Darts results: Chris Dobey wins his first night of the Premier League season in Rotterdam

Dobey defeated Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting to triumph on Dutch soil, dispatching Bunting 6-2 in the Night 11 showpiece at Rotterdam Ahoy.

The Bedlington star registered ton-plus averages in each of his three matches, and his five-point haul sees him move to within three points of the Play-Off positions.

“It’s a great feeling to be back in the winner’s circle," admitted Dobey - a Night One finalist in Belfast.

“I knew I could do it. It’s just about performing on the night, and I’ve put in three great performances today to put myself back in the mix.

“I’m a fighter. I’ve worked hard to get myself back amongst the elite, and I’m here to win. I believe I can still make the top four. I’ve shown tonight what I’m capable of, and I think with the way I performed tonight, I’ve got a good chance.”

Dobey opened his challenge with an impressive 6-3 win over world number one Humphries, averaging 100 and landing six 180s in the process.