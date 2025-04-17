Menu icon
Darts results: Chris Dobey wins his first night of the Premier League season in Rotterdam

By Sporting Life
Darts
Fri April 18, 2025 · 40 min ago

Chris Dobey produced a hat-trick of superb performances to clinch his first nightly victory of this year’s BetMGM Premier League in Rotterdam on Thursday.

Dobey defeated Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting to triumph on Dutch soil, dispatching Bunting 6-2 in the Night 11 showpiece at Rotterdam Ahoy.

The Bedlington star registered ton-plus averages in each of his three matches, and his five-point haul sees him move to within three points of the Play-Off positions.

“It’s a great feeling to be back in the winner’s circle," admitted Dobey - a Night One finalist in Belfast.

“I knew I could do it. It’s just about performing on the night, and I’ve put in three great performances today to put myself back in the mix.

“I’m a fighter. I’ve worked hard to get myself back amongst the elite, and I’m here to win. I believe I can still make the top four. I’ve shown tonight what I’m capable of, and I think with the way I performed tonight, I’ve got a good chance.”

Dobey opened his challenge with an impressive 6-3 win over world number one Humphries, averaging 100 and landing six 180s in the process.

Latest premier league darts table

That set the tone for the former Masters champion, who produced another ton-topping average against Aspinall to complete a resounding 6-2 success in the semi-finals.

Dobey and Bunting – the bottom two in the league table heading into the evening – then went head-to-head for the Night 11 title, and it was the 34-year-old who won through in convincing fashion.

Bunting drew first blood in 13 darts, but a four-leg burst catapulted Dobey towards victory, which he wrapped up with a 101.84 average and a 67% checkout success rate.

Dobey becomes the sixth different nightly win in this year’s competition, and his exploits have seen him overhaul Rob Cross and move into sixth position.

Bunting, meanwhile, continued his resurgence in Rotterdam, recording deciding-leg wins over Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler to reach his second nightly final in three weeks.

The 40-year-old denied home hero Van Gerwen in a dramatic quarter-final showdown, before averaging 106.43 to withstand an inspired fightback from Littler in the last four.

Littler and Cross had played out an enthralling contest in the last eight, as the World Champion converted a sublime 145 finish in the decider to defy a 110 average from Cross.

Elsewhere, Aspinall moved up to third with a 6-3 success against Gerwyn Price in the last eight, although his bid for back-to-back nightly wins was thwarted by Dobey.

The BetMGM Premier League roadshow rolls into Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena for Night 12 on Thursday April 24, with Bunting up against Cross on his Merseyside homecoming.

Van Gerwen and Littler will renew their rivalry, Price plays Dobey, while Humphries and Aspinall go head-to-head in the evening’s curtain-raiser.

Results from Rotterdam

Quarter-finals

  • Chris Dobey 6-3 Luke Humphries
  • Gerwyn Price 3-6 Nathan Aspinall
  • Stephen Bunting 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
  • Luke Littler 6-5 Rob Cross

Semi-finals

  • Chris Dobey 6-2 Nathan Aspinall
  • Stephen Bunting 6-5 Luke Littler

Final

  • Chris Dobey 6-2 Stephen Bunting

