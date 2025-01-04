Premier League Darts 2025: Fixtures, results, table, averages, statistics, venues & Sky TV schedule

Humphries and MVG are certain to be in the eight-player line-up, with the other five set to be announced on Monday January 6.

Littler heads into the campaign as world champion and hot favourite to retain the title he won on debut last year but which other star names will be challenging him?

The 21st edition of the Premier League is almost upon us as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen prepare for a season that runs until May 29.

Premier League Darts 2025: Format

Since 2022, each Premier League night has become a mini tournament where the eight players compete in four quarter-finals.

The winners progress to the semi-finals with the last four winners reaching the final, where the winner of the night will be declared.

Every match is best-of-11 legs and the winner gets five points, the runner-up three points and the two losing semi-finalists two points.

The top four players on the Premier League table at the end of Night 16 in Sheffield will advance to the play-offs in London on May 23 at the O2 Arena.

Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus

Runner-Up - 3 points

Semi-Finalists - 2 points

Where can I watch the Premier League Darts on TV?

Sky Sports will broadcast every night of the Premier League Darts season including the Finals Night in Newcastle.

Prize Money

Winner £275,000

Runner-Up £125,000

Semi-Finalists £85,000 each

Fifth in League Table £75,000

Sixth in League Table £70,000

Seventh in League Table £65,000

Eighth in League Table £60,000

Nightly Winner Bonus £10,000 x16

Total £1,000,000

2024 Premier League Darts: Pre-tournament odds

5/2 Luke Humphries

7/2 Michael van Gerwen

4/1 Luke Littler

6/1 Gerwyn Price

15/2 Michael Smith

10/1 Rob Cross

16/1 Nathan Aspinall

20/1 Peter Wright

Premier League Darts History

The Premier League was launched by Sky Sports in 2005 and takes the sport's biggest names all over the UK and Ireland as they compete in a round robin format in a bid to reach the play-offs, when the title is ultimately decided.

Michael van Gerwen is the most successful Premier League player of all time having won the overall title seven times, while six-time champion Phil Taylor holds a record of 44 games unbeaten from 2005-2008.

James Wade first broke Taylor's dominance in 2009 when defeating the Power's conqueror Mervyn King 13-8 in the final while the other champions are Gary Anderson (2011 & 2015), Raymond van Barneveld (2014), Glen Durrant (2020), Jonny Clayton (2021) and Luke Littler (2024).

Below we have details of the past finals, a selection of records, the final table of each previous season and a look at which players have ever featured in the event.

Premier League Darts Past Finals & Winners

Premier League Darts Records

Most Titles : Michael van Gerwen - 7

: Michael van Gerwen - 7 Longest Unbeaten Run : Phil Taylor - 44 (2005-2008)

: Phil Taylor - 44 (2005-2008) Biggest League Victory : Phil Taylor 11-1 Wayne Mardle (2005) & Phil Taylor 11-1 Peter Manley (2005)

: Phil Taylor 11-1 Wayne Mardle (2005) & Phil Taylor 11-1 Peter Manley (2005) Biggest Play-Off Victory : Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd (2005 Final)

: Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd (2005 Final) Whitewashes (since dead legs removed in 2006) : Colin Lloyd 8-0 Terry Jenkins (2007), Phil Taylor 8-0 Wayne Mardle (2008), James Wade 8-0 Simon Whitlock (2012), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Phil Taylor (2014), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 James Wade (2015), Robert Thornton 0-7 Dave Chisnall (2016), Robert Thornton 0-7 Phil Taylor (2016), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Adrian Lewis (2017), Michael Smith 7-0 Raymond van Barneveld (2018), Daryl Gurney 0-7 James Wade (2019), Jermaine Wattimena 0-7 Gerwyn Price (2020), Dimitri van den Bergh 7-0 Glen Durrant (2021), Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Peter Wright (2022), Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Nathan Aspinall (2023)

: Colin Lloyd 8-0 Terry Jenkins (2007), Phil Taylor 8-0 Wayne Mardle (2008), James Wade 8-0 Simon Whitlock (2012), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Phil Taylor (2014), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 James Wade (2015), Robert Thornton 0-7 Dave Chisnall (2016), Robert Thornton 0-7 Phil Taylor (2016), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Adrian Lewis (2017), Michael Smith 7-0 Raymond van Barneveld (2018), Daryl Gurney 0-7 James Wade (2019), Jermaine Wattimena 0-7 Gerwyn Price (2020), Dimitri van den Bergh 7-0 Glen Durrant (2021), Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Peter Wright (2022), Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Nathan Aspinall (2023) Most 180s in a Match: 11: Gary Anderson v Simon Whitlock (2011) and Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall (2021)

Top 10 High Averages:

