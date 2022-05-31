Let’s get one thing straight right away, being a dart player is not as luxurious as people think.

Sure, there are those big pay days and great moments where you think ‘yes, this is what I want to do for the next 20 years’ but ultimately there are times where you think ‘all I do is play darts, travel, pack suitcases and practice when I get home’.

There aren’t many millionaire darts players. They might have ‘won’ millions during their career but it doesn’t mean they have a million sitting in their bank accounts right now!

Remember that ridiculous tabloid article about Mervyn King during lockdown that claimed ‘millionaire darts player is now working as an Amazon delivery driver’? The million he’s earned is over 25 years!

We’re not talking about footballers here who earn guaranteed 100s of 1000s per week for several years.

We’re talking about honest sports people who have made a good living and a very small select few have made a lot of money.

How much does a player earn?

From a financial perspective, in order for you to have the time off to enjoy your earnings, you’ve got to be in the top 16 bare minimum, and preferably the top 10.

The public tend to grade a dart player – and their wealth – on what their prize money on the PDC Order of Merit is – although bare in mind that’s ‘just’ ranking money. They might say, for example, “He’s won £300,000 over the past two years so he’s on £150,000 a year!”

Firstly, the PDPA levy which every player has to pay from their prize money is 2%. Already that’s £6000 from that example. Then you have to pay your manager if you have one – most do - and that will be another percentage to pay out.

Managers or management companies arrange things like travel, accommodation and exhibition bookings etc to make a player’s competitive life easier but as a consequence they obviously have to pay for that service. Some players will still be paying for their travel and accommodation even if it’s being booked for them, although some will get that paid for through some sponsorship deals if high profile enough.

All sponsorship deals and personal appearances etc are brokered by management so they will take a cut off that as well as the prize money.

Not everyone is on the same deal even if they have the same manager so it’s impossible to give you an exact figure and it is kept very secret, understandably.

But from my own experience, I gave my manager 20% of all my income from sponsorships and exhibition work. The percentage I paid for prize money was different but I don’t want to print that. I’ll save it for my book!

However, what I will say now is that when I won the Players Championship Finals, the top prize was £60,000. After I paid the levy, my agent and worked out what my tax would end up being, I effectively walked away with £22,000. Doesn’t sound quite as good now does it? This obviously doesn’t mean everyone is walking away with less than half and I was going through an extreme situation at the time, but it’s an example of how winnings aren’t as they seem.

Be careful of the tax

A darts player declares how much money they’ve earned over the course of the year and the taxman takes his cut based on what kind of business you are. Most players are limited companies like me so we pay a fair amount of tax.

If you win £500,000 for becoming world champion then £10,000 goes to the players union and the rest will go into your bank account. You have to be careful and work out there and then what you know will eventually go to the taxman.

This is why Adrian Lewis got into some big issues before winning his first world title.

It wasn’t because he went overboard with his spending and bought lots of flash cars or anything like that – he just lost track of his finances. And by the end of the year when he was slapped with a massive tax bill he thought ‘oh, I should have saved more for this!’.

Adrian is the most well-known example of this but he’s certainly not the only one. I won’t name names but some have found themselves in much bigger financial difficulties despite earning a lot of prize money because they hadn’t thought enough about tax.

Earning through exhibitions

Exhibition fees are personal to every player based on their success level and their relevance, so it can be very hard to work out exactly what they earn exactly – and it should remain private.

The range of exhibition payments I’ve heard players earn in my career is anything from £250 to £20,000. For one night. But just to be clear, that latter amount is an extreme example if the promotion is significantly big and held in a large arena like one in Budapest recently which had around 7000 fans in attendance.

Those operating at the lower end of that scale will be players who have perhaps dropped off the circuit and are trying to stay part of the darting community. Whereas to get towards the higher end you really need to be a popular, recent major winner that can sell plenty of tickets.

Scroll down to continue the article