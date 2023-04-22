Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
There are 13 European Tour events in the season
There are 13 European Tour events in the season

Interwetten Austrian Darts Open 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
10:47 · SAT April 22, 2023

The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the Interwetten Austrian Darts Open, which takes place in Graz from April 21-23.

The European Tour season continued at the Steiermarkhalle, where Michael van Gerwen is bidding to defend his title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

Austrian Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket

  • Seedings in brackets

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Sunday

  • (1) Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney
  • (16) Andrew Gilding v Matt Campbell
  • (8) Nathan Aspinall v Hannes Schnier
  • (9) Danny Noppert v Chris Dobey
  • (4) Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse
  • (13) Jonny Clayton v Jelle Klaasen
  • (5) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Meikle
  • (12) Joe Cullen v Nick Kenny
  • (2) Dave Chisnall v Mickey Mansell
  • (15) Josh Rock v Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (7) Michael Smith v Ricardo Pietreczko
  • (10) Peter Wright v Mensur Suljovic
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen v John Henderson
  • (14) Martin Schindler v Simon Whitlock
  • (6) Rob Cross v Maik Kuivenhoven
  • (11) Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

  • Nick Kenny 6-4 Madars Razma
  • Mickey Mansell 6-1 Dmitrijs Zukovs
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Owen Roelofs
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Cameron Menzies
  • Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Marcus Haider
  • Maik Kuivenhoven 6-5 Bradley Brooks
  • Hannes Schnier 6-5 Jeffrey De Zwaan
  • John Henderson 6-4 Dylan Slevin
  • Matt Campbell 6-5 Ian White
  • Jelle Klaasen 6-5 William O'Connor
  • Simon Whitlock 6-4 Kim Huybrechts
  • Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Brendan Dolan
  • Ryan Meikle 6-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Daryl Gurney 6-3 Stephen Bunting
  • Chris Dobey 6-3 Vitezslav Sedlak
  • Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Ricky Evans

Austrian Darts Open: Schedule and results

Friday April 21
First Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Nick Kenny 6-4 Madars Razma
  • Mickey Mansell 6-1 Dmitrijs Zukovs
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Owen Roelofs
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Cameron Menzies
  • Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Marcus Haider
  • Maik Kuivenhoven 6-5 Bradley Brooks
  • Hannes Schnier 6-5 Jeffrey De Zwaan
  • John Henderson 6-4 Dylan Slevin

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Matt Campbell 6-5 Ian White
  • Jelle Klaasen 6-5 William O'Connor
  • Simon Whitlock 6-4 Kim Huybrechts
  • Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Brendan Dolan
  • Ryan Meikle 6-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Daryl Gurney 6-3 Stephen Bunting
  • Chris Dobey 6-3 Vitezslav Sedlak
  • Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Ricky Evans

Saturday April 22
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Andrew Gilding v Matt Campbell
  • Josh Rock v Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Dave Chisnall v Mickey Mansell
  • Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse
  • Rob Cross v Maik Kuivenhoven
  • Joe Cullen v Nick Kenny
  • Nathan Aspinall v Hannes Schnier
  • Jonny Clayton v Jelle Klaasen

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Danny Noppert v Chris Dobey
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Meikle
  • Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld
  • Peter Wright v Mensur Suljovic
  • Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney
  • Michael Smith v Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Michael van Gerwen v John Henderson
  • Martin Schindler v Simon Whitlock

Sunday April 23
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

  • Four matches

Semi-finals

  • Two matches

Final

  • Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Austrian Darts Open: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Austrian Darts Open on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16: £3,000
  • Last 32: £2,000
  • Last 48: £1,000

Austrian Darts Open: Past Finals

  • 2017: Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Rob Cross
  • 2018: Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Peter Wright
  • 2019: Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Simon Whitlock
  • 2022: Luke Humphries 8-2 Martin Lukeman

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....