123.40 - Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith, 2016

119.5 - Peter Wright v Adrian Lewis, 2017

117.95 - Michael Smith v Robert Thornton, 2016

117.35 - Phil Taylor v Simon Whitlock, 2012

116.90 - Michael van Gerwen v James Wade, 2015

116.67 - Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright, 2016

116.10 - Phil Taylor v James Wade, 2012

116.01 - Phil Taylor v John Part, 2009

115.97 - Gerwyn Price v Chris Dobey, 2023

115.80 - Phil Taylor v Raymond van Barneveld, 2015 *Record Losing Ave*

Nine-Dart Finishes

2006 - Raymond van Barneveld v Peter Manley, Bournemouth

2010 - Raymond van Barneveld v Terry Jenkins, Aberdeen

2010 - Phil Taylor x2 v James Wade, Wembley (Final)

2012 - Phil Taylor v Kevin Painter, Aberdeen

2012 - Simon Whitlock v Andy Hamilton, London

2016 - Adrian Lewis v James Wade, Belfast

2017 - Adrian Lewis v Raymond van Barneveld, Liverpool

2020 - Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney, Dublin

2020 - Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney, Milton Keynes

2021 - Jonny Clayton v Jose de Sousa, Milton Keynes

2021 - Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall, Milton Keynes

2022 - Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen, Belfast

2022 - Gerwyn Price v James Wade, Belfast

Premier League Darts Past Season Standings

Winner in caps & bold, runner-up in bold.

Top four each year made the play-offs (Top would play fourth)

Points in brackets

Season 2005

PHIL TAYLOR (23)

Colin Lloyd (16)

Peter Manley (12)

Roland Scholten (9)

Mark Dudbridge (8)

John Part (8)

Wayne Mardle (8)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd

Season 2006

PHIL TAYLOR (23)

Raymond van Barneveld (21)

Roland Scholten (10)

Colin Lloyd (9)

Ronnie Baxter (8)

Peter Manley (8)

Wayne Mardle (5)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 16-6 Roland Scholten

Season 2007

PHIL TAYLOR (25)

Raymond van Barneveld (17)

Terry Jenkins (15)

Dennis Priestley (13)

Colin Lloyd (12)

Peter Manley (11)

Adrian Lewis (10)

Roland Scholten (9)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 16-6 Terry Jenkins

Season 2008

PHIL TAYLOR (21)

James Wade (20)

Raymond van Barneveld (18)

Adrian Lewis (12)

Wayne Mardle (12)

Peter Manley (11)

Terry Jenkins (9)

John Part (9)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 16-8 James Wade

Season 2009

Phil Taylor (18)

JAMES WADE (17)

Raymond van Barneveld (13)

Mervyn King (12)

Terry Jenkins (9)

John Part (9)

Jelle Klaasen (6)

Play-off final:

James Wade 13-8 Mervyn King

Season 2010

PHIL TAYLOR (26)

Simon Whitlock (16)

James Wade (14)

Mervyn King (13)

Ronnie Baxter (13)

Raymond van Barneveld (11)

Adrian Lewis (11)

Terry Jenkins (8)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 10-8 James Wade

Season 2011

Phil Taylor (26)

Raymond van Barneveld (18)

GARY ANDERSON (17)

Adrian Lewis (14)

James Wade (13)

Simon Whitlock (11)

Terry Jenkins (8)

Mark Webster (5)

Play-off final:

Gary Anderson 10-4 Adrian Lewis

Season 2012

PHIL TAYLOR (24)

Simon Whitlock (16)

Andy Hamilton (13)

James Wade (13)

Raymond van Barneveld (13)

Adrian Lewis (12)

Kevin Painter (11)

Gary Anderson (10)

Play-off final:

Phil Taylor 10-7 Simon Whitlock

Season 2013

MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (24)

Raymond van Barneveld (23)

Phil Taylor (20)

James Wade (17)

Robert Thornton (15)

Simon Whitlock (15)

Andy Hamilton (12)

Adrian Lewis (10)

Wes Newton (5)

Gary Anderson (5)

Play-off final:

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Phil Taylor

Season 2014

Michael van Gerwen (24)

RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD (20)

Phil Taylor (20)

Gary Anderson (20)

Peter Wright (17)

Adrian Lewis (15)

Dave Chisnall (10)

Robert Thornton (9)

Wes Newton (6)

Simon Whitlock (5)

Play-off final:

Raymond van Barneveld 10-6 Michael van Gerwen

Season 2015

Michael van Gerwen (23)

Dave Chisnall (22)

GARY ANDERSON (20)

Raymond van Barneveld (19)

Phil Taylor (15)

Adrian Lewis (14)

James Wade (12)

Stephen Bunting (11)

Peter Wright (6)

Kim Huybrechts (4)

Play-off final:

Gary Anderson 11-7 Michael van Gerwen

Season 2016

MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (26)

Phil Taylor (24)

Gary Anderson (20)

Adrian Lewis (19)

Peter Wright (17)

James Wade (16)

Raymond van Barneveld (12)

Robert Thornton (6)

Dave Chisnall (3)

Michael Smith (3)

Play-off final:

