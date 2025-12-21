Big Bash cricket betting tips: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat match preview and best bets

Richard Mann has one strong bet for Monday's action from the Big Bash, when Sydney Thunder host Brisbane Heat.
Cricket tips: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat
2pts Brisbane Heat to hit to most sixes at 21/20 (bet365)
Sydney Thunder might have their work cut out when hosting Brisbane Heat in Canberra on Monday morning as the Big Bash begins to pick up pace.
The going has been pretty good for batsmen in the tournament so far, and in two games at this venue last season, 180 was surpassed in three of the four innings.
Conditions are expected to be favourable for batting, then, which promises to suit the visitors who scored 198 in defeat first up to Melbourne Renegades before spectacularly chasing down 258 for the loss of only two wickets against Perth Scorchers on Friday.
There were centuries for Jake Wildermuth and Matt Renshaw in that game – spare a thought for any Renshaw top batsman backers – but there is an abundance of batting power in this line-up when you throw Colin Munro, Max Bryant and the promising Hugh Weibgen into the mix.
The Thunder could well be outmuscled again, as they were on Saturday when losing the Sydney derby, but perhaps the more solid option is BRISBANE HEAT TO HIT THE MOST SIXES at 21/10 (bet365).
Aside from the 18 maximums the Heat blasted on Friday, they also totalled 11, 12, 5 and 12 in their four previous Big Bash fixtures.
In comparison, the Thunder only managed 6, 5, 5, 5 and 3 in their last five matches.
It’s worth noting the Thunder's home ground at the Showground Stadium hasn't always been the best place to bat, but it looked very good at the weekend when they again struggled.
Expect this powerful Heat batting line-up to dominate in the sixes department once more.
Posted at 16:10 GMT on 21/12/25
