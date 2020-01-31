England are expected to prove too strong for South Africa yet again

SA v England ODI series preview

England's tour of South Africa switches to the limited-overs formats on Tuesday with a three-match ODI series getting under way in Cape Town - read Richard Mann's preview here.

Last updated 6hCricket
England's Jason Roy

Roy ton drives England to warm-up win

Jason Roy's century underpinned an 77-run win for England in their first 50-over match since lifting the World Cup last year as they overcame a South Africa Invitational XI in Paarl.

Last updated 2hCricket
Tom Banton

Banton committed to IPL stint

Tom Banton would welcome a spot in England's Test side but he is not going to take Michael Vaughan's advice and reject a plum Indian Premier League gig to boost his chances.

Last updated 1dCricket
Saqib Mahmood

Mahmood eager to prove worth

Saqib Mahmood believes he is capable of being an express paceman and credited Darren Gough with bringing him out of a lull after underwhelming on last year's tour of New Zealand.

Last updated 1dCricket
Ben Stokes and Joe Root

Root: Template set for Ashes win

Joe Root and Ben Stokes are daring to dream that England's 3-1 series win in South Africa can provide the blueprint for reclaiming the Ashes in Australia.

Last updated 4dCricket
Ben Stokes celebrates during the fourth Test between South Africa and England

England wrap up series win

England's seam attack impressed to seal a 191-run victory over South Africa in the fourth and final Test, and with it a 3-1 series win.

Last updated 4dCricket
Joe Root

England on course for victory

England have set South Africa a victory target of 466 to win the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers.

Last updated 5dCricket
Anrich Nortje goes as England take control

South Africa six down at stumps

England ripped through the South African order as they took another big step towards a commanding series victory in the fourth Test.

Last updated 1wCricket
Ben Stokes has been fined for his behaviour during the fourth Test against South Africa

Stokes fined for fan altercation

Ben Stokes has been fined 15% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for his outburst at a fan.

Last updated 1wCricket
Ben Stokes

Stokes apologies for outburst

England's Ben Stokes has apologised for his foul-mouthed reaction to "repeated abuse from the crowd" during the fourth Test against South Africa.

Last updated 1wCricket
Zac Crawley and Dominic Sibley in action for England

South Africa fight back on day one

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley became the first England openers to post a century stand in over three years but Ben Stokes would later find himself in hot water.

Last updated 1wCricket
Stuart Broad celebrates a wicket

Happy return for Broad

Stuart Broad has hinted he is ready to deliver another of his trademark hot streaks as he returns to one of his happy hunting grounds in South Africa.

Last updated 1wCricket
Jofra Archer at training

Archer steps up fitness bid

Jofra Archer stepped up his bid for a place in the final Test against South Africa, turning in a sustained spell of fiery fast bowling in the nets.

Last updated 1wCricket

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 35mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 35mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 4h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

19:25 Aqueduct
1
(1)
My My Michelle
J: Junior Alvarado
11/8
4
(4)
Beautiful Karen
J: Jose Lezcano
5/2
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 3h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 3h
All Football TipsTips & Previews