Michael van Gerwen 11-3 Phil Taylor

2017 Premier League Darts 2017 Table

MVG (Q) P 16 W 10 D 4 L 2 LegD +32 Pts 24 Wright (Q) P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +30 Pts 23 Taylor (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +7 Pts 19 Anderson (Q) P 16 W 7 D 4 L 5 LegD +12 Pts 18 Chisnall P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD -5 Pts 16 RVB P 16 W 6 D 2 L 8 LegD -10 Pts 14 Wade P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -13 Pts 13 Lewis P 16 W 6 D 1 L 9 LegD -14 Pts 13 Klaasen P 9 W 1 D 1 L 7 LegD -16 Pts 3 Huybrechts P 9 W 0 D 3 L 6 LegD -23 Pts 3

Finals Night Results

Semi Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Gary Anderson

Peter Wright 10-9 Phil Taylor

Final (best of 21 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 11-10 Peter Wright

2018 Premier League Darts Table

MVG P 16 W 11 D 1 L 4 LegD +43 Pts 23 Smith P 16 W 9 D 2 L 5 LegD +24 Pts 20 Anderson P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +15 Pts 19 Cross P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +5 Pts 19 Gurney P 16 W 4 D 8 L 4 LegD +1 Pts 16 Barney P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD -8 Pts 16 Wright P 16 W 4 D 6 L 6 LegD -20 Pts 14 Whitlock P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -18 Pts 13 Suljovic P 9 W 2 D 0 L 7 LegD -13 Pts 4 Price P 9 W 0 D 2 L 7 LegD -29 Pts 2

Play-Off Night Results

Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Rob Cross

Michael Smith 10-6 Gary Anderson

Final: Michael van Gerwen 11-4 Michael Smith

2019 Premier League Darts Table

Van Gerwen (Q) P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +40 Pts 23 Cross (Q) P 16 W 10 D 2 L 4 LegD +26 Pts 22 Wade (Q) P 16 W 7 D 6 L 3 LegD +20 Pts 20 Gurney (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +7 Pts 19 Price P 16 W 6 D 6 L 4 LegD +6 Pts 18 Suljovic P 16 W 7 D 3 L 6 LegD +5 Pts 17 Smith P 16 W 3 D 4 L 9 LegD -26 Pts 10 Wright P 16 W 2 D 5 L 9 LegD -33 Pts 9 Relegated: Van Barneveld P 9 W 1 D 2 L 6 LegD -22 Pts 4

Play-Off Night Results

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross 10-5 James Wade

Finals (Best of 21 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Rob Cross

2020 Premier League Darts Table

Durrant (W) P 16 W 8 D 5 L 3 LegD +19 Pts 21 Wright (Q) P 16 W 9 D 2 L 5 LegD +18 Pts 20 Aspinall (Q) P 16 W 9 D 1 L 6 LegD +11 Pts 19 Anderson (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +6 Pts 19 Price P 16 W 6 D 5 L 5 LegD +15 Pts 17 Van Gerwen P 16 W 8 D 1 L 7 LegD -4 Pts 17 Smith P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -7 Pts 13 Gurney P 16 W 4 D 3 L 9 LegD -15 Pts 11 Cross P 9 W 1 D 3 L 5 LegD -14 Pts 5* ELIMINATED AT JUDGEMENT NIGHT

Play-Offs Night Results

Ricoh Arena, Coventry

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Glen Durrant 10-9 Gary Anderson

Peter Wright 7-10 Nathan Aspinall

Finals (Best of 21 legs)

Glen Durrant 11-8 Nathan Aspinall

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Michael van Gerwen P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +24 Pts 23 Jose de Sousa P 16 W 8 D 4 L 4 LegD +20 Pts 20 Nathan Aspinall P 16 W 7 D 5 L 4 LegD +15 Pts 19 Jonny Clayton P 16 W 8 D 2 L 6 LegD +7 Pts 18 Dimitri Van den Bergh P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD 0 Pts 16 James Wade P 16 W 5 D 5 L 6 LegD -3 Pts 15 Peter Wright P 16 W 6 D 3 L 7 LegD -8 Pts 15 Gary Anderson P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -13 Pts 13 Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED) Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)

Play-Offs Night, May 28

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 8-10 Jonny Clayton

Jose de Sousa 10-9 Nathan Aspinall

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Jonny Clayton 11-5 Jose de Sousa

2022 Premier League Darts Play-Offs

Play-Offs Night, Monday June 13

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs) & Final (Best of 21 legs)

Jonny Clayton (93.5) 4-10 (100.76) Joe Cullen

Michael van Gerwen (99.76) 10-4 (93.48) James Wade

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Joe Cullen (99.36) 10-11 (99.1) Michael van Gerwen

2023 Premier League Darts Play-Offs

Play-Offs Night, Thursday May 25

The O2, London

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Gerwyn Price 10-2 Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith 8-10 Michael van Gerwen

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Gerwyn Price

2024 Premier League Darts Play-Offs

Play-Offs Night, Thursday May 23

The O2, London

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Luke Littler 10-5 Michael Smith

Luke Humphries 10-5 Michael van Gerwen

Final