Gerwen

Tournament Venue & Date: Ostermann Arena, Leverkusen, March 24-26

International Darts Open (European Tour)

Defending champion: Gerwyn Price

Tournament Venue & Date: Sachsenarena, Riesa, March 31-April 2

German Darts Grand Prix (European Tour)

Defending champion: Luke Humphries

Tournament Venue & Date: Zenith, Munich, April 8-10

Players Championship 9 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan, April 15

Players Championship 10 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan, April 16

Austrian Darts Open (European Tour)

Defending champion: Michael van Gerwen

Tournament Venue & Date: Steiermarkhalle, Graz, April 21-23

Dutch Darts Championship (European Tour)

Defending champion: Michael Smith

Tournament Venue & Date: WTC Leeuwarden, April 28-30

Belgian Darts Open (European Tour)

Defending champion: Dave Chisnall

Tournament Results: Oktoberhallen, Wieze, May 5-7

Czech Darts Open (European Tour)

Defending champion: Luke Humphries

Tournament Venue & Date: Hala Kralovka, Prague, May 12-14

Women Series, Events 5-6

Tournament Venue & Date: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, May 13

Women Series, Events 7-8

Tournament Venue & Date: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, May 14

Players Championship 11 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Morningside Arena, Leicester, May 20

Players Championship 12 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Morningside Arena, Leicester, May 21

European Darts Grand Prix (European Tour)

Defending champion: Luke Humphries

Tournament Venue & Date: Glaspalast, Sindelfingen, May 26-28

US Darts Masters (World Series)

Defending champion: Michael Smith

Tournament Venue & Date: Madison Square Garden, New York, June 2-3

Players Championship 13 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Halle 39, Hildesheim, June 12

Players Championship 14 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Halle 39, Hildesheim, June 13

World Cup of Darts

Defending champion: Australia

Tournament Venue & Date: Eissporthalle, Frankfurt, June 15-18

Women Series, Events 9-10

Tournament Venue & Date: Halle 39, Hildesheim, June 24

Women Series, Events 11-12

Tournament Venue & Date: Halle 39, Hildesheim, June 25

European Darts Matchplay (European Tour)

Defending champion: Luke Humphries

Tournament Venue & Date: Arena Trier, June 30-July 2

Players Championship 15 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Morningside Arena, Leicester, July 10

Players Championship 16 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Morningside Arena, Leicester, July 11

World Matchplay (PDC Major)

Defending champion: Michael van Gerwen

Tournament Results: Winter Gardens, Blackpool, July 16-24

Women's World Matchplay (PDC Major)

Defending champion: Fallon Sherrock

Tournament Results: Winter Gardens, Blackpool, July 23

Women Series, Events 13-14

Tournament Venue & Date: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, July 29

Women Series, Events 15-16

Tournament Venue & Date: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, July 30

New Zealand Darts Masters (World Series)

Defending champion: Gerwyn Price

Tournament Results: Globox Arena, Hamilton, August 4-5

New South Wales Darts Masters (World Series)

Defending champion: Jonny Clayton

Tournament Results: WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, August 11-12

Queensland Darts Masters (World Series)

Defending champion: Michael van Gerwen

Tournament Results: TBC

Dutch Darts Masters (WSD)

Defending champion: Dimitri Van den Bergh

Tournament Venue & Date: TBC

Players Championship 17 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Halle 39, Hildesheim, August 26

Players Championship 18 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Halle 39, Hildesheim, August 27

Players Championship 19 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, September 3

Players Championship 20 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, September 4

Players Championship 21 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, September 5

German Darts Open (European Tour)

Defending champion: Peter Wright

Tournament Results: Sparkassen-Arena, Jena, September 8-10

World Series of Darts Finals (PDC Major)

Defending champion: Gerwyn Price

Tournament Results: AFAS Live, Amsterdam, September 15-17

Women Series, Events 17-18

Tournament Venue & Date: Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan, September 16

Women Series, Events 19-20

Tournament Venue & Date: Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan, September 17

Hungarian Darts Trophy (European Tour)

Defending champion: Joe Cullen

Tournament Results: BOK Sportcsarnok, Budapest, September 22-24

Players Championship 22 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, September 27

Players Championship 23 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, September 28

Players Championship 24 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, September 29

World Grand Prix (PDC Major)

Defending champion: Michael van Gerwen

Tournament Results: Morningside Arena, Leicester, October 2-8

German Darts Championship (European Tour)

Defending champion: Michael van Gerwen

Tournament Venue & Date: Halle 39, Hildesheim, October 13-15

Women Series, Events 21-22

Tournament Venue & Date: Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan, October 14

Women Series, Events 23-24

Tournament Venue & Date: Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan, October 15

Players Championship 25 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley, October 18

Players Championship 26 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley, October 19

Players Championship 27 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley, October 20

Players Championship 28 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley, October 21

European Championship (PDC Major)

Defending champion: Ross Smith

Tournament Results: Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, October 26-29

Players Championship 29 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, November 1

Players Championship 30 (ProTour)

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, November 2

Grand Slam of Darts (PDC Major)

Defending champion: Michael Smith

Tournament Results: November 11-19, Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton

Players Championship Finals (PDC Major)

Defending champion: Michael van Gerwen

Tournament Results: November 24-26, Butlin's Minehead Resort

PDC World Championship 2024

Defending Champion: Michael Smith

Tournament Dates: Alexandra Palace, December 15 - January 3

