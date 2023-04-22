The European Tour season continued at the Steiermarkhalle, where Michael van Gerwen is bidding to defend his title.

Austrian Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Sunday

(1) Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney

(16) Andrew Gilding v Matt Campbell

(8) Nathan Aspinall v Hannes Schnier

(9) Danny Noppert v Chris Dobey

(4) Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse

(13) Jonny Clayton v Jelle Klaasen

(5) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Meikle

(12) Joe Cullen v Nick Kenny

(2) Dave Chisnall v Mickey Mansell

(15) Josh Rock v Krzysztof Ratajski

(7) Michael Smith v Ricardo Pietreczko

(10) Peter Wright v Mensur Suljovic

(3) Michael van Gerwen v John Henderson

(14) Martin Schindler v Simon Whitlock

(6) Rob Cross v Maik Kuivenhoven

(11) Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

Nick Kenny 6-4 Madars Razma

Mickey Mansell 6-1 Dmitrijs Zukovs

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Owen Roelofs

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Cameron Menzies

Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Marcus Haider

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-5 Bradley Brooks

Hannes Schnier 6-5 Jeffrey De Zwaan

John Henderson 6-4 Dylan Slevin

Matt Campbell 6-5 Ian White

Jelle Klaasen 6-5 William O'Connor

Simon Whitlock 6-4 Kim Huybrechts

Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Brendan Dolan

Ryan Meikle 6-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Stephen Bunting

Chris Dobey 6-3 Vitezslav Sedlak

Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Ricky Evans

Austrian Darts Open: Schedule and results

Friday April 21

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Saturday April 22

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Andrew Gilding v Matt Campbell

Josh Rock v Krzysztof Ratajski

Dave Chisnall v Mickey Mansell

Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse

Rob Cross v Maik Kuivenhoven

Joe Cullen v Nick Kenny

Nathan Aspinall v Hannes Schnier

Jonny Clayton v Jelle Klaasen

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Danny Noppert v Chris Dobey

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Meikle

Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright v Mensur Suljovic

Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith v Ricardo Pietreczko

Michael van Gerwen v John Henderson

Martin Schindler v Simon Whitlock

Sunday April 23

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Four matches

Semi-finals

Two matches

Final

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Austrian Darts Open: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Austrian Darts Open on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

Austrian Darts Open: Past Finals

2017: Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Rob Cross

2018: Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Peter Wright

2019: Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Simon Whitlock

2022: Luke Humphries 8-2 Martin Lukeman

