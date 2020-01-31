SA v England ODI series preview
England's tour of South Africa switches to the limited-overs formats on Tuesday with a three-match ODI series getting under way in Cape Town - read Richard Mann's preview here.
Roy ton drives England to warm-up win
Jason Roy's century underpinned an 77-run win for England in their first 50-over match since lifting the World Cup last year as they overcame a South Africa Invitational XI in Paarl.
Banton committed to IPL stint
Tom Banton would welcome a spot in England's Test side but he is not going to take Michael Vaughan's advice and reject a plum Indian Premier League gig to boost his chances.
Mahmood eager to prove worth
Saqib Mahmood believes he is capable of being an express paceman and credited Darren Gough with bringing him out of a lull after underwhelming on last year's tour of New Zealand.
Root: Template set for Ashes win
Joe Root and Ben Stokes are daring to dream that England's 3-1 series win in South Africa can provide the blueprint for reclaiming the Ashes in Australia.
England wrap up series win
England's seam attack impressed to seal a 191-run victory over South Africa in the fourth and final Test, and with it a 3-1 series win.
England on course for victory
England have set South Africa a victory target of 466 to win the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers.
South Africa six down at stumps
England ripped through the South African order as they took another big step towards a commanding series victory in the fourth Test.
Stokes fined for fan altercation
Ben Stokes has been fined 15% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for his outburst at a fan.
Stokes apologies for outburst
England's Ben Stokes has apologised for his foul-mouthed reaction to "repeated abuse from the crowd" during the fourth Test against South Africa.
South Africa fight back on day one
Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley became the first England openers to post a century stand in over three years but Ben Stokes would later find himself in hot water.
Happy return for Broad
Stuart Broad has hinted he is ready to deliver another of his trademark hot streaks as he returns to one of his happy hunting grounds in South Africa.
Archer steps up fitness bid
Jofra Archer stepped up his bid for a place in the final Test against South Africa, turning in a sustained spell of fiery fast bowling in the nets.
Transfer Window: Latest Updates
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Sporting Life Accumulator
We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
