Big Bash cricket betting tips: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat match preview and best bets

Sydney Thunder might have their work cut out when hosting Brisbane Heat in Canberra on Monday morning as the Big Bash begins to pick up pace.

The going has been pretty good for batsmen in the tournament so far, and in two games at this venue last season, 180 was surpassed in three of the four innings.

Conditions are expected to be favourable for batting, then, which promises to suit the visitors who scored 198 in defeat first up to Melbourne Renegades before spectacularly chasing down 258 for the loss of only two wickets against Perth Scorchers on Friday.

There were centuries for Jake Wildermuth and Matt Renshaw in that game – spare a thought for any Renshaw top batsman backers – but there is an abundance of batting power in this line-up when you throw Colin Munro, Max Bryant and the promising Hugh Weibgen into the mix.