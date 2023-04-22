The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the Interwetten Austrian Darts Open, which takes place in Graz from April 21-23.
The European Tour season continued at the Steiermarkhalle, where Michael van Gerwen is bidding to defend his title.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.
Austrian Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket
ROUND TWO
Seeds enter in round two on Sunday
- (1) Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney
- (16) Andrew Gilding v Matt Campbell
- (8) Nathan Aspinall v Hannes Schnier
- (9) Danny Noppert v Chris Dobey
- (4) Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse
- (13) Jonny Clayton v Jelle Klaasen
- (5) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Meikle
- (12) Joe Cullen v Nick Kenny
- (2) Dave Chisnall v Mickey Mansell
- (15) Josh Rock v Krzysztof Ratajski
- (7) Michael Smith v Ricardo Pietreczko
- (10) Peter Wright v Mensur Suljovic
- (3) Michael van Gerwen v John Henderson
- (14) Martin Schindler v Simon Whitlock
- (6) Rob Cross v Maik Kuivenhoven
- (11) Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld
ROUND ONE
Winners to play the seeds
- Nick Kenny 6-4 Madars Razma
- Mickey Mansell 6-1 Dmitrijs Zukovs
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Owen Roelofs
- Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Cameron Menzies
- Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Marcus Haider
- Maik Kuivenhoven 6-5 Bradley Brooks
- Hannes Schnier 6-5 Jeffrey De Zwaan
- John Henderson 6-4 Dylan Slevin
- Matt Campbell 6-5 Ian White
- Jelle Klaasen 6-5 William O'Connor
- Simon Whitlock 6-4 Kim Huybrechts
- Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- Ryan Meikle 6-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez
- Daryl Gurney 6-3 Stephen Bunting
- Chris Dobey 6-3 Vitezslav Sedlak
- Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Ricky Evans
Austrian Darts Open: Schedule and results
Friday April 21
First Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Nick Kenny 6-4 Madars Razma
- Mickey Mansell 6-1 Dmitrijs Zukovs
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Owen Roelofs
- Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Cameron Menzies
- Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Marcus Haider
- Maik Kuivenhoven 6-5 Bradley Brooks
- Hannes Schnier 6-5 Jeffrey De Zwaan
- John Henderson 6-4 Dylan Slevin
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Matt Campbell 6-5 Ian White
- Jelle Klaasen 6-5 William O'Connor
- Simon Whitlock 6-4 Kim Huybrechts
- Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- Ryan Meikle 6-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez
- Daryl Gurney 6-3 Stephen Bunting
- Chris Dobey 6-3 Vitezslav Sedlak
- Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Ricky Evans
Saturday April 22
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Andrew Gilding v Matt Campbell
- Josh Rock v Krzysztof Ratajski
- Dave Chisnall v Mickey Mansell
- Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse
- Rob Cross v Maik Kuivenhoven
- Joe Cullen v Nick Kenny
- Nathan Aspinall v Hannes Schnier
- Jonny Clayton v Jelle Klaasen
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Danny Noppert v Chris Dobey
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Meikle
- Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld
- Peter Wright v Mensur Suljovic
- Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney
- Michael Smith v Ricardo Pietreczko
- Michael van Gerwen v John Henderson
- Martin Schindler v Simon Whitlock
Sunday April 23
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Austrian Darts Open: Sky Bet odds
Where can I watch the Austrian Darts Open on TV?
This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
Austrian Darts Open: Past Finals
- 2017: Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Rob Cross
- 2018: Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Peter Wright
- 2019: Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Simon Whitlock
- 2022: Luke Humphries 8-2 Martin Lukeman
Darts: Related content